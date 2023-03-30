The First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card review: A fairly run-of-the-mill secured option

Why you might want a different secured card

While the First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard might help you on your credit journey, its lack of rewards and sign-up bonus may be a dealbreaker for some. In addition to its annual cost, you might be put off by the card's other fees.

Rewards: Doesn’t have a sign-up bonus or rewards program

As a secured credit card, the First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard doesn’t come with any welcome offers, sign-up bonuses or reward rates. Instead, its biggest draw is providing access to credit even if your credit history or credit rating isn’t ideal. Even though it isn’t common for secured cards to have many incentives, there are still a few that do offer a welcome bonus, rewards or perks that sweeten the deal.

For example, the Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card has no annual fee (See Rates & Fees), an unlimited elevated rewards rate on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and an unlimited flat rewards rate on all purchases. And amongst the roster of First Progress cards, the First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card allows you to earn cash back rewards when you make timely payments.

Rates and fees: Charges an annual fee plus a plethora of other fees

The First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard Secured Card comes with a $29 annual fee that is charged to the card itself — meaning that if you put down a $200 deposit, you’ll only have $171 worth of credit to use until you pay that fee off.

This card also has a 3 percent foreign transaction fee, a late payment fee up to $40 and a returned payment fee up to $29. In addition, cash advances come with a $10 or 3 percent total transaction fee, whichever is greater, and a 29.99 percent variable APR for cash advances.

The standard variable APR for this card is 25.24 percent, which can be better than average for similar secured cards, but it’s still a bit steep. If you’re worried your payment won’t be posted before your due date, you can make an expedited telephone payment, although you’ll be charged a $10 fee. There’s also a potential $1 request fee if you ever need a copy of a billing statement from more than six months ago.

Overall, the First Progress Platinum Elite comes with a slew of fees, so it's fair if you're concerned about getting charged more than you can manage if you ever make a mistake, such as a late payment, or need a cash advance for an emergency.