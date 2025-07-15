Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Subaru BRZ car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a BRZ?
Insurance costs for a Subaru BRZ average $3,140 per year for full coverage, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. For drivers who pay their insurance in installments, this works out to $262 per month.
Your Subaru BRZ insurance costs could land above or below the national average depending on personal rating factors like your driving history, ZIP code and the coverage you select. Another key factor is your trim level. Higher trims often cost more to insure because they come with more advanced features and higher repair or replacement costs.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $33,210
Trims available: The 2025 BRZ is available in Premium, Limited and tS
Repair costs
According to RepairPal, the BRZ averages around $672 per year in maintenance and repair, which aligns with the national average repair costs. Since parts and labor costs influence insurance premiums, these moderate expenses can help keep your rates from spiking too high.
Safety features
Equipped with a rearview camera, stability control, airbags and optional EyeSight driver-assist tech, the BRZ carries practical safety tech. These features can reduce insurance costs by mitigating the risk of accidents.
Crash ratings
The 2022 and 2023 Subaru BRZ models were the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick in the small category. And the 2025 model earned a score of “Good” in almost every category. Top safety features can work in your favor in terms of insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a BRZ
After buying a shiny new sports car, thoughts of saving money aren’t far behind. However, car insurance may not be the best place to cut corners. When it comes to finding cheap car insurance rates for your Subaru BRZ, looking for auto discounts and shopping around can help you find a rate that fits your budget without sacrificing the coverage you need.
Insurance companies use different formulas to assess risk, which is why rates for the same vehicle can vary widely from one carrier to another. To make your search easier, we’ve gathered average rates from top insurers so you can compare options and start your car insurance shopping with confidence.
How much does it cost to insure my BRZ?
The following rate estimates are a solid starting point, but for the most accurate pricing, be sure to get personalized Subaru BRZ insurance quotes from an insurance agent or broker.
2023 BRZ car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,096
|
- $1,044
|
$2,484
|
- $656
|
$1,659
|
- $1,481
|
$2,222
|
- $918
|
$2,181
|
- $959
Other car insurance coverage for a BRZ
For a new Subaru BRZ, minimum state-required coverage may not be enough to protect your vehicle financially. While it might be tempting to go with the cheapest policy, bare-bones coverage doesn’t pay out to replace or repair your car if you are at fault for an accident. To help protect your finances, consider adding these coverage options to your policy:
- Comprehensive coverage: This coverage can help pay for damage to your BRZ from theft, vandalism, fire or sudden natural disasters.
- Collision coverage: This coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: This type of insurance can cover the difference between what you owe on your loan or lease, and your car's actual cash value if it's deemed a total loss from a covered claim.
How to get a BRZ car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare BRZ with other similar cars
|
Subaru BRZ
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,140Read More
|
Mini Convertible
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,530See more models
|
Ford Mustang
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,538Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$33,210
|$26,125
|$31,920
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|4 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|25 city/highway combined mpg
|32 city/highway combined mpg
|26 city/highway combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Better than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: