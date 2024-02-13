Based on this data, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score between 0.0 and 5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the more likely it is to offer robust, effective coverage at affordable rates. Following our analysis, we determined that the best car insurance in San Jose is being written by companies including Wawanesa, Geico and Mercury.

Determining the best cheap car insurance companies in San Jose depends on a number of factors. We look to see what kinds of coverage and endorsement options are available from each provider for an auto insurance policy. Using the latest proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services to compare and analyze rates, we also take into consideration any discounts and savings programs that are available to help you save money each year. Finally, we look to industry experts for conclusive ratings, including the 2022 1 J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study and AM Best for financial strength.

Wawanesa

Wawanesa is a regional insurer that sells car insurance only in California. It is known for high-quality customer service, and ranks first in J.D. Power’s Customer Satisfaction Ranking for the Golden State. Wawanesa offers some nice perks for California drivers, such as optional special vehicle equipment coverage, which means damaged car elements can be replaced with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts rather than standard parts after a covered accident. On the other hand, the company falls a bit short in claims management. Claims can be filed at any time of the day or night, but claims assistance and support are only available during regular business hours. The company’s mobile app, in addition, is only available for Android users; there is no app for iOS users.

Geico

A suite of online tools makes buying and managing Geico policies convenient for the busy San Jose driver. From claims filing to viewing policy documents and getting help from an agent, the mobile app gives drivers everything they need in an easily accessible format. In addition to a long list of discounts and savings, additional coverage is available for your San Jose car insurance, including emergency roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. Geico is above the regional average places among the top five in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study. Additionally, Geico offers some of the most competitive rates in the industry, a range of coverages, discounts and the option to bundle multiple policies for more savings. Geico does not, however, offer a broad range of endorsements to allow policyholders to customize their coverage.

Mercury

Like our other top choices, Mercury offers average rates that are well below the broader average rates for San Jose. The company is in fourth place on J.D. Power’s Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking, which indicates that it takes the time and effort to ensure that policyholder’s needs are being met in a professional and effective manner. It has a few nice endorsements, including rideshare coverage and roadside assistance, but its discount list is a bit sparse. There are numerous agents throughout California, so if you would rather handle your insurance business with a live person rather than a digital interface, Mercury may be a good choice for you.

National General

National General is owned by Allstate, the fourth largest writer of auto insurance policies in the U.S. This may account for the company’s superior ranking for financial strength from AM Best. The company offers a full range of both essential coverage types as well as optional endorsements, or add-ons, to allow you to customize your policy. If, after a covered claim, you have repairs done at one of the company’s Gold Medal Repair Shops, National General will guarantee the repairs for the life of the vehicle. Another nice perk: it will cover up to $500 in food, lodging and travel expenses after a covered claim. The company says it handles most claims within 48 hours, and it has a generous handful of discounts that can help you save money and lower your premium rate. One drawback? The company does not offer accident forgiveness or gap insurance for its policyholders.

Progressive

A household name in insurance, Progressive earns its reputation by offering a multitude of standard and optional coverages, a long list of discounts for maximum savings and online tools for convenience and hassle-free service. The add-ons offered are some of the most varied in the industry, from gap insurance to rideshare coverage and custom parts. There is even an option for a deductible savings bank. Its Name Your Price Tool could show you policy features within your budget, allowing you to personalize a policy with the options you need and avoid spending excess money. Additionally, you could get safe driving perks with the usage-based Snapshot program. Note, however, that Progressive scores below the industry average on J.D. Power’s Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking.

