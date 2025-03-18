Key takeaways Southwest Airlines is ending its famous two-free-checked-bag policy and has already made other policy changes including a new no-frills fare, changes to Rapid Rewards earn rates and replacement of the Wanna Get Away fare with a Basic fare.

To still get free checked bags, travelers can opt for co-branded or general travel credit cards. Many charge annual fees but could be worth it for the free bags and other perks.

Airlines that offer free checked bags with their credit cards include Southwest, American, Delta, United, Alaska, Frontier and JetBlue.

To the dismay of many Southwest loyalists, the airline announced on March 11, 2025, that the famous two-free-checked-bags policy is no longer. The new changes may have a negative impact on future sales — but time will tell.

As a Southwest Airlines credit cardholder, I’ll still get one free checked bag. But I’m unenthusiastic about the other new policies, like the new no-frills fare. Let’s unpack the Southwest policy changes and how you can still get free checked bags with Southwest or several other airlines.

New Southwest policies may affect everyday travelers like you

To start, the free checked bag policy has gone with the wind. Now, only A-List Preferred members and Business Select flyers will get two free checked bags. A-List members get one free checked bag and Southwest credit cardholders will receive statement credit for one bag. Everyone else pays.

Currently, Southwest charges $150 for a third checked bag. It’s unknown whether that price will change when the new policy kicks in for flights booked on or after May 28, 2025. Competitors charge around $35 for the first bag.

The airline is also changing its Rapid Rewards earn rates. Business Select fares will earn 14X points and Anytime fares will still earn 10X points, but Wanna Get Away Plus fares will only earn 6X points (down from 8X points).

And the Wanna Get Away fare is being replaced by a Basic fare, which will only earn 2X points (down from 6X points) and comes with a six-month expiration on flight credits and no refunds, flight changes or same-day standby.

Bankrate lead writer Benét Wilson is a Southwest fan and A-List Preferred member. While she doesn’t check bags, she says the other changes are going to hurt.

These new changes pretty much gut the airline I knew and loved. It is rapidly turning into just another legacy airline. — Benét Wilson Credit Cards Lead Writer, Bankrate

These airline credit cards still let you check a bag for free

Free bags were one of Southwest’s selling points, but you can actually get a free checked bag with most airlines by carrying the right card. If the thought of paying for a checked bag on top of airfare makes you shudder, check out one of these co-branded airline cards or general travel cards for complimentary cargo.

Most of the cards below charge an annual fee, but you’ll likely recoup that fee and then some with your savings on checked bags. Remember to consider the full scope of how a card will fit into your budget and lifestyle when you choose a travel card.

Check a bag for free with a Southwest Airlines card

The new Southwest policy still offers credit for one checked bag to anyone with a Southwest credit card. And the cost of a checked bag on one flight alone could justify the annual fees ranging from $69 to $199 for a Southwest personal or business card.

I have the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, which I’ve faithfully used for years to redeem rewards on flights and tap into perks like the $75 annual travel credit, 7,500 anniversary points and four free upgraded boardings per year. Now that it’s my ticket for a free bag, I won’t be getting rid of the card anytime soon — regardless of my feelings about the airline changes.

Check a bag for free with an American Airlines card

All American Airlines credit cards except the no-annual-fee American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card* offer your first checked bag free on domestic flights, as well as for up to four companions on the same itinerary.

You’ll also get perks like an anniversary companion certificate with the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®* and bonus rewards on restaurants and gas stations with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®*. And you can earn a companion certificate after spending $30,000 each year with the Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®*.

The luxury card, Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®, offers free bags for up to eight companions on domestic flights as well as Admirals Club and partner lounge access.

Check a bag for free with a Delta Air Lines card

All Delta Air Lines credit cards except the no-annual-fee Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card offer one free checked bag for you and up to eight companions on the same itinerary.

Pile on the value with Delta flight credit and Delta Stays credits with the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card or a companion certificate and other statement credits with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card. Or, get into Delta Sky Club lounges and The Centurion Lounges with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card.

Delta business cards also offer a free checked bag.

Check a bag for free with a United Airlines card

The United℠ Explorer Card* offers a free checked bag to you and one companion on the same itinerary, as well as two United Club passes a year. Both the United Quest℠ Card* and United Club℠ Infinite Card* offer two free checked bags for you and a companion. The former offers a United purchase credit and bonus miles each year, while the latter comes with United Club membership.

The United business cards also offer one to two free checked bags.

Check a bag for free with an Alaska Airlines card

The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business card* offer a free checked bag to cardholders and up to six other people on the reservation. You’ll also get perks like a companion fare and $100 off an Alaska Lounge+ Membership.

Check a bag for free with a Frontier Airlines card

The FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard®* lets you check two bags for free and comes with an anniversary $100 flight voucher and free seat upgrades.

Check a bag for free with a JetBlue card

The JetBlue Plus Card* offers a free checked bag to you and three companions. After that, the card’s value is limited.

Check a bag for free with a general travel card

Some luxury travel cards come with annual credits that you could put toward paying for a checked bag. Two top options include:

The The Platinum Card® from American Express charges a steep $695 annual fee but offers an annual $200 airline credit that you could use to cover checked bags on flights. You’ll also have access to an array of other statement credits, American Express Global Lounge Collection access, Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status and Hilton Honors Gold Status and more.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® charges a $550 annual fee but comes with an annual $300 travel credit that could pay for checked bags. Tap into benefits like Priority Pass Select lounge access and other statement credits.

The bottom line

Although Southwest has joined most other airlines in charging extra fees for, well, everything, you can still get a free checked bag on Southwest flights or with your preferred airline by applying for a co-branded or general travel credit card. You’ll probably have to pay an annual fee, but it might be worth it if you check bags often. I guess there really is no such thing as a free lunch — or checked bag.

*All information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card, AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®, Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®, United℠ Explorer Card, United Quest℠ Card, United Club℠ Infinite Card, FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® and JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.