Why you might want a different rewards card

While the returns on the Kroger Rewards World Mastercard can be excellent, other cards can match or exceed this card on grocery earnings and offer more benefits. Also if you don’t meet the $6,000 annual spending threshold, your fuel savings dwindle.

Perks: No unique benefits

The perks on this card are decent, but none that stands out from a different card. The travel and emergency benefits are better on most cards that earn better rates on grocery spending. You do receive complimentary Boost membership for one year so you can take advantage of free next-day delivery. Otherwise, the extra benefits aren’t a reason to get this card.

Spending caps: Low ceilings for top categories limit value

The cap on the bonus categories with this card is lower than similar cards. Earning 5 percent on mobile wallet purchases and Kroger Pay is a strong feature, but a cap of $3,000 per year can be met quickly. After that, the card isn’t very valuable, even when spending at Kroger stores. Two percent back on groceries is weak compared to rival cards. And you'll have to remember to use Kroger Pay or a mobile wallet when shopping at Kroger or else you'll earn the lower rate. Your best bet is to spend to the $3,000 cap in both 5 percent categories, which will also get you to the $6,000 yearly threshold for the fuel discount.

Complexity: Many hoops to jump through

You won't earn the best rates if you don’t use Kroger Pay or a mobile wallet. If you forget or exceed the cap, you’ll only earn 2 percent for Kroger Pay and 1 percent for a mobile wallet.

On top of that, you'll need to meet the $6,000 yearly spending threshold or you’ll lose the 25¢ fuel discount and only get 5¢ per gallon. If you prefer simplicity, this card might not be the right fit for you.