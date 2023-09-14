Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card review: One of the best business travel rewards cards for global businesses devoted to Delta Airlines

The ideal mid-tier Amex card for small business owners that often fly with Delta.
Written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
 /  8 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.7

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This card could be a great match for Delta customers who often travel for business. Your rewards are tied to Delta SkyMiles, however, so unless you frequently travel with the airline, you might get more mileage out of a general travel rewards business card.
Best for airline-specific perks
Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
  • Rewards value
    4 / 5
    APR
    4 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4 / 5
    Features
    5 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

Info

1.5X

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Overview

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card is a fantastic middle-ground option for frequent Delta flyers who want top-tier airline rewards and loyalty benefits. If you aren’t worried about the card’s $350 annual fee or its lack of lounge access, its rewards rate for flights and large purchases can pay off.

The Platinum Business is undoubtedly one of the best Delta SkyMiles cards, but many cardholders might want to consider other travel cards for rewards that aren’t as restrictive— even within Delta.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    It offers an outstanding variety of travel benefits and discounts for small business owners, such as a free checked bag, priority boarding and more

  • Checkmark

    It has high reward rates for flights and on large purchases, making it ideal for business owners who both travel often and foot the bill for high-dollar purchases

Cons

  • The card’s annual fee may be too steep for applicants who don’t take advantage of its perks, benefits and boosted rewards categories

  • Your redemption options are limited, as the rewards aren’t very useful outside airfare and must be redeemed in intervals of 5,000

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: 3X miles on Delta and hotel purchases; 1.5X miles on eligible transit and U.S. shipping purchases, plus single eligible purchases over $5,000 (terms and miles cap apply); 1X miles on all other purchases
  • Welcome offer: Limited-time offer: 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $8,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months of card membership. 
  • Annual fee: $350
  • Purchase intro APR: N/A
  • Balance transfer intro APR: N/A
  • Regular APR: 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent (variable)

Current welcome offer

The SkyMiles Platinum Business card is currently offering 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $8,000 in your first three months of card membership. This is a huge jump up from the card's previous offer, which only gave new cardholders a chance at 60,000 miles, but requires a much higher spend (the previous offer only required a $3,000 spend within the first six months). Based on Bankrate’s latest mile valuations, which give Delta SkyMiles a value of 1.2 cents each on average, we estimate this offer is worth around a generous $1,200 in Delta flights.

Rewards rate

The Delta Skymiles Business Platinum Card earns Delta SkyMiles rewards on a tiered-rewards rate structure. These travel rewards work like normal airline credit card miles, but there are a few more reward currencies to keep track of if you want to reach elite Medallion Status.

How you earn

You’ll earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with hotels and eligible Delta spending — including flights, seat upgrades, in-flight purchases and more. You'll also earn 1.5X miles on on eligible transit and U.S. shipping purchases, and, like most rewards cards, the SkyMiles Business Platinum earns 1X mile on all other purchases. However, single eligible purchases over $5,000 will earn 1.5X miles, which is great for non-travel business expenses.

There are a few other ways to earn miles as well. If Delta isn’t offering the best deal, you can also earn miles for airfare with any of Delta’s airline partners. When you’re on the ground, the Delta SkyMiles Dining program is a handy way to earn frequent flyer miles on business meals. You can earn 1 mile per $2 spent — or up to 5 miles per dollar, depending on your membership level.

How to redeem

Of course, redeeming your SkyMiles to book travel is the optimal choice. Choosing “Pay with Miles” lets you upgrade seats or book flights with Delta and partner airlines to over 1,000 destinations with no blackout dates. You can also use miles to book vacation packages, hotel rooms, rental cars and more. If you’re just shy of the required miles, you also have the option of using “Pay with Miles + Cash.”

There are a few other redemption methods, but they aren’t as useful or versatile as general-purpose travel card rewards, such as Capital One miles. For example, you can’t transfer miles to partner airlines. However, you can use Delta miles outside travel for charitable donations or gifts, magazine subscriptions, travel experiences and merchandise.

How much are miles worth?

When you use “Pay with Miles + Cash”, Delta allows you to redeem in 5,000-point increments for $50 discounts. Delta considers SkyMiles to be worth 1 cent in this case, but they don’t use an award chart like other airlines — meaning your point value varies based on the flight cost, your origin and destination, flight class and time of year.

To get a better idea of your rewards’ value before choosing a card, keep in mind that Bankrate gives Delta SkyMiles a 1.3 cent-per-mile market value when booking flights — which is on the low side when compared to some of the top airline and credit card rewards programs.

Other cardholder perks

The Amex Delta Platinum Business card delivers a higher number of benefits than its sibling card, the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, including standout travel insurance, an annual companion certificate and Status Boost features.

Companion certificate

You’ll receive a companion certificate for a complimentary main cabin domestic round-trip flight each year upon renewing your card (plus taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights and no more than $250 for roundtrip international flights). 

This can be an especially valuable perk when you use it on more expensive flights. 

