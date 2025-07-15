Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Subaru Outback car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure an Outback?
Full coverage insurance for a Subaru Outback costs an average of $ per year, compared to the national average of $2,677 per year, according to rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services.
Comparing insurance companies can help you find the right policy for your lifestyle and finances.
insurance premium
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $29,995
Trims available: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Wilderness, Limited XT and Touring XT.
Repair costs
Annual repair and maintenance costs for the Subaru Outback average $607, which is more than the average $573 for midsize SUVs, but slightly less than the estimated $652 annual cost for all car models. Its around average repair costs shouldn't flag concern for most insurers, which can be beneficial when shopping.
Safety features
The Outback base model features a suite of safety technologies, including automatic braking, steering-responsive headlights, lane departure warning and air bags that deploy from the side of the front seatbacks. Higher trim models offer additional features like an infrared camera monitoring eye movement that alerts if the driver starts to nod off. These advanced safety features can reduce accident risk, leading to potentially lower insurance costs.
Crash ratings
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) designates the Subaru Outback as a Top Safety Pick, and gives it a “good” rating, its highest rating. According to tests, rhe Outback excels in crash avoidance and mitigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also gives the Outback a five-star safety rating.
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Outback
The key to keeping your Subaru Outback insurance costs low is to shop around. Rates vary by insurer because each company weighs risk factors differently and offers various discounts for factors such as being a safe driver.
How much does it cost to insure my Subaru Outback?
The table below compiles the annual average insurance rates from top insurance companies. To get the best rate, ask about discounts and compare rates for the same levels of coverage.
2023 Outback car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,359
|
- $866
|
$1,974
|
- $251
|
$1,821
|
- $404
|
$1,759
|
- $466
|
$2,121
|
- $104
2013 Outback car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,252
|
- $443
|
$1,569
|
- $126
|
$1,466
|
- $229
|
$1,448
|
- $247
|
$1,632
|
- $63
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for an Outback
When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.
Here are a few coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender-bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to fix or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event such as theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
How to get Outback car insurance quote
You can compare Subaru Outback insurance rates by getting quotes online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a car, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare the Subaru Outback with other similar cars
|
Subaru Outback
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,225Read More
|
Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,394Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,253Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$29,995
|$29,250
|$30,100
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|28 combined city/highway mpg
|30 combined city/highway mpg
|30 combined city/highway mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Better than average
|Substantially better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: