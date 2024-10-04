At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Most car rental companies let consumers rent a car with a debit card, yet there are downsides that come with this strategy.

The most common pitfalls include more paperwork and hoops to jump through, as well as the loss of benefits you would get if you rented with credit cards instead.

The best credit cards for car rentals offer bonus rewards on travel purchases, primary or secondary auto rental coverage and benefits with select car rental companies.

You can rent a car with a debit card, but that doesn’t mean you should. While most major rental car companies — including Avis, Budget, Enterprise and Hertz — permit rentals with debit instead of credit, a range of complications and restrictions can apply.

However, travel credit cards can make the car rental process more convenient and affordable by offering travel rewards and insurance benefits — and some cards are particularly useful for rental car insurance. Let’s take a look at what the process to rent a car with a debit or credit card looks like.

Why renting a car with a debit card is a bad idea

When customers rent a car with a debit card, the rental company assumes added risk. Remember, debit cards require the cardholder to be present to enter their PIN number to make charges, meaning that the card can’t usually be billed after the car renter has paid. A credit card, on the other hand, can be billed without the holder being present.

A renter could return a car with small dings that the insurance policy won’t cover, or the customer could incur parking fines, toll fees or other expenses. If the rental car company has no customer credit card to bill, it might have to swallow those costs. What’s more, if you don’t have a credit card, it signals to rental companies that you could be a credit risk.

You’ll have to take additional steps to rent a car with a debit card

Rules about renting a car with a debit card vary not only by company, but by location. For instance, Budget says some of its offices allow debit cards, while others accept them only to settle a bill at return time, not at pick-up. It’s a good idea to call the specific rental office where you plan to pick up your car to ask about its policy.

No matter where you rent with a debit card, expect to comply with one or more of the following requirements:

Provide a bank-issued debit card with a Visa, Mastercard or Discover logo . Rental car companies are unlikely to accept prepaid cards.

. Rental car companies are unlikely to accept prepaid cards. Pony up a deposit . If you pay with a debit card, you’ll be charged an additional deposit on top of the rental fee when you pick up your car. Typically, this involves placing a hold of $200 or more on the account tied to your card.

. If you pay with a debit card, you’ll be charged an additional deposit on top of the rental fee when you pick up your car. Typically, this involves placing a hold of $200 or more on the account tied to your card. Provide extra identification . You may have to present multiple forms of I.D. in addition to your driver’s license — such as a passport or a utility bill.

. You may have to present multiple forms of I.D. in addition to your driver’s license — such as a passport or a utility bill. Offer proof of insurance . While credit cards typically provide some insurance coverage for a rental car, debit cards do not. That means you may have to show that you have sufficient coverage or purchase more from the rental company.

. While credit cards typically provide some insurance coverage for a rental car, debit cards do not. That means you may have to show that you have sufficient coverage or purchase more from the rental company. Undergo a credit check . Some rental car companies will run a credit check before allowing you to rent with a debit card. If your score is low, the company may refuse to rent to you. Keep in mind, too, that a credit check may lower your credit score temporarily by five points or so.

. Some rental car companies will run a credit check before allowing you to rent with a debit card. If your score is low, the company may refuse to rent to you. Keep in mind, too, that a credit check may lower your credit score temporarily by five points or so. Show a return ticket. Some rental companies at airport locations require proof of your return travel plans.

You’ll have to deal with more restrictions

Even after jumping through all the hoops to rent with a debit card, you may face other restrictions as well. For instance, you may have to be 25 or older to rent with a debit card. If you use a credit card, most car companies will rent to you if you are 21 to 24, as long as you pay an additional “young driver” fee.

There may be restrictions about where you can take the car, too — such as not traveling out of state. Finally, certain cars may be off-limits. That Mercedes or Porsche you were hoping to drive? Sorry, you’ll likely need a credit card to roll off the lot with high-end wheels.

Why renting a car with a credit card is better

Renting a car with a debit card is possible, but there are downsides to consider. The following reasons make renting a card with a credit card considerably better:

You’ll have no hold on your checking account funds

When you rent a car with a debit card, the rental company places a hold on the funds in your actual checking account. This means whatever their hold amount is (usually a few hundred dollars) will be unavailable for you to use, even though you didn’t technically spend it. This could lead to you accidentally overdrawing your account in situations where funds are tight, or if you don’t keep much extra money in the checking account connected to your debit card.

But, that’s not how it works with credit cards. When you pay with plastic, a hold is placed against your line of credit instead of your own money — and that hold can last several days before you get your funds back. That’s not exactly ideal, especially if you were planning on using that money for traveling.

You can get better rental car insurance

If you turn down the collision damage waiver provided by the rental car company, certain credit cards can provide more rental car insurance with fewer exclusions. Additionally, there are more covered circumstances than the rental car company will provide, including theft, damage, injury and potential loss of life. Credit cards often feature higher coverage amounts than the rental company, as well.

The only thing left to emphasize here is the difference between primary and secondary coverage. Most credit cards offer secondary insurance for rental cars, which means if you find yourself in a fender bender, you will have to file a claim with your own car insurance first. American Express cards, for example, tend to come with secondary insurance.

The secondary coverage offered through your credit card will pay only the amount not covered by the policy you already have. Primary coverage, on the other hand, means it applies first. Certain Chase cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, offer primary rental coverage. If you get into an accident, you can start the process of filing a claim by calling your credit card issuer immediately.

You’ll qualify for a higher rental car rewards program status

When you have a certain credit card in your pocket, you may be able to jump tiers in certain car rental company reward programs. This gives you more perks and discounts than other customers without having to spend the money or rent the requisite number of times to earn them.

For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express offers exclusive benefits like class upgrades to cardholders who rent from Avis and a four-hour grace period on rental returns with Hertz. It also gives you automatic Emerald Club Executive status at National.

You can earn more reward points or miles for travel purchases

Many credit card loyalty programs award their highest points or miles per dollar rate to travel purchases, which include car rental purchases. Standouts include the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which both allow cardholders to earn 10X points on car rentals and hotels when booked through the issuer’s portal — although you should note that the Chase Sapphire Reserve offers those 10X points only after you earn your an annual $300 travel credit.

Best credit cards for car rentals

If you’re looking for the best credit cards for car rentals, you’ll need to think about the benefits you want the most. This could include automatic elite status with car rental companies, more points on eligible car rentals purchased with the card or both. There are also travel credit cards that automatically come with primary auto rental coverage.

Here’s an overview of some of the most rewarding credit cards when it comes to car rentals.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Bankrate's view Caret Down

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

The Platinum Card® from American Express Bankrate's view Caret Down

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Rental car companies at a glance

The chart below includes some of the rental car policies from the major car rental networks, plus whether or not they accept debit cards as payment. An overview of each company’s rewards program is also included, plus a listing of travel credit cards that offer special privileges (like automatic elite status) with each provider.

Rental car company Accepts debit cards? Cancellation policy Rewards program Credit cards with car rental benefits Enterprise Yes, but at airport locations, you must present a ticketed return travel itinerary. 24 hours or more; Full refund minus $50 cancellation fee.



Less than 24 hours notice; Full refund minus $100 cancellation fee. Enterprise Plus: 0-5 qualifying rentals needed and membership is free. Plus, with every qualifying rental, you will earn points and elite status. Status tiers include Silver, Gold and Platinum N/A National Yes, but at airport locations, you must present a ticketed return travel itinerary. 24 hours or more; Full refund minus $50 cancellation fee.



Less than 24 hours notice; Full refund minus $100 cancellation fee.

