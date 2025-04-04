 Skip to Main Content

Tax News

The latest tax news and expert analysis from Bankrate's award-winning editorial team.

Tax Brackets
Tax Resources
Tax Deductions
Filing Taxes

Average tax refund each year, and how refunds work

Taxes
The average tax refund so far in 2025 is $3,221, up $140 from the average refund this time last year. Here’s how tax refunds work.
By Andrea Coombes, CFP®
State tax rates

Taxes
Wondering what your state tax rates are? Click on your state to find state income tax rates, sales tax rates and more.
By Bankrate Staff
W-4 form: How to fill it out in 2024-2025

Taxes
The steps you need to follow to fill out your W-4 form. The W-4 determines how much in taxes is withheld from your paychecks.
By Allison Martin

Trump tariffs latest updates: China hits back with 34% tariffs, stock market in free fall as recession risks rise

Trump has launched an all-out trade war. Here’s the latest on what’s happening with tariffs — and what it all means for your wallet.
Apr 04, 2025
TikTok tax advice you don't want to follow

TikTok tax advice: 3 of the worst tax tips to watch out for

These three tax tips are popular on TikTok, but they could get you in trouble with the IRS.
Apr 04, 2025
The pros and cons of filing a tax extension

Haven’t filed your taxes yet? Here are the pros and cons of filing a tax extension

If you haven’t yet filed your taxes, now is a good time to think about filing a tax extension.
Apr 04, 2025
Massive new Trump tariffs are looming.

Trump’s tariffs are here — here’s who pays for these import taxes and how much prices could rise

Trump’s tariffs are here. The U.S. economy — and consumers — may pay the price.
Mar 26, 2025
The IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds for 2021

The IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2021: Here’s how to get yours

The IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds for 2021. The deadline is fast approaching to claim yours.
Mar 21, 2025
Trump, taxes and the TCJA: What it means for your tax bill

Trump and the expiration of the TCJA: Here’s what’s next for your tax bill

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), a massive overhaul of the tax code, is set to expire at the end of 2025. Here’s what could happen.
Mar 18, 2025
Trump's latest tax plan: No taxes if you earn less than $150,000

Trump’s latest tax proposal: No taxes for those earning less than $150,000

If you earn less than $150,000, Trump wants to abolish your taxes, says U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Mar 14, 2025
5 tax scams and how to protect yourself

5 tax scams to watch for this tax season — and how to stay safe

Financial scammers can be relentless, especially at tax time. Here are tips to keep yourself safe.
Mar 06, 2025
