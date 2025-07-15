 Skip to Main Content

Advertising disclosure

This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Subaru Outback car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Kathleen Howley
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jul 15, 2025
Explore offers from trusted carriers
How much does it cost to insure an Outback?

Full coverage insurance for a Subaru Outback costs an average of $ per year, compared to the national average of $2,677 per year, according to rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services.

Comparing insurance companies can help you find the right policy for your lifestyle and finances.

$2,225 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$751 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $29,995

Trims available: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Wilderness, Limited XT and Touring XT.

Repair costs

Annual repair and maintenance costs for the Subaru Outback average $607, which is more than the average $573 for midsize SUVs, but slightly less than the estimated $652 annual cost for all car models. Its around average repair costs shouldn't flag concern for most insurers, which can be beneficial when shopping.

Safety features

The Outback base model features a suite of safety technologies, including automatic braking, steering-responsive headlights, lane departure warning and air bags that deploy from the side of the front seatbacks. Higher trim models offer additional features like an infrared camera monitoring eye movement that alerts if the driver starts to nod off. These advanced safety features can reduce accident risk, leading to potentially lower insurance costs.

Crash ratings

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) designates the Subaru Outback as a Top Safety Pick, and gives it a “good” rating, its highest rating. According to tests, rhe Outback excels in crash avoidance and mitigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also gives the Outback a five-star safety rating.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.

Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Rates refreshed as of July 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for an Outback

The key to keeping your Subaru Outback insurance costs low is to shop around. Rates vary by insurer because each company weighs risk factors differently and offers various discounts for factors such as being a safe driver.

How much does it cost to insure my Subaru Outback?

The table below compiles the annual average insurance rates from top insurance companies. To get the best rate, ask about discounts and compare rates for the same levels of coverage.

2023 Outback car insurance premium by carrier
Nationwide
$1,359
- $866
Geico
$1,974
- $251
Progressive
$1,821
- $404
Travelers
$1,759
- $466
AAA
$2,121
- $104
Read our full methodology

2013 Outback car insurance premium by carrier
Nationwide
$1,252
- $443
Geico
$1,569
- $126
Progressive
$1,466
- $229
Travelers
$1,448
- $247
AAA
$1,632
- $63
Read our full methodology
Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Other car insurance coverage for an Outback

When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.

Here are a few coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
  • Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender-bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to fix or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
  • Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event such as theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.

How to get Outback car insurance quote

You can compare Subaru Outback insurance rates by getting quotes online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a car, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare the Subaru Outback with other similar cars

Subaru Outback Subaru Outback
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,225
Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,394
Honda CR-V Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,253
Price (MSRP)
$29,995 $29,250 $30,100
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
28 combined city/highway mpg 30 combined city/highway mpg 30 combined city/highway mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Substantially better than average Better than average Substantially better than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