Emerald Club: Choose any car at midsize or above, choose either free rental days or points/rentals in favorite frequent travel program and other perks when renting internationally. Status tiers include Emerald Executive and Executive Elite. Platinum Card® from American Express



Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Budget Yes, but some locations only accept them at the time of payment (not at the time of reservation). Pre-paid cancellation prior to 24 hours: $50



Within 24 hours: $150



If you provided a Credit card but not charged ahead of time: You may cancel up to 48 hours in advance without penalty or face a $75 fee Budget Fastbreak: Free to sign-up, choose your own car from the lot, various exclusive deals for members throughout the year including $25 Budget Bucks after renting twice through December 31, 2024.



N/A Hertz Yes, but at airport locations, you must present a return travel itinerary. At other locations, debit cards may be used at the start of the rental (though this is not available at some branches). Pre-paid 24 hours or more: $100



Pre-paid within 24 hours: $200



No show: Full pre-paid amount Hertz Gold Plus Rewards (Gold): 1 point per dollar, choose your own car, free additional driver, 5-star rental benefits for a day after seven rentals. Status tiers include Gold, Five Star and President’s Circle. Platinum Card® from American Express



Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit card Avis Yes, at most U.S. locations (not all types of vehicles are available to rent with debit). Pre-paid prior to 24 hours: $50



Pre-paid within 24 hours: $150



No-show: entire pre-paid amount



Avis Preferred Program includes the following tiers: Avis Preferred, Avis Preferred Plus and President’s Club



Platinum Card® from American Express



United Club℠ Infinite Card



United MileagePlus Presidential Plus card



Chase Sapphire Reserve® Dollar Yes, though some debit card rentals (made less than 24 hours before the rental or for a luxury vehicle) may require two forms of ID and a return itinerary. Pre-paid prior to 24 hours: $50



Pre-paid within 24 hours: $100



No-show: Entire rental amount Dollar Express Rewards: One point per dollar on qualifying North American rentals



Free rentals for 500 points on weekends and 625 for weekdays



Earn priority service, skip the counter, ability to add a spouse or partner as a driver for free N/A Thrifty Yes, though some debit card rentals (made less than 24 hours before the rental or for a luxury vehicle) may require two forms of ID and a return itinerary. Pre-paid prior to 24 hours: $50



Pre-paid within 24 hours: $100



No-show: Entire rental amount Blue Chip Rewards: Enjoy discounts on the base rate of rental vehicles.



Skip the counter and get priority service at select locations, and add a spouse or partner as a driver for free.



E-Return (drop the keys and go). N/A Alamo Yes, but at airport locations, you must present a ticketed return itinerary. More than 24 hours: $50*



Less than 24 hours: $100*



No fee for pay later reservations Alamo Insiders: 5 percent discount in North America, Caribbean and Latin America and earn points from hotel and airline loyalty program partners N/A Fox Yes, under certain conditions. All Fox prepaid rentals are non-refundable and the full rental amount is forfeited.



No fee for pay later reservations. Fox Rewards: 4 points per dollar; redeemable towards gift cards with retail partners or future car rentals



N/A Payless Yes, for most types of vehicles. A return itinerary may be required at airport locations. 48 hours or more: $50



Less than 48 hours or no-show: entire amount forfeited



No fee for pay later reservations Payless Perks Club: Discounts on prepaid reservations, exclusive offers and promotions for members, booking credentials stores and pre populated at PaylessCar.com N/A

Star Keep in mind Your cancellation policy may vary depending on how you booked your car rental and how you paid for it, as well as what sort of elite status you have. If you paid through a third-party website, for example, your cancellation policy may be different than if you were to book directly with a car rental company.

The bottom line

While you can technically rent a car with a debit card, it’s typically a bad idea. Due to the benefits, rewards and flexibility you get by renting cars with a credit card instead, they’re always the better option.

But, some credit cards are much better for car rentals than others, either due to their exceptional rewards rates, included auto rental insurance, rental benefits with select providers or all of the above. If you’re looking for a credit card specifically to rent a car, you’ll want to compare the best travel cards and offers to find the right fit.