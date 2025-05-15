 Skip to Main Content

Best pet insurance for cats

Heather Dauterive
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Natasha Cornelius, CLU
Updated May 15, 2025
Cats are very independent. But while they may not charge headfirst into trouble like some dogs, they’re not invincible. From miscalculated jumps to feline-specific illnesses, you may find yourself in the vet’s office more often than you think.

Pet insurance for cats offers the perfect balance between proper treatment and personal budgets. At Bankrate, we’ve researched the top cat insurance options and provided a breakdown of how cat insurance differs from dog insurance, the pros and cons of several cat pet insurers and questions to ask yourself to make sure cat pet insurance is right for you.

What is cat insurance?

Cat insurance is a type of pet insurance that helps cover veterinary expenses for your cat’s medical needs. In most instances, you submit a claim after visiting the vet. Typically, the pet insurer reimburses you for a percentage of the bill based on your plan, although some insurers have a direct vet pay option. There are three main types of pet insurance policies:

  • Accident only: Highly affordable basic plans that cover things like broken legs, injuries and poisoning.
  • Accident and illness: Comprehensive plans that cover everything from infections to cat-specific chronic conditions such as feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and kidney disease.
  • Wellness/preventive plans: Wellness plans are a cost-effective option for routine and preventive care.

Key features of pet insurance for cats 

Aside from occasional reckless behavior (like hitching a ride on the ceiling fan), cats tend to be lower maintenance and face fewer genetic health issues than dogs. But there are a few considerations worth noting:

  • Cat insurance is often cheaper than dog insurance. Whether it’s due to size or feline smarts, cats typically have fewer health issues than dogs and visit the vet less often. The proof is in the average monthly premium of $9.68 compared to $17.01 for dog owners for accident-only pet insurance.
  • Insurance can cover cat-specific health conditions. Cats are experts at hiding pain or illness. By the time symptoms become apparent, your kitty may already need extensive medical care. Look for plans that cover digestive issues, vomiting (whether hairball or other illness), urinary disease and blockages, renal or kidney disease, which affects nearly 40 percent of cats over 10 years old, and viral infections such as FIV and feline leukemia virus (FeLV).
  • Insurance can provide coverage even for outdoor cats. Depending on preferences, cats can be indoor, outdoor or split their time between the two (especially on warm sunny days). Depending on where they prefer to play, you can save money with an accident-only or preventive care plan to help with vaccines and wellness visits.
  • Lifetime coverage available for chronic conditions. Cat illnesses such as hyperthyroidism, diabetes and arthritis mean lifelong treatment. Not only can pet insurance help pay for monthly medicines and prescription food, but some plans may cover alternative therapies such as acupuncture for older kitties.

Best cat insurance policies

Cats can often live well past their famed nine lives, so it's important to identify cat insurance policies that protect kittens as well as seniors. Let’s explore some of the top pet insurance providers and what they offer for cats.

Compare cat insurance costs 

Cat insurance costs are based on several factors, especially their age. We’ve put together a quick price comparison. It's important to note that the cost of your pet insurance policy is likely to increase as your pet ages. Policies typically renew automatically. You'll usually receive a renewal notice ahead of time, which allows you time to review and make changes to the coverage if you choose.

Pet insurance company* 2 years old 5 years old 8 years old 10 years old
ASPCA $35 $42 $62 $87
Lemonade $23 $27 $43 $60
MetLife $23 $28 $46 $62
Nationwide $32 $39 $57 $80
Trupanion $73 $134 $218 $281
*Estimates are based on a male domestic shorthair cat in Arizona with the zip code 85251 enrolled in an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90 percent reimbursement and $5,000 annual coverage limit.

How to choose the right insurance policy for your cat

Want to make sure your independent companion gets the care it deserves without the financial stress? Here are several factors to consider when choosing an affordable pet insurance policy for your cat.

Breed, age and location

These all play a role in your premium. Some breeds are more prone to health issues (e.g., brachycephalic breeds), older cats may cost more to insure (or may not be insurable at all) and where you live can affect pricing (vet care in a big city is typically pricier than in a small town).

Customizable plan options

Deductibles, reimbursement rates and annual limits can be customized to help reduce your monthly costs. For example, a lower deductible will keep your out-of-pocket costs down, but your monthly premium will be higher. Have a healthy cat? Opt for a high deductible and low reimbursement rate during its younger years.

Waiting periods

Cat insurance rarely kicks in the moment you sign up. Save for a handful of providers that have no waiting period for accidents or preventive coverage, the average waiting period is 14 days. Treatment for orthopedic conditions may have even longer wait times, so check the fine print. If your cat becomes ill during this time and is treated, cat insurance will not cover the vet bills. 

Restrictions

Not all plans cover everything. Pre-existing conditions are a big no-no with all major pet insurers. For instance, if your cat has been diagnosed with FeLV before you sign up or during the waiting period, any related medical costs may be excluded.

Other exclusions to most accident and illness plans include behavioral issues, dental care and routine preventive care unless you purchase optional coverage. Make sure you know what’s covered before you show up at the vet's office.

Is cat insurance worth it?

Cat insurance is a simple way to ensure medical assistance for your fiercely independent feline won’t cost you an arm and a leg. But that doesn’t mean it’s the best option for every cat mom and dad. Here’s why it may be beneficial:

  • Emergency coverage: According to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, a single emergency vet visit can cost between $200 and a few thousand dollars. Cat insurance can help you afford life-saving treatments.
  • Chronic conditions: Many cats develop long-term health issues, especially kidney disease, that require ongoing care.
  • Covering routine care: Opting for a wellness plan keeps costs low and helps pay for regular checkups and routine care to help prevent illnesses and catch chronic diseases early.

If you have a senior cat or your pet has a known pre-existing condition, pet insurance may not cover enough of your medical bills to be worth the cost. You can protect yourself from high vet bills with a medical credit card or start a pet fund through a high-yield savings account.

Natalie Todoroff, insurance analyst and writer for Bankrate, purchased pet insurance when she bought her kitten, Fiona, last year. She has saved nearly $500 from doing so. She says, “If something serious were to happen to Fiona, if she got sick, ate something she wasn’t supposed to or broke her paw, I sleep better at night knowing I don’t have to shoulder the entire cost on my own.”

Next steps

If your cat doesn’t settle for just anything, why should you? Before choosing your cat insurance plan, research different providers, compare plans and gather quotes to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Another tip — look up customer reviews to see which pet insurance company truly delivers when you need them to have your back. Most importantly, consider your cat’s unique health needs and what fits your budget. Bankrate has plenty of pet insurance resources to help you decide.

Frequently asked questions