Why you might want a different travel rewards card

Even though the Expedia Rewards Voyager card is fairly valuable for Expedia enthusiasts, there are a handful of downsides of the card you should consider, such as its rigid rewards redemption and how its annual fee don’t fully measure up to its small list of perks.

Redemption: Limited flexibility compared to other travel rewards cards

Expedia Rewards Voyager makes it easy for you to redeem points when you purchase travel items from Expedia.com. According to Expedia Rewards, 140 points are equal to a dollar off a booking, but your points are worth double that at thousands of Expedia VIP Access hotels. You can also use points to get a discount on car rental purchases and hotel rates, or you can redeem points to get a flight and purchase coupon worth $25 or more, but most of the card’s redemption options (and its maximum reward redemption value) limits you to Expedia purchases.

With a card such as the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, not only would you have a much more flexible range of eligible redemption categories, such as car rentals, cruises, transit, tourist attractions, restaurants, cocktails bars and more, you’d have no annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, a higher flat rewards rate on all purchases, an intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers and a more valuable welcome bonus than the Expedia Rewards Voyager.

Rates and fees: You can find better travel rewards cards with similar fees

The standard APR for the Expedia Rewards Voyager card is 13.99 percent to 21.99 percent variable, depending on your creditworthiness. There is also an annual fee of $95. The cost of the annual fee and APR aren’t out of the ordinary for travel rewards cards, but you can definitely find similar cards that have annual fees within the same range that have better rewards rates, perks and redemption flexibility than the Expedia Rewards Voyager.

Fortunately, there is no foreign transaction fee, so you won’t be charged a percentage every time you make a purchase in a foreign country. Some travel rewards cards, despite its category, may have a 3 percent foreign transaction fee, so this is a nice advantage — however, you need to watch out for its cash advance fee, as it is either $10 or 5 percent of the cash amount, whichever is greater. You’ll also pay up to $40 for late transactions and returned payments.