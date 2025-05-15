Best pet insurance for cats
Cats are very independent. But while they may not charge headfirst into trouble like some dogs, they’re not invincible. From miscalculated jumps to feline-specific illnesses, you may find yourself in the vet’s office more often than you think.
Pet insurance for cats offers the perfect balance between proper treatment and personal budgets. At Bankrate, we’ve researched the top cat insurance options and provided a breakdown of how cat insurance differs from dog insurance, the pros and cons of several cat pet insurers and questions to ask yourself to make sure cat pet insurance is right for you.
What is cat insurance?
Cat insurance is a type of pet insurance that helps cover veterinary expenses for your cat’s medical needs. In most instances, you submit a claim after visiting the vet. Typically, the pet insurer reimburses you for a percentage of the bill based on your plan, although some insurers have a direct vet pay option. There are three main types of pet insurance policies:
- Accident only: Highly affordable basic plans that cover things like broken legs, injuries and poisoning.
- Accident and illness: Comprehensive plans that cover everything from infections to cat-specific chronic conditions such as feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and kidney disease.
- Wellness/preventive plans: Wellness plans are a cost-effective option for routine and preventive care.
Key features of pet insurance for cats
Aside from occasional reckless behavior (like hitching a ride on the ceiling fan), cats tend to be lower maintenance and face fewer genetic health issues than dogs. But there are a few considerations worth noting:
- Cat insurance is often cheaper than dog insurance. Whether it’s due to size or feline smarts, cats typically have fewer health issues than dogs and visit the vet less often. The proof is in the average monthly premium of $9.68 compared to $17.01 for dog owners for accident-only pet insurance.
- Insurance can cover cat-specific health conditions. Cats are experts at hiding pain or illness. By the time symptoms become apparent, your kitty may already need extensive medical care. Look for plans that cover digestive issues, vomiting (whether hairball or other illness), urinary disease and blockages, renal or kidney disease, which affects nearly 40 percent of cats over 10 years old, and viral infections such as FIV and feline leukemia virus (FeLV).
- Insurance can provide coverage even for outdoor cats. Depending on preferences, cats can be indoor, outdoor or split their time between the two (especially on warm sunny days). Depending on where they prefer to play, you can save money with an accident-only or preventive care plan to help with vaccines and wellness visits.
- Lifetime coverage available for chronic conditions. Cat illnesses such as hyperthyroidism, diabetes and arthritis mean lifelong treatment. Not only can pet insurance help pay for monthly medicines and prescription food, but some plans may cover alternative therapies such as acupuncture for older kitties.
Best cat insurance policies
Cats can often live well past their famed nine lives, so it's important to identify cat insurance policies that protect kittens as well as seniors. Let’s explore some of the top pet insurance providers and what they offer for cats.
ASPCA has been insuring pets for more than 20 years. Not only does this company offer accident-only and preventive care plans, but its Complete CoverageSM for accident and illness covers behavioral issues like destructive scratching or IV fluids for cats dealing with kidney issues and has no upper age restrictions. Pet parents can choose from kitten, cat or senior cat insurance. Plus, customizable plans help you keep your premium low.
- Enrollment age: 8 weeks–no upper age limit
- Annual deductible options: $100, $250 or $500
- Reimbursement percentage: 70, 80 or 90 percent
- Annual maximum coverage: $2,500, $5,000, $7,000 or $10,000
- Claim turnaround time: Up to 30 days
Lemonade is one of the most affordable cat insurers available to pet parents. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, Lemonade boasts a quick and easy claims process along with a top-rated digital app. The pet insurer's basic plan includes key diagnostics for your cat's health, such as urinalysis and bloodwork, while preventive plans cover medical advice chats and vaccines.
- Enrollment age: 2 months–12 years
- Annual deductible options: $100, $250, $500 or $750
- Reimbursement percentage: 60, 70, 80 or 90 percent
- Annual maximum coverage: $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000 or $100,000
- Claim turnaround time: 2–4 days
MetLife can be a great option for cat insurance. From fully customizable plans and fast claim payments to covering bloodwork and even prescribed alternative therapies for senior kitties, MetLife offers cat owners peace of mind and access to 24/7 vet support for affordable prices. For owners saying goodbye to feline friends after a long life, MetLife provides grief counseling as part of its end-of-life benefits.
- Enrollment age: No age limits (though age restrictions may apply to some benefits)
- Annual deductible options: $0, $50, $100, $250, $500 or $2,500
- Reimbursement percentage: 70, 80 or 90 percent
- Annual maximum coverage: $2,000, $5,000 or $10,000
- Claim turnaround time: 5–10 days
Spot is another affordable pet insurance option for cat owners, especially for those with senior kitties. Along with kitten insurance, Spot does not have upper age limits on its cat insurance plan. Though vet exam fees are included, you can access care 24/7 via the free pet helpline. You can also save money by opting for the accident-only plan, which includes some diagnostic testing, emergency care and alternative therapies. Cat owners can also add preventive care coverage for some help with routine vet visits and treatments.
