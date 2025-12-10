Skip to Main Content

Mortgage rates rise despite Fed cut

Published on December 10, 2025

Mortgage rates rose this week, with the 30-year fixed rate averaging 6.34%, up from 6.28% the previous week, according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey.

Current mortgage rates

Loan type Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low
30-year 6.34% 6.29% 6.78% 6.70% 6.25%
15-year 5.59% 5.56% 5.99% 5.91% 5.50%
30-year jumbo 6.52% 6.49% 6.82% 6.75% 6.31%

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.31 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.

Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates

The national median family income for 2025 is $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in October 2025 was $415,200, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 6.34% mortgage rate, the monthly payment of $2,065 amounts to about 24% of the typical family’s monthly income.

“With more housing inventory coming online and home prices starting to level off, this remains a promising environment for those looking to buy or refinance,” says Samir Dedhia, CEO of One Real Mortgage.  

What will happen to mortgage rates in the rest of 2025?

The Federal Reserve cut rates Wednesday for the third time this year, trimming its benchmark rate in its final meeting of 2025. The Fed’s latest announcement bought a reduction of a quarter-point. Even though that cut was widely expected, mortgage rates rose, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. However, they’re not too far off the recent low of 6.25%.

Fixed mortgage rates are not set directly by the Fed but by investor appetite, particularly for 10-year Treasury bonds. When there’s uncertainty in the market, investors buy Treasury bonds, which in turn drives yields — and, often, mortgage rates — downward.

But don’t expect significant reductions in mortgage rates — most housing economists expect rates to hold above 6%. “Our forecast is for mortgage rates to stay within a fairly narrow range over the next few years,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy seems to be losing steam. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have been blamed for an increase in inflation, which moved up to 3% in September, making little progress toward the Fed’s inflation target of 2%. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.17% as of Wednesday afternoon, up from about 4.06% a week earlier.

