Subaru Impreza car insurance: cost and quotes

Natalie Todoroff
Jessa Claeys
Updated Jul 15, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Impreza?

Subaru Impreza car insurance costs an average of $197 per month for a full coverage policy, or $64 per month to meet your state's minimum insurance requirements. Both full and minimum coverage rates for the Impreza are below the national average cost of car insurance, which is $223 per month for full coverage and $67 per month for minimum coverage.

In general, Subarus are usually pretty cheap to insure. Compared to other makes, they have low repair costs, robust safety features and receive excellent safety ratings — all of which can help bring car insurance costs down.

$2,361 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$768 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $24,360

Trims available: Base, Sport, RS

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

In terms of repair costs, the Subaru Impreza is somewhere in the middle of the pack. According to CarEdge, the Subaru costs less in maintenance and repair costs than the national average but more compared to other compact vehicles.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

All versions of the 2025 Impreza come standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, a suite of driver safety features. These include automatic emergency steering, pre-collision braking and adaptive cruise control.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Subarus are known for being safe, and the Impreza is no exception. For the past 17 years (2008 to 2024), the Subaru Impreza was an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Although the 2025 model wasn't given this title, it still received favorable ratings from the IIHS and NHTSA.

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Subaru Impreza

You'll usually find that Subaru Impreza car insurance costs are relatively low. However, there's no single company that's the cheapest for every driver. To find the best price, most insurance experts suggest you compare rates from several insurers. Every car insurance company uses its own formula to calculate your premium, so one company may offer you a better price for your coverage than another.

How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Impreza?

Bankrate rounded up average rates from some of the cheapest Subaru Impreza car insurance companies to help you get the comparison process started.

2023 Subaru Impreza car insurance premium by carrier
Nationwide
$1,700
- $661
Auto-Owners
$1,692
- $669
Progressive
$1,690
- $671
Travelers
$1,938
- $423
USAA
$1,978
- $383
Other car insurance coverage for a Subaru Impreza

Your car insurance policy can do more for you than pay accident-related bills. In fact, it can offer powerful financial protection in a variety of scenarios. On top of your state's minimum coverage requirements, you might want to build out your car insurance policy with these optional add-ons:

  • Comprehensive insurance: With comprehensive insurance, you're covered for non-accident-related losses like vehicle theft, vandalism and weather damage.
  • Gap insurance: If you took out a loan to buy your Impreza, you may want to consider gap insurance. If you total your new car, gap insurance can help pay the difference between your remaining loan balance and the payment you receive from your insurance company.
  • Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts coverage: If you'd rather your car be fixed with original Subaru parts (instead of aftermarket ones) after a covered accident, you can add OEM parts coverage to your policy.
  • Rental car reimbursement: If your Subie is in the shop after a covered accident, rental car reimbursement can help with the cost of driving a rental in the meantime.

How to get a Subaru Impreza car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Subaru Impreza with other similar cars

Subaru Impreza Subaru Impreza
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,361
Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,398
Mazda Mazda3 Sedan Mazda Mazda3 Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,609
Price (MSRP)
$24,360 $22,325 $24,150
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
30 mpg 35 mpg 31 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Better than average Average Average

Frequently asked questions

