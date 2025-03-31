Bernadette Joy is a nationally recognized personal finance expert, entrepreneur, and educator, passionate about helping people achieve financial independence. As the founder of Crush Your Money Goals®, she has helped thousands of professionals and business owners eliminate debt, grow wealth, and build financial confidence through her courses, workshops, and coaching programs.

Bernadette’s own journey to financial freedom began when she and her husband paid off $300,000 debt in three years, including their home. She quickly realized that traditional financial advice often overlooked the emotional and psychological barriers to wealth-building. Determined to change that, she combined her expertise in business strategy, psychology, and personal finance to create approachable, actionable money guidance that anyone can follow.

Her work has been featured in Forbes, CNBC, Business Insider, Oprah Daily, and more, and she frequently shares her insights as a speaker at national conferences, corporate events, and on-air segments.

When she’s not teaching others how to achieve financial freedom, Bernadette enjoys traveling, K-pop dance classes, and planning her next overseas adventure with her husband. Her mission is simple: to make wealth-building accessible, fun, and stress-free for everyone.

Bernadette beyond Bankrate