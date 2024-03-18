Key takeaways

  • If you want to earn more points or miles this year, you should look out for special deals and offers that help you boost your rewards balances.
  • The best airline promotions right now can help you earn more miles for booking travel, dining out, shopping and completing other qualifying activities. Airlines with current promotions include Delta, Southwest and United.
  • Hotel promotions right now reward loyalists for similar activities as airlines, and they are available through programs like Choice Privileges, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt.

If you’re an avid traveler, you probably understand the value of being a loyalty program member with your favorite airlines and hotels. Being part of these programs gives you the chance to earn points or miles that can be redeemed for free travel, which is nice since joining is always free. If you’re a brand loyalist, you can even work toward achieving elite status with your favorite airline and hotel programs so you can enjoy special perks.

There are also occasional promotions that can help you earn more rewards in any of these programs by completing qualifying activity. In fact, many of the best hotel promotions will reward you for things you’re already doing, like shopping or dining out. The best airline promotions work similarly, and they are offered through major frequent flyer programs like Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus.

Note that promotions we highlight below are offered on top of the rewards you can earn with a travel credit card. Read on to learn some of the ways you can earn more points and miles in your favorite programs this month and beyond.

Top rewards program promotions by airline or hotel brand

Airline promotions

  • Alaska Airlines promotions
  • American Airlines promotions
  • Delta Air Lines promotions
  • Frontier Airlines promotions
  • JetBlue promotions
  • Southwest Airlines promotions
  • United Airlines promotions

Hotel promotions

  • Choice Privileges promotions
  • Hilton promotions
  • Hyatt promotions
  • IHG promotions
  • Marriott promotions
  • Wyndham promotions

Best airline promotions

Best hotel promotions

  • Choice Privileges is the loyalty program for Choice Hotels, which boasts more than 7,400 properties worldwide. Travelers can earn points in this program by staying with hotel brands like Cambria Hotels, Radisson, Sleep Inn and Quality Inn. There are also two co-branded hotel credit cards that earn points in this program — the Choice Privileges® Mastercard® and the Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®.

    Current hotel promotions that can help you boost your rewards in this program include:

  • The Hilton Honors program is one of the biggest hotel loyalty programs available today with more than 7,000 hotels and resorts around the world. As a member, you can earn rewards by staying at Hilton Hotels, using co-branded Hilton credit cards, participating in Hilton Honors Dining, booking rental cars with Hilton partners and reaching status milestones with Hilton stays.

    Here are other promotions that can help you earn more rewards with the Hilton Honors program:

    • When you link your accounts, you can earn 3X points per dollar on eligible Lyft rides. Linking your accounts also lets you redeem Hilton Honors points for transportation options through the ridesharing app.
    • Earn up to 5,000 Hilton Honors points and save on qualifying car rentals with Alamo, Enterprise and National.
  • The World of Hyatt loyalty program allows members to earn loyalty points by booking Hyatt stays, purchasing FIND Experiences, using the World of Hyatt Credit Card* and reaching certain status tiers as a loyalty member. Here are other promotions Hyatt is offering:

    • Stay at five different Hyatt brands and receive one free night with the Brand Explorer Award (terms apply).
    • Earn up to 3,000 additional points each time you stay at least three nights through the Bonus Journeys promotion. This promotion can apply for up to 21 nights in total. You must enroll by April 15, 2024 and complete eligible stays by April 30, 2024.
    • Earn 500 bonus points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt properties.
    • Earn 1X point per dollar on American Airlines flights when you link your accounts. This option is only available for Hyatt members with Discoverist status or higher or AAdvantage members who have Gold status or higher.

    It’s also worth noting that World of Hyatt is a transfer partner of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. This means you can sign up for an elite travel credit card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to earn rewards toward Hyatt stays.

  • IHG One Rewards is the loyalty rewards program for the InterContinental Hotel Group. The most well-known property under this umbrella is the Holiday Inn brand. You can earn rewards in this program by reaching certain status tiers, using one of the IHG credit cards, participating in the IHG One Rewards Dining program and taking advantage of one or more of the promotions below:

    Note that IHG Rewards is another transfer partner of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program.

  • The Marriott Bonvoy program is the largest one featuring hotel promotions right now since it includes nearly 8,700 properties around the world. You can earn points by completing paid stays in Marriott properties, climbing up the membership and elite status levels, spending with several Marriott partners, participating in the Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy dining program or spending on a Marriott credit card.

    Here are additional promotional opportunities for earning Marriott Bonvoy rewards:

    • Save on base rates and earn up to 500 bonus points on Hertz car rentals booked through Marriott.
    • Link your Marriott Bonvoy and Uber accounts to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible Uber rides and Uber Eats purchases. You can earn 6X points per dollar on Uber Eats and grocery deliveries of $40+ to Marriott hotels, 3X points per dollar on select Uber rides and 2X points per dollar on non-hotel Uber Eats orders of $40+.
    • Earn bonus points and enjoy special deals when booking a cruise through Marriott.
  • Wyndham Rewards is the Wyndham hotel chain’s loyalty program. Wyndham’s portfolio includes brands like budget-friendly Days Inn and La Quinta, as well as Ramada and Wyndham Grand. You can earn loyalty points by staying at Wyndham properties, climbing up the four membership tiers, using the Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Card* or the Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Business Card*, or shopping via the Wyndham Reward shopping portal. Some notable promotions include:

The bottom line

All of these promotions offer unique ways to earn more points or miles, and most of them make it relatively easy to take advantage. However, the best airline promotions right now may not be available for long, just as the best hotel promotions change over time.

With that in mind, you’ll want to read up on the best airline and hotel promotions regularly and always keep your eye out for new offers. By taking advantage of deals that come around and using a travel credit card for regular purchases and bills, you can rack up more rewards in your favorite programs all year long.

