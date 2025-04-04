Tax News
The latest tax news and expert analysis from Bankrate's award-winning editorial team.
Latest articles
Trump tariffs latest updates: China hits back with 34% tariffs, stock market in free fall as recession risks rise
Trump has launched an all-out trade war. Here’s the latest on what’s happening with tariffs — and what it all means for your wallet.
These three tax tips are popular on TikTok, but they could get you in trouble with the IRS.
If you haven’t yet filed your taxes, now is a good time to think about filing a tax extension.
Trump’s tariffs are here. The U.S. economy — and consumers — may pay the price.
The IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds for 2021. The deadline is fast approaching to claim yours.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), a massive overhaul of the tax code, is set to expire at the end of 2025. Here’s what could happen.
If you earn less than $150,000, Trump wants to abolish your taxes, says U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Financial scammers can be relentless, especially at tax time. Here are tips to keep yourself safe.