- Enrollment age: 8 weeks minimum–no upper limit
- Annual deductible options: $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1,000
- Reimbursement percentage: 70, 80 or 90 percent
- Annual maximum coverage: $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 or unlimited
- Claim turnaround time: 80 percent of direct payments made within five minutes
Don't want to deal with uploading claims? Trupanion is one of the few cat insurance companies that offer VetDirect PayTM—meaning you're only responsible for your deductible and 10 percent of your coinsurance at the time service is rendered. While Trupanion has age limits, this company provides coverage beginning at birth, which can be crucial in the case of fading kitten syndrome.
- Enrollment age: Birth–14 years of age
- Annual deductible options: $0–$1000
- Reimbursement percentage: 90 percent
- Annual maximum coverage: Uncapped payout limits
- Claim turnaround time: 80 percent of direct payments made within five minutes
Compare cat insurance costs
Cat insurance costs are based on several factors, especially their age. We’ve put together a quick price comparison. It's important to note that the cost of your pet insurance policy is likely to increase as your pet ages. Policies typically renew automatically. You'll usually receive a renewal notice ahead of time, which allows you time to review and make changes to the coverage if you choose.
|Pet insurance company*
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|ASPCA
|$35
|$42
|$62
|$87
|Lemonade
|$23
|$27
|$43
|$60
|MetLife
|$23
|$28
|$46
|$62
|Nationwide
|$32
|$39
|$57
|$80
|Trupanion
|$73
|$134
|$218
|$281
How to choose the right insurance policy for your cat
Want to make sure your independent companion gets the care it deserves without the financial stress? Here are several factors to consider when choosing an affordable pet insurance policy for your cat.
Breed, age and location
These all play a role in your premium. Some breeds are more prone to health issues (e.g., brachycephalic breeds), older cats may cost more to insure (or may not be insurable at all) and where you live can affect pricing (vet care in a big city is typically pricier than in a small town).
Customizable plan options
Deductibles, reimbursement rates and annual limits can be customized to help reduce your monthly costs. For example, a lower deductible will keep your out-of-pocket costs down, but your monthly premium will be higher. Have a healthy cat? Opt for a high deductible and low reimbursement rate during its younger years.
Waiting periods
Cat insurance rarely kicks in the moment you sign up. Save for a handful of providers that have no waiting period for accidents or preventive coverage, the average waiting period is 14 days. Treatment for orthopedic conditions may have even longer wait times, so check the fine print. If your cat becomes ill during this time and is treated, cat insurance will not cover the vet bills.
Restrictions
Not all plans cover everything. Pre-existing conditions are a big no-no with all major pet insurers. For instance, if your cat has been diagnosed with FeLV before you sign up or during the waiting period, any related medical costs may be excluded.
Other exclusions to most accident and illness plans include behavioral issues, dental care and routine preventive care unless you purchase optional coverage. Make sure you know what’s covered before you show up at the vet's office.
Is cat insurance worth it?
Cat insurance is a simple way to ensure medical assistance for your fiercely independent feline won’t cost you an arm and a leg. But that doesn’t mean it’s the best option for every cat mom and dad. Here’s why it may be beneficial:
- Emergency coverage: According to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, a single emergency vet visit can cost between $200 and a few thousand dollars. Cat insurance can help you afford life-saving treatments.
- Chronic conditions: Many cats develop long-term health issues, especially kidney disease, that require ongoing care.
- Covering routine care: Opting for a wellness plan keeps costs low and helps pay for regular checkups and routine care to help prevent illnesses and catch chronic diseases early.
If you have a senior cat or your pet has a known pre-existing condition, pet insurance may not cover enough of your medical bills to be worth the cost. You can protect yourself from high vet bills with a medical credit card or start a pet fund through a high-yield savings account.
Natalie Todoroff, insurance analyst and writer for Bankrate, purchased pet insurance when she bought her kitten, Fiona, last year. She has saved nearly $500 from doing so. She says, “If something serious were to happen to Fiona, if she got sick, ate something she wasn’t supposed to or broke her paw, I sleep better at night knowing I don’t have to shoulder the entire cost on my own.”
Next steps
If your cat doesn’t settle for just anything, why should you? Before choosing your cat insurance plan, research different providers, compare plans and gather quotes to ensure you're getting the best deal.
Another tip — look up customer reviews to see which pet insurance company truly delivers when you need them to have your back. Most importantly, consider your cat’s unique health needs and what fits your budget. Bankrate has plenty of pet insurance resources to help you decide.