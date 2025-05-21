Best life insurance for homeowners

Types of life insurance for homeowners

Before diving into policy types, here’s a quick breakdown: Life insurance is a contract between you (the policyholder) and an insurance company. You pay premiums, and in return, your chosen beneficiaries receive a payout — called the death benefit — if you pass away while the policy is active.

There are two main categories of life insurance to consider as a homeowner:

Term life insurance

Provides coverage for a set period (usually 10, 20 or 30 years)

Often the most affordable option

Designed purely for protection — doesn’t build cash value

Matches well with a mortgage timeline or other debts that eventually go away

Great for: Covering your mortgage or other major expenses during your earning years.

Permanent life insurance

Stays inforce for your entire life (up to a coverage age range of 95 to 121 years), as long as you pay the premiums

Typically builds cash value you can borrow against or use later in life

Higher cost, but can support long-term financial planning goals

Great for: Estate planning, special needs dependents or supplementing retirement.

One thing to remember is that you don’t have to choose just one. Many homeowners layer coverage — using a term policy to protect their home and a smaller permanent policy for lifelong peace of mind.

The difference between life insurance and mortgage life insurance

If your main concern is protecting your home, you might be wondering whether a mortgage life insurance policy could do the job just as well as a traditional life insurance policy. While the names sound similar, the coverage works quite differently — and it’s important to understand those differences before you choose.

Here’s how they compare:

Traditional life insurance

Payout goes to your chosen beneficiary, not the lender

Offers flexibility — the money can cover the mortgage or other living expenses

Death benefit typically stays level regardless of how much you owe on your home

Can be term or permanent

Depending on the policy, it may require more detailed underwriting, including a health review and exam

Mortgage life insurance

Pays directly to your mortgage lender if you pass away

Has declining coverage — the payout shrinks as your mortgage balance decreases — though premiums remain level

Typically limited to your mortgage debt only

Often available with minimal health screening, which can be a benefit if you have health issues that make it harder for you to secure a private policy

Mortgage life insurance can offer some peace of mind, especially if you’ve had trouble qualifying for traditional coverage. But for most homeowners, a traditional life insurance policy can provide more long-term flexibility and better overall value.