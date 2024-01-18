Why you might want the Atmos Rewards Business Card

The Atmos Rewards Business Card can be a good fit for businesses based in Alaska or that operate frequently within the state. Flight availability for Alaska Airlines is fairly limited on the East Coast and the Midwest, so you’ll need to consider how often you fly with Alaska Airlines. If you’re a frequent flyer, it can be a great way to earn rewards for your flights while taking advantage of exclusive perks for cardholders.

Rewards: Boosted rates for Alaska flights

As a cardmember, you’re automatically enrolled in Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, the airline’s loyalty program. This is considered one of the best airline loyalty programs around.

You can find plenty to like about the airline’s flexible redemption options. Options include several transfer partners, leading to chances to get more value when using your points for travel. You can also take advantage of numerous perks, including a chance to reach elite status quickly, unlocking a variety of new benefits.

As a Mileage Plan member, you'll also qualify for additional ways to earn points, including through car rentals and shopping at select retailers. For example, most of Alaska’s car rental options will earn 50 points per day for a rental. Plus, when you enroll in Mileage Plan Dining, you can earn points at eligible restaurants. Depending on how much you participate in the program, you can earn up to 5 points for every dollar.

Welcome offer: Generous value for modest spending

New Atmos Rewards Business Card cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) after making $4,000 in their first 90 days of account opening. That's a solid offer, worth $600 in travel or more if we assume a typical 1-cent-per-point redemption value. Plus, the $4,000 spending requirement shouldn’t be an issue if you’re a frequent business traveler.

While the points themselves should carry plenty of value, the bonus really stands out for the valuable Companion Fare offer. Most airline credit cards that offer airline companion passes make it harder to get this perk in your first year. For example, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card makes you wait until your first anniversary — after you’ve paid your $650 annual fee — before you can get the companion certificate.

Perks: Standout travel perks for a low fee

You get a fair suite of perks with this card, including a fast track to elite status with Alaska Airlines, free checked bags on Alaska Airlines flights, companion fare pricing and lounge access discounts. Here is a breakdown of each notable perk on the card:

Fast track to elite status

With the Atmos Rewards Business Card, the more points you fly with the airline, the faster you can reach one of the four different elite statuses:

Atmos Silver: Requires 20,000 eligible points

Atmos Gold: Requires 40,000 eligible points

Atmos Platinum: Requires 75,000 eligible points (increases to 80,000 points in 2026)

Atmos Titanium: Requires 100,000 eligible points (increases to 135,000 points in 2026)

Alaska will also give program members who qualified for Platinum or Titanium status in 2025 a 5,000- or 20,000-point head start respectively for 2026 qualification.

At each level, you’ll also need to fly a number of qualifying flights marketed and operated by Alaska Airlines. But once you do, you’ll unlock new perks, including:

Priority check-in and boarding

Additional free checked bags

Preferred seating

Complimentary same-day flight changes

Companion upgrades

Free checked bags on Alaska Airlines flights

Checked bags are free whenever you fly Alaska, so you’ll avoid the typical $35 fee for your first checked bag.

This perk is good for the cardholder and up to six others on the same reservation. This benefit alone could be worth more than $400 for a cardholder traveling with a group of six people with one bag each.

Anniversary companion fare pricing

Each year on the anniversary of opening your account, you can also earn a Companion Fare starting at $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from just $23) after you spend $6,000 or more on purchases within the anniversary year. There are also no blackout dates, meaning you and your companion can travel whenever you’d like.

Lounge access discounts

You’ll also get $100 off an annual Alaska Lounge+ Membership and 20 percent back on all eligible Alaska Airlines in-flight purchases when you pay with your Atmos Rewards Business Card. The lounge access is a nice perk if you can take advantage of it, but currently, Alaska Airlines only has nine lounges — eight on the West Coast and one in New York at John F. Kennedy International Airport.