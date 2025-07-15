Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Subaru Forester car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Forester?
The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Forester is $ per month for full coverage and $ per month for minimum coverage. For comparison purposes, the average cost nationwide of full coverage is $223 per month. Minimum coverage (also called liability-only) averages $67, according to data sourced from Quadrant Information Services.
Auto insurance rates fluctuate depending on several vehicle- and driver-specific factors. For instance, the safety of a vehicle, as determined by available safety features and crash test ratings, often has a notable impact on insurance rates. The cost of parts and repairs also matters. Other factors like your driving record, age, marital status, ZIP code, credit history and more are considered, as well. As a result, the amount each individual driver pays for Subaru Forester car insurance can vary significantly.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $29,995
Trims available: Base, Premium, Premium Hybrid, Sport, Sport Hybrid, Wilderness, Limited, Limited Hybrid, Touring and Touring Hybrid
Repair costs
The Subaru Forester has an annual average repair cost of $632. The two most commonly reported repairs are for a front O2 sensor recall and a failed catalytic converter. The repair costs are somewhat above average, which could contribute to higher car insurance rates.
Safety features
The 2025 Subaru Forester comes equipped with a range of safety features, including driver assistance technology, pre-collision braking and throttle management and adaptive cruise control, as well as numerous optional features. Which safety features are included will depend on the trim.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Subaru Forester received a good crash rating in every category except for one subsection of crashworthiness, where it scored an acceptable rating on one of the frontal collision sections. The vehicle's overall high crash ratings may help keep insurance premiums lower, as these ratings indicate a lower likelihood of injury in the event of a collision.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Subaru Forester
When searching for the best and most affordable car insurance for a Subaru Forester, it's essential to obtain quotes from multiple insurance companies. Because car insurance quotes are highly personalized, these estimates are often the best way to see what a carrier would charge you for coverage. While Bankrate can compile average rates for vehicles and specific carriers, the actual premiums charged to individual drivers can vary significantly.
The table below covers average rates for this vehicle from a range of top carriers, each chosen for having low average rates without sacrificing coverage options, discount variety, customer satisfaction or financial strength.
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Forester?
The rates below reflect average premiums for the Subaru Forester from several carriers.
2023 Subaru Forester car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,420
|
- $817
|
$1,612
|
- $625
|
$1,786
|
- $451
|
$1,789
|
- $448
|
$1,939
|
- $298
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Subaru Forester
Sticking with minimum liability coverage may keep your premiums lower, but it could ultimately put you in an expensive situation. In the event of a serious accident that results in totaled vehicles or serious injuries, minimum coverage might not be enough to cover the resulting damages, meaning the at-fault driver would be required to pay the difference out of pocket. Additionally, there are numerous situations, such as weather-related damage, where minimum coverage simply won't apply. This is because minimum coverage is solely designed to pay for the other driver's damage and injuries should you cause an accident. If you want coverage for your own repairs and medical bills, then you'll have to look beyond basic liability.
These are some of the reasons why experts recommend carefully considering your auto insurance needs and limits before settling for minimum coverage. The list below highlights some Subaru Forester insurance options that can be added to your policy for broader financial protection:
- Collision: Covers damage to your vehicle in the event of a collision, even if it isn't with another car.
- Comprehensive: Covers non-collision damage like vandalism, theft, falling debris and more.
- Gap insurance: Helps cover the difference between your insurance payout (which factors in depreciation) and the remaining balance on your car loan in the event your vehicle is totaled.
- Roadside assistance: Provides a range of services available at all hours, often including towing, tire inflation, fuel refills, windshield repairs and more.
How to get a Subaru Forester car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Subaru Forester with other similar cars
|
Subaru Forester
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,237Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,253Read More
|
Ford Escape
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,424Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$29,995
|$30,100
|$29,515
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|26-33 mpg
|36-43 mpg
|27-34 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Substantially better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: