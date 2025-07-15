Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Subaru Crosstrek car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Crosstrek?
Subaru Crosstrek insurance averages $2,205 per year for full coverage according to rate data from Quadrant Information Services. This works out to $184 per month, which is 18 percent less than the national average.
Insurance rates for the Subaru Crosstrek can fluctuate based on the trim level you choose and your personal insurance rating factors. Higher trims with advanced tech and premium materials may cost more to insure due to increased repair costs. Factors like your driving history, age and location also play a major role in your final premium.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $26,560
Trims available: The Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Wilderness levels.
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, the Subaru Crosstrek has an average annual maintenance cost of $492, which is below the national average. Lower parts and labor costs can contribute to lower insurance premiums.
Safety features
Standard advanced safety tech like Subaru's Eyesight system can reduce the risk of accidents, potentially making the Crosstrek a lower-risk vehicle in the eyes of insurers.
Crash ratings
The Subaru Crosstrek has received favorable crash test ratings from organizations like the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, which may positively influence premiums depending on the insurer.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Crosstrek
The best way to find an affordable car insurance rate for your Subaru Crosstrek is to compare quotes from multiple carriers, since rates can vary widely depending on how each company weighs your risk. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of average rates from some of the best insurance companies in the table below. These estimates reflect insurance pricing for this model without sacrificing important factors like coverage options, customer service or the financial strength of the insurer.
How much does it cost to insure my Crosstrek?
While the following rates offer a helpful starting point, it's always best to get personalized quotes for the most accurate rate based on your unique profile.
2023 Crosstrek car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,585
|
- $620
|
$1,892
|
- $313
|
$1,448
|
- $757
|
$1,408
|
- $797
|
$1,670
|
- $535
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Crosstrek
When shopping for car insurance, it’s important to focus on finding coverage that fits your needs, not just the cheapest rate. Minimum coverage requirements vary by state and meet legal standards, but they may not provide enough financial protection if you’re involved in a severe accident or your vehicle is damaged or stolen. To help better protect your finances, you may want to consider adding these additional coverage options:
- Collision coverage: May pay for damage to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: May cover damage from other than collision, such as theft, vandalism, fire or sudden weather damage, like hail or flooding.
- Gap insurance: This insurance may cover the difference between what you owe on your car and its actual cash value, if it's totaled in a covered claim.
How to get a Crosstrek car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Crosstrek with other similar cars
|
Subaru Crosstrek
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,205Read More
|
Honda HR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,304Read More
|
Mazda CX-30
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,309See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$26,560
|$25,400
|$25,195
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|29 mpg
|28 mpg
|29 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: