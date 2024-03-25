At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways Originally launched in 2021, Capital One airport lounges offer yet another place for people to relax while they wait for their travel plans to commence.

There are currently three Capital One airport lounges in operation, and they are located in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Washington Dulles (IAD) and Denver (DEN) airports.

Capital One lounge access also includes entry into 100+ partner lounge locations available through the Plaza Premium network.

Having the right Capital One credit card can get you access to these lounges automatically, but you can also pay $65 for a day pass.

Capital One launched its own airport lounge program in 2021 with much fanfare, especially since the lounge program coincided with the reveal of the highly celebrated Capital One Venture X Rewards credit card. This helps bring Capital One up to date with some competing credit card programs that have their own airport lounges, including American Express Centurion lounges and the relatively new Chase Sapphire airport lounge locations.

While there are plenty of other airport lounge conglomerates in operation today, this is the first airport lounge membership program from Capital One. If you’re curious as to how Capital One airport lounge membership works and where lounges are located, read on to learn more.

Who has access to Capital One Lounges?

Consumers with eligible Capital One credit cards receive Capital One airport lounge access for free or for a reduced fee. The chart below shows which travel credit cards from this issuer make you eligible for lounge access, as well as the rules and fees required for entry.

As you can see, cardholders with the Capital One Venture X and the Capital One Venture X Business get complimentary access to Capital One airport lounges. It’s also worth noting that owners of these cards get Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, which includes entry to more than 1,500 airport lounges around the world.

Beyond Capital One cardholders, anyone else visiting the airport can enter Capital One lounges for a flat fee of $65 per visit. Kids under the age of two are also welcome to enter for free with a paid guest.

Which airports offer Capital One Lounges?

The first Capital One airport lounge was opened at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Terminal D by Gate D2. Eligible Capital One cardholders can enter the lounge from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST. Upon arrival, lounge guests will find comfortable areas and seating to spread out and relax, free internet access and regionally-inspired food and drinks.

Two other airport lounges opened shortly after at Denver International Airport (DEN) and at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) outside of Washington, D.C. This chart breaks down their hours of operation and locations:

Capital One airport lounge locations and hours

Hours Location Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST Terminal D by Gate D2 Denver International Airport (DEN) 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MST Concourse A near Gate 34 at the Mezzanine level Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST Main terminal just beyond TSA PreCheck security with access from Z-Gates

It’s also worth noting that Capital One lounge access includes entry into 100+ partner lounges in the Plaza Premium lounge network. These aren’t branded lounges from Capital One, but they do offer more options when you need a quiet place to escape in an eligible airport around the world.

What’s offered in Capital One Lounges?

Capital One says that some of their lounge amenities will vary depending on the location you visit. However, the perks and features you’ll find will include the following:

High-speed internet access

All Capital One airport lounges will have high-speed internet access that’s easy to use. Guest access is free and unlimited, so you can browse the web or get some work done while you wait for your flight to depart.

Food and drinks

Lounge visitors will also find food and drinks, including grab-and-go dining options for convenience, dining stations with hearty appetizers and entrees, fully stocked bars with various types of wine, beer and liquor, and even coffee bars in some locations. Capital One also serves special meal options for vegetarians, vegans and guests who are gluten-free.

Quiet zones and relaxation rooms

Plenty of separate quiet zones are on offer in these lounges, from spaces geared toward working in the lounge to relaxation rooms. There are also semi-private work areas with plug-in access at every seat.

Exercise areas

Some Capital One airport lounges boast exercise space for stretching, yoga and cycling. Peloton bikes are available at some locations.

Shower suites

Shower suites can also help you feel fresh and clean before you catch your connecting flight for a personal or business trip. Complimentary towels and toiletries are also offered.

Space for families

Capital One airport lounges are also comfortable for families. These lounges include family areas with kid-friendly furniture and parents’ rooms with space for diaper changes.

Multifaith rooms

Capital One has also added multifaith rooms to its airport lounges for meditation and prayer, and they’re open to people with any religious background. These rooms give travelers a quiet place to reflect and relax during opening hours.

The bottom line

Capital One airport lounge access is a smart amenity to aim for, and you can get it for free if you sign up for the Capital One Venture X or the business version of the card. Anyone else can visit if they’re willing to fork over $65 for a day pass, which is another unique feature of these lounges since the same cannot be said for similar lounges from American Express or Chase.

Plus, credit cards that offer airport lounge access with Capital One also include a Priority Pass Select membership. This lounge program features more than 1,500 airport lounges worldwide, which offer comfortable seating, a selection of food and drinks, free internet access and an array of other amenities.

Whether you just want another airport lounge option or you’re a travel enthusiast who loves earning Capital One miles, the addition of Capital One’s new airport lounges is worth celebrating.