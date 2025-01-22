Key takeaways Sapphire Lounges by The Club offer complimentary food and beverages in exclusive spaces where visitors can relax and unwind before a flight.

Eligible card members, such as those with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card, enjoy unlimited visits to Chase lounges, while other Priority Pass Select members can take advantage of one visit per year.

Lounges are available in six cities today — five in the United States and one in Hong Kong — with more on the way.

In 2023, Chase unveiled the first domestic location of its growing lounge network, the Sapphire Lounge by The Club. These lounges provide a comfortable space to relax before a flight. In addition to being a place to unwind, lounge locations offer fast and free WiFi, signature cocktails and drinks, comfortable seating and made-to-order meals. Some lounges also provide outdoor access for fresh air before a flight as well as other wellness areas. With locations opening across the U.S. and select international airports, Chase’s Sapphire Lounges are worth a stop before your next flight.

If you want to learn more about the network and if a location may be opening in an airport near you, read on for our guide to the growing network.

Chase Sapphire Lounge locations

Chase’s lounge network continues to grow. Since opening the first domestic lounge in Boston, it has since opened several others with more to scheduled to debut in the coming years. As of this writing, here’s where you can find the current lounges and one terrace experience:

Austin, Texas (AUS)

Chase operates the Sapphire Terrace in Austin’s Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the mezzanine level of the Barbara Jordan Terminal. This lounge is primarily outdoors with opportunities to snag grab-and-go food and beverages as well as space to play games on the terrace.

Boston (BOS)

The first lounge to open in the United States, Boston Logan International Airport’s Sapphire lounge features space to unwind and its own taproom with local draft beers and fresh foods curated by Douglass Williams of MIDA. There is also dedicated wellness area that features guided meditation with Devi Brown.

Hong Kong (HKG)

Chase’s Hong Kong lounge can be found in Terminal 1 with spaces for working and dining. It also includes curated artwork from local artists.

New York City (LGA)

Located in Terminal B at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, this is one of the largest lounges in the network with two levels of space to relax, play and indulge. Visitors have access to barista-made coffee, made-to-order food and craft cocktails by Apotheke. This lounge also offers an arcade, wellness area with guided meditation and facial treatments, a family room and more.

Unique to this lounge is The Reserve Suites by Chase. Available for an additional fee for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders, this area of the lounge offers you and your guests a private space before your flight. Amenities as part of the suites include:

Dedicated host for a seamless experience

Signature caviar service on arrival

Exclusive menus from Jeffrey’s Grocery

Special selection of wine from Parcelle

Private, quiet space to relax or work

TV with speaker for entertainment or meetings

Private bathrooms with spa showers

New York City (JFK)

Located in Terminal 4 past security in New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, this lounge is in partnership with Etihad Airways. As a result, the lounge is open to Chase cardholders as well as premium passengers flying on Etihad Airways. The location provides views of the tarmac and a locally curated menu offers items that change by time of day and season, meaning there’s something new to look forward to each time you visit.

A made-to-order breakfast of shakshuka, potatoes and fresh fruit from the Sapphire Lounge at JFK. Photo by Will Essilfie

The lounge provides a mix of seating areas including bar seats, loungers and couches spread throughout the space.

Unwind in Chase’s JFK lounge. Photo by Will Essilfie

Phoenix (PHX)

This addition to Chase’s Sapphire Lounges opened in November 2024 in Terminal 4 South at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. This location features food from Chef Stephen Jones of Phoenix’s the larder & the delta restaurant as well as craft cocktails and local coffee from Press Coffee.

San Diego (SAN)

The newest lounge in the network opened in December 2024 and marked the first location on the West Coast. Located in Terminal 2, near gates 46 and 47, the lounge features a seasonal menu with specialtiy items from Oscars Mexican Seafood as well as a curated wine list by Parcelle. You can also enjoy a wellness area with facial treatments from Face Haus and bookable private rest pods.

Upcoming Locations

In addition to the locations above, Chase has announced plans to open additional club locations in the following cities:

Las Vegas (LAS)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Los Angeles (LAX)

The Philadelphia and Las Vegas lounges are slated to open in early and mid-2025, respectively. There is not yet an opening estimate for the LAX location.

Who can access Chase Sapphire lounges?

All Sapphire Lounge by The Club are a part of the Priority Pass membership program. However, these lounges have specific rules for people looking to regularly visit.

Chase customers with one or more of the following cards are eligible for unlimited access to Chase Sapphire Lounges:

Access is simple. Starting three hours before your flight’s departure time, you can check in at the lounge. To enter, you will need to bring your complimentary Priority Pass card tied to the Chase card, the credit card itself and the boarding pass for your flight.

Keep in mind, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card does not come with unlimited access to the lounge outside a once-yearly complimentary visit if the member has their own Priority Pass membership.

What is the Sapphire Lounge guest policy?

The Sapphire Lounges offer the ability for you to bring guests. If you have one of the eligible cards, you can bring up to two guests for free. Additional guests incur a $27 fee per person. Children under the age of 2 can enter for free. If you have The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card, you’re eligible to bring unlimited guests for free.

Can I access Chase lounges without a Chase card?

You may still be eligible to enter Chase lounges even without having a Chase card. If you have a Priority Pass membership not tied to one of the above cards, you are eligible for one complimentary visit to Chase’s domestic lounges each year. Additionally, Priority Pass members have unlimited access to the Sapphire Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport.

What’s offered in Chase Sapphire lounges?

Each Chase lounge is designed with comfort in mind. With locally-inspired menus, curated beverages and more they provide a great customized experience in each location.

In general, these lounges include high-speed WiFi, curated artwork and digital access to a range of newspapers and magazines.

They also include:

Self-serve and/or made-to-order food options

A digital platform for ordering food and beverage, digital media and booking amenities, where available

Signature cocktails and local beverage options

Comfortable seating designed for working or relaxing

Wellness offerings (select lounge locations)

Food and beverages

All lounges provide complimentary food and beverage options. These are locally curated and change by city and time of year. Chase provides two options for food: self-serve options and made-to-order options available to order through a digital menu accessible in each lounge with a QR code at tables.

Special services (spa, etc.)

Sapphire Lounge special services vary by location. Some locations offer family and nursing rooms, arcades, meditation rooms, private rest pods and even spa services list facials. These amenities can be found by visiting the Chase lounge website .

Bottom line

The Sapphire Lounge by The Club can be a great way to unwind before your next flight. Lounges can be accessed with a premium Chase card adding an additional benefit for cardmembers interested in a more premium travel experience. With several locations open and more to come, there’s likely a lounge in a major airport near you.

The information about the J.P. Morgan Reserve Card and The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.