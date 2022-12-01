A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate: 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy properties (up to 21X points through the Bonvoy loyalty program with Platinum Elite status), 3X points at worldwide restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines plus 2X points on all other purchases

Welcome offer: Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee: $650

Purchase intro APR: N/A

Balance transfer intro APR: N/A

Regular APR: 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent (variable)

Current welcome offer

While the latest Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant welcome offer carries a bit less value on paper than the card's previous offer, it also comes with a lot more flexibility. You now have a chance at 95,000 points after you make $6,000 in purchases in your first six months of card membership. Previously the card offered two Free Night Awards after spending $6,000 in the first six months of membership, with each award carrying a redemption value of up to 85,000 points.

On paper, that blows the card's current welcome offer out of the water. Here's the catch: That bonus only gave you the ability to two free stays, whereas the new offer lets you use your points to book as few or as many stays as you can squeeze out of your 95,000 points, whether you prefer a stay at a budget hotel at an off-peak travel time or at a luxury suite during peak travel season. While the previous limited-time offer may have been a great fit if you preferred booking reward stays at a high redemption level, the new offer is ideal if your goal is to get as many free stays out of your points as possible.

That said, considering the card has previously offered 150,000 points with the same spending requirement, It may be worth waiting for a different welcome offer if you want maximum flexibility. However, it's not clear when or if Amex will add such a lucrative and flexible welcome offer to this card anytime soon, so the card may still be worth an application if you can squeeze long-term value out of its ongoing perks and rewards.

Rewards rate

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card carries more Marriott Bonvoy reward categories than other Bonvoy cards. But the Bonvoy Brilliant Card’s real rewards value comes from its complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status, which boosts your rewards rate on qualifying Marriott purchases by 50, among other valuable benefits.

How you earn

The Bonvoy Brilliant card earns 6X points on eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy properties, plus 3X points on worldwide restaurant purchases and flights booked directly with airlines. All other purchases earn 2X points.

The Bonvoy Brilliant card’s rewards rate on Marriott stays might not seem much better than the rate you’d earn with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (also 6X points on eligible Marriott Bonvoy property purchases), but adding the Brilliant card’s complimentary Platinum Elite status makes a big difference.

All Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program members earn an additional 10X points on Marriott purchases on top of their credit card rewards rates. With Platinum Elite status, you can add another 50 percent to that member rate and get 15X points on top of your card’s rate. That boosts your rewards rate on Marriott purchases to 21X points with the Bonvoy Brilliant versus up to 17X points total with the Boundless card.

Along with boosted rewards, Platinum Elite members get a few extra ways to earn rewards. Linking your Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card to the Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy program can give you another 6X points on eligible restaurant purchases on top of the 3X points you already earn at U.S. restaurants. The Bonvoy Brilliant is also a solid credit card for Uber, earning an extra 6X points on Uber Eats deliveries ordered to your Marriott hotel (2X points when away from a hotel) and 3X points on all Uber rides (after linking your accounts).

Traveling with United Airlines or Emirates Airlines can also earn extra points. Thanks to the Your World Rewards program, flights with Emirates earn 3X Marriott points on top of any Emirates Skywards Miles you would already earn as a member of that loyalty program. You can also earn more points by converting United MileagePlus miles to Marriott Bonvoy points at a 1:1 ratio, which can be handy if you stay with Marriott more than you fly with United.

How to redeem

You can redeem your points for award nights at more than 7,000 Marriott Bonvoy hotels or other travel options, including flights, car rentals and travel packages. Points can cover many of your other Marriott expenses, including room upgrades and anything charged to your room — such as food, beverages and spa treatments.

On top of that, some Marriott bookings allow you to cover the difference with cash or provide a PointSavers redemption discount if you’re short a few points. You can also buy up to 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per year, though your money might be better spent on your room.

You can also redeem for Marriott Bonvoy Moments, which are Marriott’s take on the redemptions of culinary, arts and entertainment experiences that other travel reward programs offer. Other assorted options include gifting your points to someone, donating points to charities or using points on gift cards.

If you don’t plan on staying with Marriott for a while, you can transfer your points to any of Marriott’s partner travel programs at a 3:1 ratio and Marriott Bonvoy will add 5,000 miles for every 60,000 points you transfer. Unfortunately, since Marriott points are worth just 0.7 cents apiece, this option is only a good deal if the airline’s rewards are worth more than 2.1 cents per point/mile. Based on Bankrate’s latest point valuations, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic may be the only worthwhile transfer partners.

One of your best options may be transferring Marriott points to United Airlines. Marriott points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to United MileagePlus and we estimate United miles are worth 1.1 cents per mile. United also adds 10 percent more miles to your converted total on top of the 5,000 bonus miles you get from Marriott for every 60,000 points you transfer.

For example, 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points would be worth $420 when redeemed for Marriott stays based on a 0.7-cent-per-point value but transferring them to the MileagePlus program could get you up to 71,000 miles, worth about $781.