Dion Rabouin is a Bankrate expert contributor covering deposits and consumer banking. A veteran journalist with more than 15 years of experience, Dion has served as a markets reporter and video and podcast host at publications including The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Yahoo Finance, covering the stock, Treasury, real estate, crypto, currency and global bond markets.

At Bankrate, he will help consumers make informed decisions to maximize their money, based on his expertise gained through years of reporting on the way financial market moves impact everyday people’s finances.

Dion’s career began in local journalism, covering high school sports in Los Angeles, and expanded to international reporting, including on-the-ground coverage of economic inequality in South America and labor conflicts during the World Cup. He later hosted Yahoo Finance’s Midday Movers and has contributed to CNBC, BBC, CNN, Fox Business and PBS Frontline, building a reputation for incisive market analysis. Currently, he leads The Black Press, a venture revitalizing legacy Black media through innovative storytelling and partnerships.

Outside of journalism, he champions mentorship programs for aspiring reporters and has been recognized for his advocacy around press freedom, notably after being detained while reporting on banking practices in 2023. His approach combines data-driven rigor with a commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices in financial media.