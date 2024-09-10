Guide to the BILL Divvy card
Key takeaways
- If you’re looking for a corporate card that helps ease the pain of managing expenses, the BILL Divvy Corporate Card could be a smart option.
- This card offers built-in tracking tools, accounting software integrations and spend controls.
- With the BILL Divvy Corporate Card, you have the option to fully automate the expense management process for your business.
The BILL Divvy Corporate Card is a smart corporate credit card that pairs with BILL.com’s financial software to fully automate the expense-management process for small- and medium-sized companies. The cloud-based BILL platform lets business owners and managers monitor company spending in real time via instant notifications for every card swipe, eliminating the need for workers to file expense reports manually — and for finance and HR teams to process them manually, too.
If you’ve already been using BILL.com to keep track of your business expenses, then getting the BILL Divvy Corporate Card might seem like an obvious choice. There’s no annual fee, you’ll earn rewards and it integrates with the BILL Spend & Expense software. When you need to seamlessly manage expenses and handle essential business spending, maximizing the BILL Divvy card benefits is one of your best bets.
BILL Divvy Corporate Card benefits
The no-annual-fee BILL Divvy Corporate Card offers various features to help companies confront many of the more burdensome aspects of financial management, such as monitoring a business’s cash flow and working capital needs, tracking employee expenditures without relying on cumbersome spreadsheets or sorting through stacks of paper receipts, and preventing overspending.
Most of today’s best business credit cards — albeit to varying degrees — offer similar benefits. However, the combined features of the BILL Divvy card and BILL.com’s financial software that preceded it create a holistic expense management platform that helps the BILL Divvy card stand out from the pack. With the BILL Divvy corporate card, you’ll get:
- No annual fee. The BILL Divvy card has no annual fee, whereas many other business and corporate cards do, particularly if they’re travel cards.
- No fees for employee cards. Additional cardholder fees can add up quickly, but the BILL Divvy card provides unlimited physical and virtual cards to all employees for free.
- No personal guarantee. With many business cards, the risk associated with late payments or unpaid balances falls on the individual cardholder. The BILL Divvy card, however, doesn’t require a personal guarantee from the business owner, nor does it conduct a hard credit inquiry.
- Customizable rewards structure. Most business and corporate cards offer rewards on spending, but the BILL Divvy card is unique in that its rewards structure is tied to the payoff cycle selected at the time of your application. This effectively lets you choose your own earning rates.
- Budgeting features. BILL’s software includes robust budgeting tools. You can create budgets by department, team or project, or assign permissions that let managers approve or deny funding requests instantly via mobile notifications and more.
- Integrated bill pay. BILL’s optional Bill Pay service means you can take care of bills and invoices within the same software, creating a one-stop shop for accounts payable while still giving you control over when approved payments are actually funded.
Earn rewards for everyday expenses
Like many business credit cards, the BILL Divvy card earns rewards for everyday spending. But unlike most business cards, the rates are determined by your payoff schedule. The more often you pay off your Divvy card balance — such as daily, weekly, semimonthly or monthly — the more rewards you can earn. Here’s what that looks like:
|Category
|Weekly, daily or prepaid payments
|Semi-monthly payments
|Monthly payments
|Restaurants
|7X
|4X
|2X
|Hotels
|5X
|3X
|2X
|Recurring software subscriptions
|2X
|1.75X
|1.5X
|Everything else
|1.5X
|1X
|1X
Rewards earned with the BILL Divvy card can be used for statement credits, cash back, gift cards or travel booked directly with BILL. Travel is the most lucrative redemption option, with a value of 1 cent per point. Meanwhile, points are worth 0.5 cents each for statement credits, gift cards and cash back.
While you have to select a billing cycle at the time of your BILL Divvy card application, you can change it later through the Spend & Expense navigation. This could potentially allow you to maximize your rewards earnings based on seasonal business slumps or particularly busy travel periods.
Reduce fraud and overspending
In addition to free physical cards, BILL also offers virtual credit cards for cardholders. Each virtual card has a unique 16-digit number, which allows you to monitor and track individual cards. You’ll be able to customize monthly spending limits and where the card can be used, along with how long the card stays active. Using a virtual card is recommended when shopping online, when making one-time purchases or managing subscriptions (such as those for software and licenses).
With the BILL Divvy card, companies can create recurring or one-time spending budgets organized by event, team, location, project and vendor. You can also set individual spending limits for every cardholder within each budget category (and adjust them as needed on the go). Plus, you can approve department and employee requests for reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses and mileage.
Save time and money
The Bill Divvy card functions more like a charge card than a traditional credit card, meaning you won’t be able to carry a balance on it. You’re required to pay your bill in full, whether you choose a daily, weekly, semimonthly or monthly billing schedule. Although interest charges on a business credit card are tax-deductible, using the BILL Divvy card means you won’t have to pay interest in the first place.
Build business credit
Similar to a high personal credit score, a good business credit score can make it easier to obtain financing with favorable rates and terms. A good business credit score can also help you negotiate better trade deals with vendors and make your business more attractive to potential investors, if that’s something you’re interested in.
BILL reports your card balances and payments to the Small Business Financial Exchange (SBFE), a nonprofit trade association in the U.S. that gathers small business payment data and makes the information available to four commercial credit reporting bureaus: Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax, Experian and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
By making all of your Divvy card payments on time and in full, you can build a positive credit history for your business to better position it for long-term success.
Access to special offers
In addition to ongoing spending rewards, BILL’s corporate partnerships provide cardholders with access to a ton of rotating promotional offers. These offers may include dollar or percentage discounts at places like Google Ads, Adobe Creative Cloud, Vistaprint, Carta, BambooHR, Verizon Wireless, Amazon Web Services, FedEx Office and more.
Maximizing the BILL Divvy Corporate Card
There are a few ways you can maximize your BILL Divvy Corporate card:
- Choose the weekly or daily payoff plan. If you’re able to pay off your balance on a weekly or daily basis, you’ll earn 7X points on restaurants, 5X points on hotels, 2X points on recurring software subscriptions and 1.5X points on everything else.
- Redeem points for travel. The most valuable way to redeem your points is for travel through BILL since you’ll get a value of 1 cent per point.
- Take advantage of free corporate cards. There’s no limit to how many virtual or physical cards you can get. Plus, they’re free and you can customize and manage them remotely. This makes it easier for you to earn rewards as your employees use their corporate cards to handle business spending.
- Use the BILL financial management software. The main reason to get the BILL Divvy card is if you already use BILL’s financial software or you’re looking to streamline your business’s spend and expense management.
When you evaluate the BILL Divvy card as part of a holistic platform that enables businesses to control company spend, create and manage budgets, access capital, automate the expense reporting process and more, it becomes a lot easier to see its value. As a stand-alone business credit card, it’s fine. But if all you’re looking for is a dedicated business credit card, you can probably find more lucrative rewards and benefits elsewhere.
The bottom line
Whether you should sign up for the BILL Divvy card depends on how much value you’re planning to get out of the card. Many other business credit cards provide valuable sign-up bonuses, annual statement credits worth hundreds of dollars and premium perks you won’t find on the BILL Divvy card. That’s because BILL started out as free financial software for businesses, and the corporate card came later.
For business owners interested in more efficiently monitoring company spending, the BILL Divvy Corporate Card is a great choice since the card is paired with financial software to fully automate the expense management process. You’ll also have access to a variety of other benefits, including rewards on spending, free company cards and no annual fee.
