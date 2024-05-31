Best pet insurance in Florida in 2025
Florida’s warm climate, pet-friendly beaches and abundant outdoor spaces make it an ideal place to own a furry companion. In fact, more than half of Florida households have at least one pet. Cities like Tampa, Miami, St. Petersburg and Orlando consistently rank among the most pet-friendly in the U.S.
However, pet ownership in the Sunshine State comes with unique challenges. The warm, humid climate increases the risk of pet health issues such as canine parvovirus (CPV), allergies, heatstroke and dehydration. Due to the high populations of mosquitos and ticks, heartworm and Lyme disease are also common health risks for Florida pets. Additionally, the prevalence of stray animals across the state presents concerns about the spread of parasites and diseases like rabies. Pet insurance can be a crucial safeguard — especially policies that cover preventive care, vaccinations and emergency treatments. In this guide, we’ll explore the top pet insurance companies in Florida, highlighting the plans and benefits that best suit the needs of Floridian pets and their owners.
The best pet insurance companies in Florida
With pet insurance regulations evolving in Florida and a growing number of pet owners seeking coverage, knowing how to choose the right policy is more important than ever. Whether you live in bustling Miami or peaceful Marion County, finding the best pet insurance ensures your furry friend gets the care they need without breaking the bank.
Bankrate’s pet insurance editorial team understands that affordable premiums are essential. However, cost is not the only aspect pet parents consider when looking for the best pet insurance policy. To guide pet parents in selecting the right pet insurance, we look at coverage options, affordability, customer service, availability and the range of plans and customizations. Based on our findings, Metlife, Figo, Hartville, Lemonade and ASPCA offer some of the best pet insurance in Florida.
Metlife
-
MetLife Pet Insurance stands out as a strong choice for pet owners in the Sunshine State due to its flexible coverage options, quick accident coverage and policies for exotic pets. MetLife’s comprehensive plans include coverage for alternative therapies and hereditary conditions. Florida’s comparatively high risk of rabies, CPV and allergies make Metlife’s preventive care plan especially appealing. Its routine care coverage stands out because it covers up to 90 percent of wellness expenses up to your annual limit. This add-on will also cover vet-recommended interventions such as genetic testing, behavior training and vitamins and supplements.
-
-
Figo
-
Figo Pet Insurance offers Floridian pet parents customizable coverage, unlimited annual payout options and 24/7 virtual vet access. Figo will reimburse for vet costs anywhere in the world — handy for snowbirds who may only spend a portion of their year in Florida. Additionally, its cloud-based pet health management system and GPS-enabled pet tag help owners in pet-friendly cities like Miami and Tampa stay on top of their pet’s health and safety. This is also useful in a state where pets can be displaced by natural disasters such as hurricanes and natural disasters.
-
-
Hartville Pet Insurance
-
Hartville’s comprehensive accident and illness plans and extensive customizations rank this pet insurance provider high among Bankrate’s list of best pet insurance companies for Florida. Add reliable coverage and excellent customer service, and you'll be hard-pressed to look Hartville over when gathering insurance quotes for your fur baby.
The company also covers exam fees and alternative therapies, benefiting pet parents seeking holistic treatment options. Additionally, Hartville offers preventive care add-ons, which can help Florida pet owners keep up with vaccinations and routine check-ups. This is critical for combating the spread of diseases from the state’s sizable stray pet population.
-
-
Lemonade Pet Insurance
-
Lemonade Pet Insurance is an excellent choice for budget-conscious pet owners in the Sunshine State. Whether you love sipping cocktails at a Key West beach bar with your yorkie or trekking through Cedar Lakes Woods with your collie, Lemonade’s customizable coverage and various add-ons allow Floridian pet parents to tailor their plans to their pet’s specific needs. Its fast, AI-driven claims process is ideal for pet owners in busy cities like Miami and Orlando, while its optional wellness coverage helps keep pets protected with routine care.
-
-
ASPCA
-
ASPCA Pet Insurance can provide valuable protection for pets residing in the Sunshine State. ASPCA’s accident and illness plans include coverage for climate-related health risks and life-threatening communicable diseases, as well as hereditary conditions, alternative therapies and behavioral issues. The preventive care add-ons help pet parents stay on top of essential vaccinations and wellness check-ups.
-
-
Pet insurance costs in Florida
As with all types of insurance, cost will vary depending on factors like your pet’s age and breed, plus the type of coverage you choose. The cost of insurance can also vary depending on the state you live in since pet insurance is regulated at state level. Veterinary costs can also vary by state.
According to Lemonade, the average cost of their pet insurance plans in Florida range from $35 to $39 per month.
|City
|Average monthly premium as of October 2024
|Tampa
|$35 - $39
|Orlando
|$30 - $34
|Jacksonville
|$30 - $34
|Fort Lauderdale
|$50 - $54
Keep in mind, multiple factors can influence the cost of pet insurance coverage. These are some of the most common:
- Breed: Certain breeds are more prone to health problems, which can lead to higher premiums.
- Age: As pets age, they are more likely to develop health issues, which can increase the cost of insurance.
- Type of coverage: An accident-only policy will typically be cheaper than a policy that covers accidents, illnesses and wellness visits.
- Deductible: Choosing a higher deductible — the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in — can save costs.
- Co-insurance: Choosing a lower reimbursement percentage can save costs. For example, if you have a 90/10 co-insurance plan, this means, after you meet your deductible, the insurer will be responsible for 90% of eligible medical costs. Choosing an 80/20 or 70/30 plan will typically be cheaper.
- Annual limits: Policies often have a maximum amount the insurer is willing to pay in a 12-month period. Annual limit options often include $2,500, $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. Some insurers even provide an unlimited option. The higher the limit, generally, the higher the cost.
Reddit user review
May 31, 2024
“So I used to live in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach area. I did quite a bit of research when I was searching for insurance for my beagle. The top companies I found to be the cheapest with the best coverage, underwriters, etc. Were Lemonade, Odie and Fetch. If money was no object, I would probably go with Trupanion, unfortunately, it is an object to me, so I found a policy that had 90% reimbursement and a $500 deductible with a price that was under $50 a month with Lemonade. I think you can't really go wrong with any of the top companies. You're best to do a bit of comparing.”
How to find the best pet insurance in Florida
The best Florida pet insurance company looks different for all pet parents. To select the right policy, consider your financial constraints as well as your pet’s age, lifestyle and health needs.
Here are a few factors to consider when searching for the best pet insurance in Florida:
- Comprehensive coverage: Ensure accident and illness plans cover hereditary conditions, chronic illnesses and emergency care.
- Customizable plans: Choose a policy with flexible deductibles, reimbursement rates and add-ons for wellness care, dental and alternative therapies.
- Affordable premiums: Florida pet insurance rates vary. To save money on pet insurance, compare quotes from multiple providers to find the best value.
- Short waiting periods. Some providers, like MetLife, offer immediate accident coverage, which can be useful in emergencies.
- Fast claims processing. Insurers with AI-driven claims, like Lemonade and Figo, make reimbursements quick and hassle-free.
- Multi-pet discounts. If you share your home with more than one pet, look for plans that offer family coverage or multi-pet discounts.
- Lifetime limits: Some policies have a lifetime limit, capping the total amount they are willing to pay over your pet’s lifetime. A plan with no lifetime limit may offer more peace of mind.
To find the best policy, start by assessing your pet’s age, breed and medical history, then compare top-rated insurers offering coverage in Florida. Reading customer reviews and checking for exclusions or breed restrictions will also help ensure you choose a plan that provides the best protection for your furry friend.