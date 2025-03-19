Best pet insurance in California in 2025
California is a state bustling with people — just over 39 million, to be exact — and a lot of these people have furkids. Around 57 percent of households in the Golden State are home to at least one pet. Below, we cover our top five pet insurance companies in California and give you an idea of what each has to offer. However, before we dive into the details, there are a few laws that impact the pet insurance landscape in California.
In an ongoing effort to make "the fine print" of insurance policies clearer, the state legislature requires pet insurance companies to add important disclosures specifically for California residents.* For example, a new bill passed in the fall of 2024 by the Senate promotes even more transparency. It aims to make insurers' policies more transparent about the coverage and costs. It even dictates that insurance companies are no longer allowed to impose waiting periods for accidents and that wellness programs are no longer allowed to be marketed as pet insurance.
Legalities aside, here are our top five recommended pet insurance companies worth looking into for California residents. We cover what each has to offer and why they may be a good fit for you and Fido.
*You should find compulsory disclosures addressed to California residents on the insurer's website.
The best pet insurance companies in California
The best pet insurance companies in California are those that make provisions in their pet insurance policies for potential dangers unique to the state. Pets in California might be more at risk of dangers such as snake bites, coyote or mountain lion attacks, toxic or dangerous plants (such as foxtails), earthquakes and the elements, which can cause anything from heatstroke to frostbite.
Luckily, each of our top pet insurers in the state considers these and helps offset the high cost of unexpected and routine vet bills in California.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance is a good choice for people living in the Golden State. They're aware of potential dangers that pets in the area face and address these dangers with the appropriate coverage. From mountain lion attacks to wildfires and earthquakes, this pet insurance company is prepared to protect your pets and give them the best possible care should disaster strike.
Embrace Pet Insurance
Embrace Pet Insurance offers pet parents reassurance that they can afford care should their pets fall prey to dangers common in the Golden State. From coverage for venomous snake bites to mountain lion attacks or injuries sustained during earthquakes, Fido or Mittens can get their specialized care covered at any licensed veterinarian in the state of California.
Hartville Pet Insurance
Hartville Pet Insurance made this list because it's great for fur families looking for dental illness coverage without having to purchase it as part of an add-on or rider. The Complete CoverageSM accident-and-illness plan includes vet exam fees, another costly expense pet owners in California can avoid when purchasing this pet insurance policy.
Lemonade Pet Insurance
MetLife Pet Insurance
MetLife Pet Insurance is a great choice for California pet owners who want a well-established, reliable pet insurance provider with flexible and customizable coverage. This award-winning pet insurance company provides robust coverage for feline and canine residents of California.
Pet insurance costs in California
As with all types of insurance, cost will vary based on your individual factors and the type of coverage you choose. The cost of insurance can also vary depending on the state you live in since pet insurance is regulated at state level. Vet costs can also vary by state. The LA Times reports that vet costs in California have skyrocketed and pet owners are feeling the sting. When vet costs increase, pet insurance premiums follow.
Factors that will influence your pet insurance costs in California:
- Pet breed: Breeds more prone to health problems, such as brachycephalic breeds, will typically cost more to insure than mixed breeds.
- Pet’s age: As pets age, they are more likely to develop health issues, which can increase the cost of insurance.
- Type of coverage: An accident-only policy will typically be cheaper than a policy that covers accidents, illnesses and wellness visits.
- Deductible: This is the amount you need to pay before your pet insurance kicks in. The lower the deductible, the more expensive the policy.
- Co-insurance: This is the percentage the insurer will cover after you reach your deductible. For example, a policy with a 70/30 co-insurance means they will cover 70% of the eligible costs. The higher the percentage they are responsible for, the more expensive the policy.
- Annual limits: This is the total amount an insurer will pay out in a year. A policy with an annual limit of $2,500 will typically cost less than one with an unlimited limit.
To get an idea of what someone may pay for pet insurance in California for cats, we asked Natalie Todoroff, a cat owner who lives in San Francisco. She purchased a pet insurance policy that includes accident and illness coverage with a preventative care add-on when her Ragdoll cat was a kitten. Her policy has an annual limit of $20,000, a $250 deductible and an 80/20 co-insurance. The premium is $44 per month.
As a first-time pet owner living on my own, I was a little anxious about bringing a kitten home. I got pet insurance for the added peace of mind. I've had Fiona for 6 months, and already, the policy has paid for itself. Now that I've met my insurance deductible, I like knowing I can bring her to the vet if I suspect she's under the weather for less money out of my pocket.Natalie Todoroff, Bankrate insurance analyst and writer (pictured is her cat Fiona Todoroff)
It’s important to note that your pet insurance policy premiums can increase over the years. Common reasons why include: inflation and increasing vet costs, your pet’s age and claims history.
How to find the best pet insurance in California
To find pet insurance that works for your pet's health needs and your budget, it's best to shop around and make sure the company and policy you choose check the right boxes. Here are a few factors to consider when searching for the best pet insurance in California:
- Coverage options: Look for pet insurance policies that cover a wide range of conditions and incidents. A good insurance plan should cover everything from emergency surgeries and hospitalization to treatments for congenital and hereditary conditions. Some pet owners may also prioritize complementary treatments and prescription coverage.
- Customization: Take control of your premiums. Unless the base insurance plan fits the bill, look for a company that allows you to tailor coverage and adjust deductibles, reimbursement percentages and annual benefit limits to suit your needs and budget.
- Customer reviews: Let the reviews do the talking. Look at customer reviews online, but also speak to your vet or their administrative staff to learn which companies and policies have the best reputation.
- Discounts and incentives: There are many ways to save money on pet insurance, but discounts are one that's often overlooked. Discounts and incentives can vary from one state or one underwriter to the next, so be sure to look at what's available to California residents.
- Reimbursement process: Unless your vet accepts Direct Vet Pay, you'll be out of pocket until the insurance company pays out. Look at claim turnaround times to ensure you get paid out quickly.
- Transparency: California’s disclosure laws mean that reputable companies must clearly outline policy details, waiting periods and exclusions. Make sure to review the fine print before signing up.
- Waiting periods: Look at how long you'll need to wait before coverage for certain conditions such as ligament or orthopedic conditions set in. There should be no waiting period for accident coverage, but you don't want to have to wait long for coverage to kick in for other conditions.
- Wellness programs and add-ons: Look at optional add-ons to help cover routine care like annual exams, vaccinations and dental cleanings if they're not covered by the comprehensive plan. These add-ons or programs can lower out-of-pocket costs, so compare what each provider offers.
Compare quotes, understand policy terms and read customer feedback. It’s important to choose a company you’re satisfied with the first time around. Once your pet is diagnosed with a medical issue, it’s considered a pre-existing condition. If you later switch carriers, it’s likely anything they were treated for before won’t be covered under a new plan.