Travel perks

On top of “Main Cabin 1” priority boarding, the Delta Platinum Business card offers several premium travel benefits to justify its annual fee:

  • Travel protections when you pay with your card: Trip-delay insurance (up to $300 per trip, two claims per card annually, for eligible delays), baggage insurance (up to $1,250 for carry-on, $500 for checked luggage) and car rental loss and damage insurance.
  • Other savings and credits: First checked bag free (up to $60), 20 percent savings on eligible in-flight purchases (as a statement credit), 15 percent savings on award travel on Delta flights (not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees), $120 Resy Credit (up to $10 per month in statement credits on eligible Resy purchases using your enrolled card), up to $10 back each month after using your enrolled card for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers, and an annual statement credit of up to $200 when you use your card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays on delta.com

Rates and fees

The biggest kicker when considering the Amex Delta Platinum Business card is its $350 annual fee. This may seem reasonable considering its valuable rewards and tertiary benefits, but some cardholders may be opposed to a business rewards card with such a high fee.

Luckily, there are no annual employee card fees and no foreign transaction fees. Plus, there are plenty of travel discounts to help offset the cost. Its travel companion certificate alone could be enough to offset the annual fee, depending on the flight. Otherwise, you’d need to spend nearly $10,000 each year on Delta travel or hotel bookings to recoup your annual fee (based on Bankrate’s 1.2-cent-per-mile estimated value).

There is also no intro APR offer before the ongoing 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR, which isn’t uncommon for airline-specific business rewards cards. That could be a drawback compared to other business rewards cards offering a zero-interest period for business owners who want time to pay down new purchases.

How the Delta Skymiles Platinum Business Amex card compares to other business cards

The Delta Platinum Business card’s value cements it as the middle-of-the-road SkyMiles business option. For instance, it beats the $15 annual fee ($0 introductory annual fee for the first year) SkyMiles Gold Business card, mainly thanks to its companion certificate, trip delay insurance, and other perks. However, if you want higher-tier Delta benefits or more flexible rewards and redemption possibilities, you should consider another Delta Skymiles Card or a comparable Amex Card.

Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Platinum Business American Express Card
Bankrate Score
4.7
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$350

Intro offer

Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles
Info

Rewards rate

1.5X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of The Business Platinum Card&#174; from American Express
Bankrate Score
4.8
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$695

Intro offer

Earn 120,000 points
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 5X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Reserve Business American Express Card
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$650

Intro offer

Earn 110,000 Bonus Miles
Info

Rewards rate

1.5X - 3X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Amex Card vs. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express card has stronger Medallion Status-earning features, so it may be a better fit if that's a priority. And though the SkyMiles Reserve Business Card carries a higher annual fee ($650) than the SkyMiles Platinum Business, it also offers few more perks, like its companion ticket.

Additionally, Reserve Business cardholders can earn 1.5X miles on any spending beyond $150,000 per calendar year, compared to the Platinum Business' 1.5X rewards rate on purchases over $5,000, up to 50,000 miles. That gives a faster boost but limited earnings overall for those who are big business spenders.

If you're willing to pay a higher annual fee to get lounge access, then the Reserve version will make more sense for you. That also holds true for people who buy upgraded Delta tickets often and who continuously spend hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to earn the 1.5X accelerated rewards rate after spending $150,000.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Amex Card vs. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

For those not loyal to a Delta co-branded card, an alternate business travel card such as the Business Platinum® Card from American Express might offer better rewards value, flexibility and non-travel bonus categories based on your business’ spending. American Express Travel offers 5 Membership Rewards® points per dollar for flights and prepaid hotels, 1.5 points per dollar for purchases of $5,000 or more in select business categories and 1 point for every dollar spent on other eligible purchases. Included in these business categories are construction material, hardware, electronic goods, software and cloud system purchases (up to $2 million worth of these purchases per calendar year; 1 point thereafter). You can transfer your Amex Membership Rewards points to Delta and other airline and hotel loyalty programs, extending your flight options beyond those of the SkyMiles Platinum Business Card. 

Even though the card comes with an annual fee of $695, you'll get benefits like access to Priority Pass memberships and airport lounges via the Global Lounge Collection, which includes access to Delta Sky Clubs when you fly with Delta. As an added benefit, you'll also receive a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership, as well as Gold elite status with hotel programs such as Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors. 

Although the annual fee isn't cheap, the benefits and annual credits more than make up for it, making it a good option for frequent business travelers. It could prove to be a better choice than the Skymiles Platinum Business Card if you can justify the fee.

Best cards to pair with this card

American Express business cards or personal cards are the best cards to pair with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business card, thanks to the partnership between the issuer and Delta Air Lines. You can transfer Amex Membership Rewards to Delta SkyMiles at a 1:1 ratio and you can find special deals on Delta flights through the American Express travel portal.

If you want to earn rewards on a majority of your purchases and pool those rewards together in the same SkyMiles account, any American Express card that includes rewards categories not included on the SkyMiles Platinum Business card will be a good choice. The American Express Business Gold Card provides great bonus category coverage for business expenses outside travel (like eligible U.S. gas stations, U.S. shipping and U.S. tech purchases), as well as airfare through the Amex travel portal if you need to fly outside the SkyTeam alliance partners.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Amex Delta Platinum Business card worth it?

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card offers the best value to dedicated Delta flyers, especially business owners who can make the most of the hotel purchase rewards and the myriad travel benefits. But if your business operations don’t lean on Delta airline benefits, other business travel cards — even other American Express cards — may provide more flexible rewards and bonus categories.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business, please click here.

 

Compare the best business credit cards
Written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Writer, Credit Cards

Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card, credit monitoring and identity theft analysis on NextAdvisor.com, he joined the CreditCards.com and Bankrate teams as a staff writer to develop product reviews and comprehensive credit card guides focused on cash back, credit scores and card offers.

Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.