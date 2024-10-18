Best credit cards for emergencies

If you need help dealing with unexpected expenses, you are not alone. According to Bankrate’s annual emergency savings report, 66 percent of U.S. adults would be worried that they wouldn’t have enough emergency savings to cover a month’s living expenses if they lost their primary source of income.

When an emergency happens and you don’t have an emergency fund to help, a credit card may be your next best option. Credit cards offer a line of credit that can help you cover expenses, from home and auto repairs to medical bills. Some have additional features like sign-up bonuses and bonus rewards on everyday purchases. In some cases, you can even work on paying off your debt without having to worry about interest charges temporarily.

Top credit cards for emergencies

Best for instant access Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card comes with a good APR introductory offer on both purchases and balance transfers. Cardholders can use benefits like Pay It, Plan It to help manage surprise expenses. Cons You incur a penalty fee of up to $40 and a higher penalty APR that lasts at least six months when you make a late payment or miss it (see rates and fees). Wholesale and superstores like Target and Walmart don’t earn rewards as U.S. supermarkets.



Best for food and household emergencies Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard® Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros If you shop Walmart.com frequently, you could save a significant amount in grocery and household purchases. This card comes with no annual fee, so you won't have to worry about offsetting a yearly cost. Cons This card’s main focus is on Walmart purchases, not allowing much flexibility. To take advantage of the welcome offer, you'll need to download the Walmart app.



Best for paying off emergency debt BankAmericard® credit card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros The introductory APR offer is one of the longest on the market. You can potentially qualify for a lower-than-average ongoing APR. Cons This card has a 3 percent balance transfer fee, which could cut into your savings. This card doesn’t earn rewards on purchases.



Best for high credit limit and low APR Titanium Rewards Visa® Signature Card from Andrews Federal Credit Union Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros You are guaranteed an ongoing interest rate that is lower than the current national average. This card also has low fees for late payments compared to similar cards. Cons You have to be a member of the Andrews Federal Credit Union. This card includes fees for balance transfers, cash advances and returned payments.



Best emergency card for students Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card for Students Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card includes generous introductory APR offers on purchases and balance transfers, so students can gain experience managing debt. No annual fee means there's no cost to carry this card. Cons This card has a foreign transaction fee, so it may not be the best option if you are studying abroad. This card is only available to students.



Best for medical emergencies CareCredit Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros CareCredit can be used at select retailers like Walgreens and Walmart for qualified health, wellness and personal care items. CareCredit is accepted by over 250,000 healthcare providers. Cons The ongoing APR for this card is very high, making it less than ideal if you have to carry a balance. This card only defers interest, so if you don't pay your balance in full and on time you could be adding to your debt.



Best for emergency cash advances Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card earns solid rewards in practical categories like gas and supermarkets. You can take advantage of an intro APR on balance transfers with this card. Cons There is no grace period, so interest begins to add up the moment you withdraw cash. While this card has no cash advance or foreign transaction fees, it does include a 3 percent balance transfer fee.



How to choose a credit card for emergencies

The problem with borrowing money to deal with an emergency is that you have to pay it back, usually with interest. Those interest charges can cost you hundreds of dollars or more and can make it harder to pay off your credit card debt. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a plan to pay back what you borrow.

There are a lot of credit cards available, but not all of them can help you in an emergency. Check out the following advice to find the right emergency card for you.

Know your credit score

Check your credit score to help identify the credit cards you qualify for and the interest rates you’re likely to pay. The better your credit score, the more options available with lower rates.

Determine the type of emergency card you need

Finding that perfect emergency credit card that covers every type of emergency may not be possible. To make sure you apply for a credit card that best fits your needs, know which of the following factors are most important to you:

Instant use

High credit limit

Low- or no-interest payments

Open to people with no credit, fair credit or bad credit

Sign-up bonus and rewards

No penalty APR

See if you prequalify

Prequalifying for a credit card can show you if you are likely to be approved without impacting your credit score. Some credit card issuers let you prequalify on their website, or you can use a tool like Bankrate’s CardMatch to help you find offers you are likely to qualify for.

Pay attention to the rates and fees

Before you apply for a card, take a look at the card’s APR (or interest rate). Then use a credit card payoff calculator to get an idea of how long it will take to pay off potential debt and how much interest you’ll pay. Compare that to what you would pay if you took out a personal loan. Also look to see what additional fees come with the card, like late fees or balance transfer fees. Watch out for penalty APRs — some issuers will increase your APR if you make a late payment, and it could last 12 months or longer.

How to maximize an emergency credit card

Here are some tips that will help you manage your emergency credit card effectively and protect your credit score.

Pay on time

Always pay your credit card bill on time. Late payments can lead to unnecessary fees and penalty APRs which can make it harder to pay off your debt. It can also lead to negative marks on your credit report that stay there for up to seven years or longer.

Pay more than the minimum

You could be stuck in debt for a long time if you only make minimum payments on a credit card. To avoid the credit card debt cycle, try to make paying off your emergency debt a top priority. Find a budget strategy that works for you so you can track where your money is going. Look for ways to quickly save money that can be put toward paying more than your minimum payments. And for more help, check out our guide to budgeting basics.

Try to avoid paying interest for as long as possible

Credit cards with zero-percent intro APR offers give you time to pay off large purchases or debt — anywhere from 12 to 21 months — without having to spend more money on interest charges. Many of these cards charge no annual fee and are one of the few options available that give you the chance to borrow money from a lender and pay it back without having to pay any fees or charges.

Alternatives to emergency credit cards

Credit cards are good for some emergencies, but they won’t be the best option for everyone. Here are two alternatives that could help when an emergency arises.

Emergency fund

An emergency fund is money you set aside for unplanned or emergency expenses. In most cases, it’s the cheapest and best option for handling an emergency since you’re using your own money and won’t have to worry about interest charges.

But for some, saving up money is no easy task. According to a Bankrate survey, just 44 percent of Americans have enough savings to help cover a $1,000 surprise expense. However, small savings, such as the 52-week budgeting challenge, can add up over time.

Personal loan

An emergency personal loan may also be an option worth considering. Lenders like Upgrade offer personal loans for up to $50,000 that can be used to cover unexpected expenses, so a personal loan versus a credit card could suit your needs better.

If you have a high enough credit score and a low debt-to-income ratio, you could qualify for a personal loan with an APR that is much lower than the typical regular APRs of credit cards. It’s also possible to get a personal loan with bad credit, though you’ll likely have to deal with high interest rates and it might be delayed one to four days before you can start using your funds.

Frequently asked questions

Which bank gives credit cards immediately? Caret Down You cannot receive a physical card immediately. However, some banks give you access to a digital version of your card, also known as instant access card, once you are approved and have downloaded the mobile app. You can get an instant access card from Capital One, American Express and U.S. Bank. With Chase, you can add your card to a digital wallet.

Should I keep my emergency credit card separate from my other credit or debit cards? Caret Down If you find yourself being tempted to use a card designated for emergencies, it may be best to keep it separate from your other cards. However, if you are traveling you should take it with you and keep it in an easily accessible place.

When should I use my emergency credit card? Caret Down You should only use your emergency credit card in urgent situations that require immediate payment. This can include unexpected repairs, medical emergencies, food and shelter

Bottom line

If you don’t have the funds to cover an unexpected expense, an emergency credit card can help. The best emergency credit cards have features that give you a fighting chance to handle whatever comes your way, including instant card numbers upon approval, high credit limits and forgiving APRs. In some cases, they can be low-cost options that give you time to pay back your debt without the burden of interest charges.

