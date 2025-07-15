Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Subarus
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru?
Subaru car insurance costs tend to be close to or below the national average. But, that's not the case for all models. Insurance for the sportier models, like the BRZ and WRZ, tends to skew higher than average. While it's true that your personal rating factors, like your driving record, age and credit history, are some of the largest determiners of your auto insurance premium, it also varies based on the kind of vehicle you drive. Bankrate's insurance editorial team pulled average rates from Quadrant Information Services for some of the most popular Subaru models to help you better gauge their insurance costs.
Car insurance by Subaru: By model
BRZ
The BRZ is Subaru's take on the two-door sports car. Starting at $33,210, the 2025 BRZ is available in three different trims.
Crosstrek
All five trims of the Crosstrek come with Subaru EyeSight, a suite of driver assistance features that includes automatic pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management and adaptive cruise control. The base trim of the 2025 Crossstrek starts at $26,560.
Forester
With 10 different trims to choose from, there's a version of the Forester for nearly every kind of driver. Base models, which start at $29,995, come equipped with raised roof rails, which can make them an appealing option for those who frequently haul gear like skis and surfboards.
Impreza
The 2025 Subaru Impreza is a Consumer Reports Recommended Model, thanks in part to its improved reliability and smooth driving ability. Available in three trims, the Impreza's base model starts at $25,360.
Legacy
The latest version of the Subaru Legacy was designed with safety in mind. The 2025 model, which starts at $2,6810, comes with Subaru EyeSight and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation.
Outback
Like the Impreza, the 2025 Outback is also recommended by Consumer Reports, a credit to its comfort and functionality. Available in nine trims, the 2025 Outback starts at $29,995.
WRX
Redesigned for 2025, the WRX has the blueprint of the rally car, with a six-speed manual transmission. The WRX comes in four different trims, with the base model starting at $37,750.
Subaru features that impact car insurance costs
If you're in the market for a car, sticker price, gas mileage and other perks may be front of mind. However, if you're getting a Subaru, getting familiar with some of its features can help you budget better for your car insurance policy:
- Low center of gravity: Many Subarus have flat, “boxer” style engines where the pistons move horizontally instead of vertically. This gives the car a lower center of gravity, which can help reduce rollover and improve handling in dicey conditions.
- Symmetrical all-wheel drive: Like the boxer engine, Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive system is another one of the brand's key features. Engine power is distributed evenly across all four wheels, which helps the car drive smoother and safer on bad roads.
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology: A package of safety features, Subaru advertises EyeSight has “an extra set of eyes on the road and foot on the break.” While driver assistance technology can help lower the chance of an accident, it can make insurance claims more expensive.
- Safety ratings: On the whole, Subarus receive favorable safety ratings, which can help bring insurance costs down.
- Strong resale value: Subarus, especially the Outback, Forester and Crosstrek, are known to hold their value well over the years. While this can be good news for an owner, it can also make a car more expensive to replace if it's rendered a total loss.
- Moderate repair costs: Subarus aren't the most expensive cars to fix, but they're also not the cheapest. Subaru repair costs vary widely by model, which can affect insurance costs.
Other car insurance coverage for Subaru
Choosing a minimum coverage car insurance policy will help you get a cheaper deal, but it could come back to bite. State minimum limits often aren't enough to cover the full cost of an accident, which could leave you in a financial lurch if you're found at fault. Plus, with minimum coverage, you won't be able to file a claim for other losses like vandalism, theft and weather damage. To get the most out of your Subaru car insurance policy, consider these additional endorsements:
- Comprehensive insurance: Also called other-than-collision insurance, comprehensive insurance can cover non-accident-related losses like vehicle theft, weather damage and vandalism.
- Collision insurance: This covers costs related to fixing your vehicle, even if you're found at fault for an accident.
- Gap insurance: Drivers with loans on their vehicles may want to consider gap insurance. If you total your vehicle, gap insurance can help cover the difference between the money you get from your insurance company and what you owe on your loan.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If you're hit by a driver who doesn't have car insurance, or their limits aren't high enough to fully cover the cost of the accident, this coverage can help pay for your accident-related expenses.
- Roadside assistance: If your Subaru can go off-road, there's still a chance you could get stuck. Roadside assistance can deal with this, and other mishaps like running out of fuel.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: