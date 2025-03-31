 Skip to Main Content

Overhead view of woman who appears worried while looking at a computer

Recent events highlight importance of paying down debt, building savings

Many Americans are failing to boost savings because of credit card debt, which can lead to a sticky situation.
By Ted Rossman
3 min read
Capital One and Discover cards in a wallet.

Capital One, Discover merger is officially a go

By acquiring Discover, Capital One is going toe-to-toe with American Express.
By Ted Rossman
3 min read
design image of a piggy bank on a tight rope

The economy feels off — here are 5 money goals to stay on track anyway

Protect your finances with these 5 money goals during times of economic instability.
By Bernadette Joy
4 min read
design image of money stacked on top of one another

I paid off $300K in debt — here’s the 1-hour money routine I swear by

With just one hour a month and this simple routine, your money can work for you.
By Bernadette Joy
5 min read
design element of a home with chains and a lock around it

Are foreclosures a thing of the past? What the market’s ‘confounding’ numbers really mean

The pros expected foreclosures to return to pre-pandemic levels by now. What happened?
By Rick Sharga
5 min read
design image of a home and down trending arrow behind it

Refinancing your mortgage in a turbulent market: 4 things to watch

If you hope to refinance in today’s turbulent market, here’s what to watch.
By Rick Sharga
4 min read
Various crypto tokens stacked on top of cash.

Don’t forget to report your gains from crypto — the IRS already knows about them

For several years, the IRS has been working to better enforce the rules around reporting crypto trading.
By Malcolm Ethridge
3 min read
design image of a piggy bank with sunglasses

How to find room for joy in your budget while paying off debt

Don’t stop living just to pay down your debt.
By Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino
6 min read

Meet Our Expert Contributors

Bankrate's editorial leaders are committed to building and maintaining a team with deep expertise, experience and reputation in finance.

  Ted Rossman

    Ted Rossman Arrow Right Icon

    Credit Cards Expert
    Star Icon
    Credit Cards Expert
    Ted Rossman is a senior industry analyst at Bankrate. He focuses on the credit card industry and helps consumers maximize rewards, get out of debt and improve their credit scores.
  Stephen Kates, CFP

    Stephen Kates, CFP Arrow Right Icon

    Wealth Expert
    Star Icon
    Wealth Expert
    Stephen Kates is a CFP® professional and personal finance expert specializing in financial planning and education. He is a Financial Analyst for Bankrate, providing strategic insights on economic trends, wealth management, retirement planning, and personal finance.
  Mark Kantrowitz

    Mark Kantrowitz Arrow Right Icon

    Student Loans Expert
    Star Icon
    Student Loans Expert
    Mark Kantrowitz is an expert on student financial aid, the FAFSA, scholarships, 529 plans, education tax benefits and student loans.
  Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino

    Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino Arrow Right Icon

    Personal Finance Expert
    Star Icon
    Personal Finance Expert
    Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino is a money and self-care coach, educator, and podcast host dedicated to helping ambitious first-gen wealth builders achieve financial security without sacrificing their well-being. As the founder of Wealth Para Todos, Soledad specializes in guiding BIPoC, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals toward financial independence using a holistic approach that blends personal finance education with self-care.
  Malcolm Ethridge

    Malcolm Ethridge Arrow Right Icon

    Investing and Retirement Expert
    Star Icon
    Investing and Retirement Expert
    Malcolm Ethridge is a financial planner, speaker, author, and podcast host who is passionate about all things personal finance. As a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and IRS Enrolled Agent (EA), Malcolm’s areas of expertise include retirement planning, investment portfolio development, tax planning and more. He is the Managing Partner at Capital Area Planning Group, a boutique financial planning and investment management firm based in Washington, D.C.
  Chantal M. Roberts, CPCU, AIC, RPA, ITP

    Chantal M. Roberts, CPCU, AIC, RPA, ITP
Bankrate Expert Contributor, Insurance

    Insurance Expert
    Star Icon
    Insurance Expert
    Chantal M. Roberts, CPCU, AIC, RPA, ITP, is an insurance expert, author, and educator with over 25 years in the insurance industry. She joined Bankrate in March 2025, bringing her extensive experience as a multi-lined claims adjuster, litigation consultant, and insurance trainer. Throughout her career, Chantal has specialized in complex claims, including business interruption, commercial property, cargo, and cannabis-related insurance.
  Rick Sharga

    Rick Sharga Arrow Right Icon

    Mortgages and Real Estate Expert
    Star Icon
    Mortgages and Real Estate Expert
    Rick is the Founder and CEO of CJ Patrick Company, a market intelligence firm for companies in the real estate and mortgage industries. An acknowledged subject matter expert on the housing economy, Rick has been one of the country’s most frequently quoted sources on the U.S. economy, real estate, mortgage and foreclosure trends for the past 25 years, and has appeared on ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox, NBC, and NPR, and been featured in dozens of print and online media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Yahoo! Finance, and HousingWire.
  Bernadette Joy

    Bernadette Joy Arrow Right Icon

    Personal Finance Expert
    Star Icon
    Personal Finance Expert
    Bernadette Joy is a nationally recognized personal finance expert, entrepreneur, and educator, passionate about helping people achieve financial independence. As the founder of Crush Your Money Goals®, she has helped thousands of professionals and business owners eliminate debt, grow wealth, and build financial confidence through her courses, workshops, and coaching programs.
