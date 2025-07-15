 Skip to Main Content

This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate.
Subaru WRX car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jul 15, 2025
Location Pin Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Subaru WRX?

On average, it costs around $3,006 per year to insure a Subaru WRX with full coverage auto insurance. That’s well above the national average of $2,677 per year, but with good reason.

Insurers base the price of auto insurance in part on the risk factors associated with the make and model of the car you drive. In most cases, those pricing calculations focus on the car’s value, its safety features and performance in crash tests, along with personal risk factors. But for sports cars like the Subaru WRX, the type of driving associated with your car adds to the risk of insuring it. While the WRX is certainly capable of grocery runs and mundane commuting, it’s built for high-speed, high-energy driving — a draw for many buyers, but a red flag for insurers.

$3,006 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$801 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $37,750

Trims available: Premium, Limited, GT and tS

Repair costs

Repair costs

Repairing a sports car like the WRX often costs more than repairs for other cars, thanks to the added equipment that gives the car its performance edge. Because these components may cost more or be harder to source, insurance companies may charge a higher rate.

Safety features

Safety features

While some sports cars eschew safety tech, the WRX comes standard with several key ADAS systems: forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping systems and even driver attention warnings to reduce the threat of on-road drowsiness. These systems could offset the risk associated with the WRX’s performance specs.

Crash ratings

Crash ratings

In line with its robust safety tech, the 2025 Subaru WRX received a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, making it one of the more crashworthy sports cars on the market.

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Subaru WRX

While no single insurance company offers the cheapest insurance for all WRX owners, there’s an advantage to comparing rates from multiple carriers for the same vehicle. Each insurer’s rating algorithms may deal with sports cars differently, making certain companies a good fit for WRX insurance. To get the process started, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to find top-rated providers with national or regional coverage with the lowest average premiums for the Subaru WRX.

How much does it cost to insure my Subaru WRX?

The cheapest car insurance companies for a Subaru WRX, on average, include the five carriers listed below.

2023 Subaru WRX car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$1,980
- $1,026
USAA
$2,201
- $805
Nationwide
$2,426
- $580
Travelers
$2,503
- $503
Geico
$2,583
- $423
Other car insurance coverage for a Subaru WRX

For a sports car like the WRX, standard auto coverage options may not offer enough financial protection. Consider making the following adjustments to your coverage when buying insurance for a Subaru WRX:

  • High liability limits: State minimum liability coverage isn’t enough for most drivers, and that goes double for sports car owners, who may carry a higher risk of at-fault accidents than others. Make sure that your policy has sufficient liability coverage to cover all of your assets.
  • Comprehensive and collision coverage: Even if you don’t have an auto loan or lease that requires full coverage, it’s worth protecting your investment with physical damage coverage.
  • Gap or new car replacement coverage: If you buy your WRX new, consider adding one of these endorsements to protect your wallet in the event of a total loss shortly after purchase.

How to get a Subaru WRX car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Subaru WRX with other similar cars

Subaru WRX Subaru WRX
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,006
Read More
Mazda MX-5 Miata Mazda MX-5 Miata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,482
See more models
Audi A3 Audi A3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,071
Read More
Price (MSRP)
$37,750 $29,530 $38,200
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars Not rated Not rated
Gas mileage
19-26 mpg 26-34 mpg 24-34 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Average Above average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Senior writer, Insurance
R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance