Earn more with airline and hotel rewards program special offers and promotions
Key takeaways
- If you want to earn more points or miles this year, you should look out for special deals and offers that help you boost your rewards balances.
- The best airline promotions right now can help you earn more miles for booking travel, dining out, shopping and completing other qualifying activities. Airlines with current promotions include Delta, Southwest and United.
- Hotel promotions right now reward loyalists for similar activities as airlines, and they are available through programs like Choice Privileges, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt.
If you’re an avid traveler, you probably understand the value of being a loyalty program member with your favorite airlines and hotels. Being part of these programs gives you the chance to earn points or miles that can be redeemed for free travel, which is nice since joining is always free. If you’re a brand loyalist, you can even work toward achieving elite status with your favorite airline and hotel programs so you can enjoy special perks.
There are also occasional promotions that can help you earn more rewards in any of these programs by completing qualifying activity. In fact, many of the best hotel promotions will reward you for things you’re already doing, like shopping or dining out. The best airline promotions work similarly, and they are offered through major frequent flyer programs like Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus.
Note that promotions we highlight below are offered on top of the rewards you can earn with a travel credit card. Read on to learn some of the ways you can earn more points and miles in your favorite programs this month and beyond.
Top rewards program promotions by airline or hotel brand
Airline promotions
- Alaska Airlines promotions
- American Airlines promotions
- Delta Air Lines promotions
- Frontier Airlines promotions
- JetBlue promotions
- Southwest Airlines promotions
- United Airlines promotions
Hotel promotions
- Choice Privileges promotions
- Hilton promotions
- Hyatt promotions
- IHG promotions
- Marriott promotions
- Wyndham promotions
Best airline promotions
-
Don’t let the name Alaska Airlines fool you. Alaska Airlines offers flights to more than 120 destinations within the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Belize, as well as other locales. In fact, this airline along with its partner airlines offer more flights to the West Coast than any other airline.
You can begin earning rewards miles with this airline just by flying with Alaska Airlines and its partners. But first, you must create a free account with the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan. You can also earn rewards by using eligible travel credit cards and taking advantage of limited-time offers like these:
- Earn 50,000 miles when you buy or lease a SunPower solar energy solution.
- Join the Alaska Mileage Plan Dining program and earn 5 miles per dollar spent at participating eateries.
- Earn 4 miles for every dollar you spend with GetYourGuide.com.
- Purchase a home with Guaranteed Rate and earn 50,000 bonus miles.
- Earn 1X mile per dollar spent on Lyft rides when you link your Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan account.
-
Like with most other major hotel and airline companies, you can begin earning miles with American Airlines by signing up for a free American AAdvantage account and paying for airfare. Other ways to earn include enrolling in the American Airlines AAdvantage Dining program, using the American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping platform or making purchases with an American Airlines credit card.
Noteworthy miles-earning opportunities with American Airlines include:
- Earn bonus miles at select properties when booking your hotel through the American Airlines hotel portal.
- Earn 1X mile per dollar for every eligible stay at a Hyatt property with a minimum tier of elite status.
- Earn 5X miles per dollar on qualifying Vivid Seats ticket purchases.
- Earn bonus miles on exclusive, limited-time offers by booking cruises through American Airlines Cruises.
-
You can earn loyalty rewards through Delta Air Lines by opening a free Delta SkyMiles account. You can also sign up for one or more Delta Air Lines credit cards to earn bonus miles for each dollar you spend.
Here are some additional promotions from Delta that are available right now:
- Earn up to 5X miles per dollar spent at participating restaurants with SkyMiles Dining.
- Earn 1X mile per dollar on eligible Ticketmaster purchases (events in the U.S. and Canada only) when you purchase them through DeltaTicketmaster.com.
- Get 1X mile per dollar spent on qualifying Airbnb stays.
- Earn 1X mile per dollar spent on Lyft rides when you link your SkyMiles and Lyft accounts.
- Earn 2,100 miles with HelloFresh by linking your accounts and making an eligible purchase.
- Link your Delta and Starbucks accounts to earn 1 mile for each dollar spent on Starbucks purchases.
-
Frontier Miles is the frequent flyer program of Frontier Airlines, and it works like many other airline loyalty programs. Signing up for Frontier Miles is free, and the program offers elite status tiers and additional ways to earn rewards. You can earn by spending with Frontier travel partners and by using the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®*.
Here are some current promotions and offers from Frontier Airlines:
- Earn miles on qualifying rentals with Alamo, such as 50 miles per day for rentals of one to four days or 500 miles for rentals of five days or longer.
- Earn miles with one of 15 Frontier Airlines partners — including Hertz, Marriott Bonvoy, Wyndham Rewards and more.
- Earn 10 miles per dollar spent when you shop at Teleflora.
- Earn 1,500 bonus miles when you make an eligible wine purchase through Vinesse Wines.
-
JetBlue’s rewards program, TrueBlue, is a frequent flyer program that lets members earn rewards points for free flights across the U.S. and abroad. TrueBlue members can earn rewards by flying with JetBlue and its travel partners or using the JetBlue TrueBlue shopping portal to make purchases. Here are additional promotions by JetBlue to help you earn even more:
- Join TrueBlue Dining and earn 3X points at participating restaurants, bars and clubs. You can also earn 500 TrueBlue bonus points in the first 30 days with qualifying activity.
- Earn 5 points for every $10 in spending at Home Depot.
- Earn 30 points for every $10 in spending at Apple.
- Get 400 bonus points when you sign up for JetBlue Opinions and complete your first survey.
- Receive 1,000 bonus points when you start a new Peacock subscription.
-
Southwest offers several opportunities for Southwest Rapid Rewards program members to earn rewards points. Not only can you earn a travel pass known as the Southwest Companion Pass, but you can also earn points through the Southwest Rapid Rewards Dining program and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Shopping program. Here are some additional Southwest promotions for more reward-earning potential:
- Earn up to 10,000 Rapid Rewards points per night when you book your hotel stay through Southwest.
- Earn up to 2,400 Rapid Rewards points and save up to 30 percent on qualifying Budget car rentals through Jan. 31, 2025.
- Earn up to 2,400 Rapid Rewards points and save up to 35 percent on qualifying Avis car rentals through Jan. 31, 2025.
- Earn up to 2,400 Rapid Rewards points on qualifying Hertz rentals through June 30, 2024.
- Earn up to 1,200 Rapid Rewards Points and save 10 percent when you book a car rental with Payless through Jan. 31, 2025.
- Earn 500 Rapid Rewards bonus points by joining Rewards for Opinions and completing a survey.
- Earn 1,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points by entering a promo code and spending at least $29.99 at 1-800-FLOWERS.
-
If you are part of the free United MileagePlus program, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to earn rewards by simply flying with United and its airline partners. Plus, you can earn more when you use a United Airlines credit card or participate in the United MileagePlus dining program.
Here are some additional promotions that can help you earn more rewards in the United Airlines loyalty program:
- MileagePlus Premier members and cardholders can earn 500 bonus miles in the first 30 days with MileagePlus Dining and qualifying activity. Members with Premier status can earn up to 1,000 bonus points with this promotion.
- Earn miles for qualifying purchases when you shop using the MileagePlus X app.
- Earn 15 award miles per dollar spent on flowers and gifts at 1-800-FLOWERS when you enter a promo code.
- Earn 20 miles per dollar on all Teleflora flower purchases.
- Earn up to 10,000 miles per night for hotel stays booked with Rocketmiles.
- Join Opinion Miles Club and complete one survey to earn 600 bonus miles.
Best hotel promotions
-
Choice Privileges is the loyalty program for Choice Hotels, which boasts more than 7,400 properties worldwide. Travelers can earn points in this program by staying with hotel brands like Cambria Hotels, Radisson, Sleep Inn and Quality Inn. There are also two co-branded hotel credit cards that earn points in this program — the Choice Privileges® Mastercard® and the Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®.
Current hotel promotions that can help you boost your rewards in this program include:
- Earn 1,000 Choice Privileges points and save 35 percent off base rates when renting a car through Avis or Budget.
- Earn bonus points when you book vacation properties in destinations like Las Vegas, Orlando and the Wisconsin Dells through Bluegreen Vacations®.
-
The Hilton Honors program is one of the biggest hotel loyalty programs available today with more than 7,000 hotels and resorts around the world. As a member, you can earn rewards by staying at Hilton Hotels, using co-branded Hilton credit cards, participating in Hilton Honors Dining, booking rental cars with Hilton partners and reaching status milestones with Hilton stays.
Here are other promotions that can help you earn more rewards with the Hilton Honors program:
- When you link your accounts, you can earn 3X points per dollar on eligible Lyft rides. Linking your accounts also lets you redeem Hilton Honors points for transportation options through the ridesharing app.
- Earn up to 5,000 Hilton Honors points and save on qualifying car rentals with Alamo, Enterprise and National.
-
The World of Hyatt loyalty program allows members to earn loyalty points by booking Hyatt stays, purchasing FIND Experiences, using the World of Hyatt Credit Card* and reaching certain status tiers as a loyalty member. Here are other promotions Hyatt is offering:
- Stay at five different Hyatt brands and receive one free night with the Brand Explorer Award (terms apply).
- Earn up to 3,000 additional points each time you stay at least three nights through the Bonus Journeys promotion. This promotion can apply for up to 21 nights in total. You must enroll by April 15, 2024 and complete eligible stays by April 30, 2024.
- Earn 500 bonus points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt properties.
- Earn 1X point per dollar on American Airlines flights when you link your accounts. This option is only available for Hyatt members with Discoverist status or higher or AAdvantage members who have Gold status or higher.
It’s also worth noting that World of Hyatt is a transfer partner of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. This means you can sign up for an elite travel credit card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to earn rewards toward Hyatt stays.
-
IHG One Rewards is the loyalty rewards program for the InterContinental Hotel Group. The most well-known property under this umbrella is the Holiday Inn brand. You can earn rewards in this program by reaching certain status tiers, using one of the IHG credit cards, participating in the IHG One Rewards Dining program and taking advantage of one or more of the promotions below:
- Earn up to 500 IHG One Rewards points when you make an OpenTable reservation through IHG.
- Earn 1,500 IHG One Rewards points when you rent a car from Hertz.
Note that IHG Rewards is another transfer partner of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program.
-
The Marriott Bonvoy program is the largest one featuring hotel promotions right now since it includes nearly 8,700 properties around the world. You can earn points by completing paid stays in Marriott properties, climbing up the membership and elite status levels, spending with several Marriott partners, participating in the Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy dining program or spending on a Marriott credit card.
Here are additional promotional opportunities for earning Marriott Bonvoy rewards:
- Save on base rates and earn up to 500 bonus points on Hertz car rentals booked through Marriott.
- Link your Marriott Bonvoy and Uber accounts to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible Uber rides and Uber Eats purchases. You can earn 6X points per dollar on Uber Eats and grocery deliveries of $40+ to Marriott hotels, 3X points per dollar on select Uber rides and 2X points per dollar on non-hotel Uber Eats orders of $40+.
- Earn bonus points and enjoy special deals when booking a cruise through Marriott.
-
Wyndham Rewards is the Wyndham hotel chain’s loyalty program. Wyndham’s portfolio includes brands like budget-friendly Days Inn and La Quinta, as well as Ramada and Wyndham Grand. You can earn loyalty points by staying at Wyndham properties, climbing up the four membership tiers, using the Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Card* or the Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Business Card*, or shopping via the Wyndham Reward shopping portal. Some notable promotions include:
- Earn 3X points per dollar spent on qualifying car rentals through Budget at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. You can also enjoy a discount off base rates with a promo code. This promotion runs through May 31, 2024.
- Join the Opinion Rewards Panel for free and earn 500 points after completing your first survey. Then, earn points for every additional survey you complete.
- Earn bonus points by booking tours and activities through Wyndham rewards.
The bottom line
All of these promotions offer unique ways to earn more points or miles, and most of them make it relatively easy to take advantage. However, the best airline promotions right now may not be available for long, just as the best hotel promotions change over time.
With that in mind, you’ll want to read up on the best airline and hotel promotions regularly and always keep your eye out for new offers. By taking advantage of deals that come around and using a travel credit card for regular purchases and bills, you can rack up more rewards in your favorite programs all year long.
