Car insurance for police officers

There are generally two layers of financial protection that a police officer has to consider when it comes to car insurance. — coverage while they are on the job and using their police cars and coverage for when they are off duty and using their personal vehicles.

Auto insurance for police vehicles

Car insurance policies for a police officer’s squad car works differently than a standard car insurance policy. Since squad cars are typically not owned by police officers, you likely don’t have a financial interest in the vehicle and won’t be responsible for the auto insurance policy on your squad vehicle.

Police vehicles are typically insured by the state, county or city that owns them and could be insured under a group policy or may be self-insured by the government. This means police officers have no input on the coverage types or options when it comes to the car insurance they have when they are on duty.

Auto insurance for personal vehicles owned by police officers

When you are off duty and using your personal vehicles, you will need a car insurance policy that meets or exceeds your state’s minimum required limits, just like any other driver.

While auto insurance companies do not sell policies specifically for off-duty officers, there are several companies that offer discounts for law enforcement officers. Additionally, many insurance companies ask for your occupation when you ask for a quote. Since car insurance companies calculate rates based on risk, officers have a better chance at landing a lower rate. Police officers may be viewed as safer drivers, since insurance companies know that they understand the rules of the road and have had extensive driving training. When off duty, this means officers may be less likely to cause accidents or file claims.

When you are shopping for coverage, you may want to ask each insurance agent if their company offers law enforcement discounts on insurance. You may be able to save money simply by being a police officer.