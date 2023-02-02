Quick highlights
- Rewards rate: Limited time offer: Earn 5X points on rental car, hotel and attraction purchases booked through Citi Travel(SM) (ends 6/30/2024), 2X points at supermarkets and gas stations (on up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points) with 1X points on all other purchases
- Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within three months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com
- Annual fee: $0
- Purchase intro APR: 0 percent for 15 months from the date of account opening
- Balance transfer intro APR: 0 percent for 15 months from the date of first transfer
- Regular APR: 18.74 percent to 28.74 percent (variable)
Current sign-up bonus
The most recent Citi Rewards+ bonus gives you a chance to earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in your first three months. If you redeem rewards for gift cards, 20,000 points will be worth $200. That bonus value is comparable to many of the best no-annual-fee rewards cards, which also tend to offer bonuses around $200 in value.
Unfortunately, Citi’s best no-annual-fee cards — including the Citi Rewards+ card — only earn basic points, which can’t be transferred to Citi travel partners in order to reach their full value of an estimated 1.9 cents per point. But you can finally utilize transfer partner values if you have a Citi Premier card.
Rewards rate
Citi Rewards+ earns Citi ThankYou points, but keep in mind that the basic points exclude the ability to redeem with travel transfer partners. Although the rewards might be a bit niche without a Citi travel card, you have a few more opportunities to earn up to 1,600 extra ThankYou points per month based on your account activity if you also bank with Citi.
How you earn
Supermarket and gas station purchases earn 2 ThankYou points per dollar, but this bonus rate is limited to the first $6,000 spent within those two categories per year before reverting to the standard 1 point per dollar you get on all other purchases. There's also a limited time offer to earn 5 points per $1 spent on rental car, hotel and attraction purchases booked through Citi Travel until June 30, 2024.
You may quickly max out your bonus category limit if you use this card as your main grocery or gas card. If you’re looking to earn more rewards on these purchases, you might want to consider a full-time grocery card or gas card.
Luckily, the Citi Rewards+ cements its value by rounding your rewards to the nearest 10 points per dollar. This perk is most valuable with total purchases under $10 since even a $3 coffee will earn 10 points.
How to redeem
You can redeem your Citi Rewards+ card’s ThankYou points for gift cards, travel (excluding transfer partners) or charitable donations at a 1:1 value, but you get less bang for your buck when it comes to other options, like cash rewards (redeemable in $50 and $100 increments). On the bright side, you might be able to offset this difference a bit since the Rewards+ card earns back 10 percent of the first 100,000 points you redeem each year.
You can also redeem your points for:
- Online purchases at Amazon.com or Best Buy
- Statement credits
- Recent purchases using Pay with Points
- Other online Citi bill payments like select loans.
Disappointingly, Pay with Points only covers select category purchases, but it includes the Citi Rewards+grocery and gas bonus categories.