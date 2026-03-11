Mortgage rates rise again, but remain near three-year low
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|6.19%
|6.16%
|6.77%
|6.51%
|6.09%
|15-year
|5.50%
|5.50%
|5.99%
|5.74%
|5.45%
|30-year jumbo
|6.28%
|6.33%
|6.87%
|6.59%
|6.22%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.35 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
Shop smarter for mortgage rates
Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2025 was $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (the 2026 estimate has yet to be released), and the median price of an existing home sold in February 2026 was $398,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 6.19% mortgage rate, the monthly principal and interest payment of $1,948 amounts to about 22% of the typical family’s monthly income.
Meanwhile, home prices have begun to dip in many formerly hot markets. Half of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas exprienced price declines over the past year, Zillow reported in early February. Seperately, the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller index released Feb. 24 showed national home prices grew just 1.3% in 2025. That was the weakest showing since 2011, when prices fell 3.9%.
“With more housing inventory coming online and home prices starting to level off, this remains a promising environment for those looking to buy or refinance,” says Samir Dedhia, CEO of One Real Mortgage.
What will happen to mortgage rates in the rest of 2026?
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its March meeting. The big variable for now is the war in Iran: President Donald Trump’s military action in Iran raised oil prices and roiled markets, along with pushing up mortgage rates.
“Despite growing economic data showing a weakening U.S. economy, the ongoing conflict in Iran is keeping mortgage rates north of 6%,” says Jeff DerGurahian, chief investment officer and head economist at loanDepot. “Without the geopolitical tensions, we would likely be seeing a 10‑year Treasury well south of 4%, with mortgage rates in the high 5s.”
The consensus now is that mortgage rates will drift slightly lower. Fannie Mae’s most recent 2026 Housing Forecast predicts that rates will sit at 6% for most of 2026 and 2027.
