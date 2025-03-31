Star Icon Mortgages and Real Estate Expert

Rick is the Founder and CEO of CJ Patrick Company, a market intelligence firm for companies in the real estate and mortgage industries. An acknowledged subject matter expert on the housing economy, Rick has been one of the country’s most frequently quoted sources on the U.S. economy, real estate, mortgage and foreclosure trends for the past 25 years, and has appeared on ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox, NBC, and NPR, and been featured in dozens of print and online media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Yahoo! Finance, and HousingWire.