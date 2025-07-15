Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Subaru Legacy car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Legacy?
Subaru Legacy car insurance costs an average of $2,452 per year for full coverage and $783 for minimum coverage. This is slightly cheaper than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,677 per year for full coverage and $807 for minimum coverage.
The kind of car you drive is just one factor that affects what you pay for your policy, but it's an important one. Car insurance companies often consider how a vehicle performs in an accident, what it costs to fix and its safety features when pricing policies.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $26,810
Trims available: Base, Premium, Limited, Sport, Touring XT
Repair costs
Subarus are known for reliability; it's part of the reason they're a beloved vehicle brand. RepairPal estimates that Subaru Legacy owners spend an average of $563 per year on repairs — down $126 from the national average annual cost. While this may not be as low as other Japanese car brands, like Toyota and Honda, it is still considered a fairly affordable car to fix. When a car has lower repair costs, it usually translates to lower insurance costs. Plus, the Legacy is assembled at Subaru's plant in Lafayette, Ind. Although it's a foreign car, the fact it's built in the U.S. can help lower repair costs further.
Safety features
The base trim of the 2025 Legacy comes equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes automatic emergency steering, pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision throttle management and other features designed to help prevent an accident. Safety features are a double-edged sword when it comes to how they affect your premium. Higher-tech driver assistance can lower the likelihood of an accident, and in turn, insurance costs. But, if you do get into an accident, safety tech can require more money and specialized labor to repair, driving insurance costs up.
Crash ratings
The better a car is able to protect its driver and passenger in an accident, the cheaper it will likely be to insure. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash tests cars and assigns safety ratings, which insurers often use when pricing policies. The 2025 Subaru Legacy received favorable ratings from the IIHS for crashworthiness, and the 2024 model was named a Top Safety Pick. The 2025 Legacy was also awarded five stars by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the highest rating possible.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Subaru Legacy
On the whole, Subaru Legacy car insurance is pretty affordable. But, in addition to the kind of car you drive, insurers look at things like your driver profile when setting your rate. Some companies may offer you a better deal for your Subie insurance than others. That's because the way in which companies weigh drivers' risk profiles varies, and the discounts they have available can vary too. For these reasons, most insurance experts suggest comparing quotes from a handful of providers before you buy a policy.
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Legacy?
Bankrate compiled average rates from some of the top Subaru Legacy car insurance companies to help give you an idea of what you might expect to pay and to show how rates can differ depending on the company you choose.
2023 Subaru Legacy car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,620
|
- $832
|
$1,683
|
- $769
|
$1,994
|
- $458
|
$2,000
|
- $452
|
$1,996
|
- $456
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Subaru Legacy
If you took out an auto loan to buy a Subaru Legacy, your lender may require you to carry a full coverage car insurance policy. The definition of full coverage can vary depending on the car insurance company, but most of the time, it refers to a policy that includes comprehensive and collision insurance.
If you own your car outright, you could choose lower coverage limits to save on your insurance bill. While this can help you save in the short term, it could leave you with higher out-of-pocket costs after an accident. If you want more robust financial protection, consider these add-ons:
- Rental reimbursement coverage: This can help cover the cost of a rental car while your car is in the shop.
- New car replacement: If you total your Legacy in a covered accident, new car replacement can help you purchase a new vehicle of the same make and model.
- Gap insurance: If you total your car, the money you receive from your insurance company may not be enough to pay off your outstanding loan balance. Gap insurance can help cover the difference between the two.
How to get a Subaru Legacy car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Subaru Legacy with other similar cars
|
Subaru Legacy
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,452Read More
|
Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,725Read More
|
Nissan Altima
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,919Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$26,810
|$28,295
|$27,000
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|30 mpg
|32 mpg
|32 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: