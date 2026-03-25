Mortgage rates spike as Iran conflict continues
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|6.44%
|6.10%
|6.78%
|6.50%
|6.09%
|15-year
|5.74%
|5.45%
|5.98%
|5.73%
|5.45%
|30-year jumbo
|6.51%
|6.22%
|6.86%
|6.57%
|6.22%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.35 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
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Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2025 was $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (the 2026 estimate has yet to be released), and the median price of an existing home sold in February 2026 was $398,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 6.44% mortgage rate, the monthly principal and interest payment of $2,000 amounts to about 23% of the typical family’s monthly income.
Meanwhile, home prices have begun to dip in many formerly hot markets. Half of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas exprienced price declines over the past year, Zillow reported in early February. Seperately, the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller index released Feb. 24 showed national home prices grew just 1.3% in 2025. That was the weakest showing since 2011, when prices fell 3.9%.
“With more housing inventory coming online and home prices starting to level off, this remains a promising environment for those looking to buy,” says Samir Dedhia, CEO of One Real Mortgage.
What will happen to mortgage rates in the rest of 2026?
As expected, the Federal Reserve opted to hold its benchmark rate steady at its meeting on March 18. The Fed also released its latest summary of economic projections, indicating one more rate cut by the end of the year. However, rising inflation could change things. Oil prices have spiked as the conflict in Iran has continued, and that has pushed mortgage rates up to their highest level since September 2025.
“If oil stays elevated long enough, it starts to create more real inflation concerns,” says Jeff DerGurahian, head economist at loanDepot. “This has now put rate hikes back in the picture over the Federal Reserve’s next four meetings, which is obviously a very different conversation from before.”
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