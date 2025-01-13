Rick Sharga

Rick is the Founder & CEO of CJ Patrick Company, a market intelligence firm for companies in the real estate and mortgage industries. An acknowledged subject matter expert on the housing economy, Rick has been one of the country’s most frequently quoted sources on the U.S. economy, real estate, mortgage and foreclosure trends for the past 25 years, and has appeared on ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox, NBC, and NPR, and been featured in dozens of print and online media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Yahoo! Finance, and HousingWire.

Rick has over 40 years of experience in the real estate, mortgage, and technology industries, including roles as the EVP/Market Intelligence at ATTOM Data, EVP for Carrington Mortgage Holdings, EVP of Marketing at RealtyTrac, and Chief Marketing Officer of Ten-X and Auction.com. During his career Rick has briefed government entities such as the Federal Reserve Bank and Senate Banking Committee on industry trends. Rick also hosts and organizes the Executive Roundtable for Mortgage Finance, a twice-yearly, invitation-only event attended by a select group of senior executives from across the mortgage industry.

A founding member of the Five Star National Mortgage Servicing Association, Rick is currently on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Default Professionals and has served as a board member of the Asian American Real Estate Association and the Corporate Board of Governors of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Rick was honored as an Industry Luminary in 2023 by RIS Media for his “unique ability to serve as the go-to source for housing market insight,” and was twice named to the Inman 100, an annual list of the most influential real estate leaders published by Inman News.

