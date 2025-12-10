Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs can be a great way to save and invest for retirement, but they come with specific income and contribution limits. The IRS generally adjusts these limits each year to account for inflation.

Roth and traditional IRA contribution limits

Each year, you can contribute a specific dollar amount to a Roth or traditional IRA.

In 2026, you can contribute up to $7,500 to a Roth IRA or traditional IRA. That’s up from a maximum contribution of $7,000 in 2025.

If you’re 50 or older, you can make an extra catch-up contribution of $1,100, for a total contribution of $8,600 in 2026. That’s up from a catch-up contribution of $1,000, for a total of $8,000, in 2025.

Keep these Roth and traditional IRA contribution rules in mind:

You can’t contribute unless you have earned income, and you can’t contribute more than your total earned income. That is, the maximum contribution amount is the lesser of your total earned income or the amounts noted above.

You can contribute to both a Roth and a traditional IRA in the same year, but your combined contribution can’t exceed the maximum amounts detailed above.

The maximum contribution for a Roth IRA starts to decrease once your income hits a certain level, and if your income tops a certain amount, you can’t contribute at all (more on this below).

There are no income limits on contributing to a traditional IRA. That is, anyone can put money into a traditional IRA. However, if you want to deduct your traditional IRA contribution, there are income limitations only if you (or your spouse if you’re married) has a workplace retirement plan (more on these income limits below).

The deadline for contributing to a Roth or traditional IRA is the tax deadline for that year. For example, you can contribute to your Roth or traditional IRA for 2025 all the way up until the April 15, 2026, tax deadline.

There are no contribution limits for IRA rollover accounts or Roth IRA conversions.

Roth IRA income limits

The Roth IRA offers the valuable benefit of tax-free withdrawals in retirement, but there are income limits that restrict who can contribute to these accounts. The IRS generally increases the Roth IRA income limits each year to account for inflation.

Once your income hits a certain amount (first income column below), your maximum contribution amount decreases. If your income tops the next level (second column below), you’re not allowed to contribute at all.

Below are the modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) limits for contributing to a Roth IRA in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Tax filing status Maximum Roth contribution decreases Roth contributions prohibited Single, head of household 2024: $146,000

2025: $150,000

2026: $153,000 2024: $161,000+

2025: $165,000+

2026: $168,000+ Married filing jointly 2024: $230,000

2025: $236,000

2026: $242,000 2024: $240,000+

2025: $246,000+

2026: $252,000+ Married filing separately

(income limits not inflation adjusted) $0 $10,000+ Source: IRS 2024, IRS 2025

If your income is too high and you still want to take advantage of a Roth IRA, you may be able to use a backdoor Roth IRA, but be careful about the tax consequences (research the “pro rata rule”).

Traditional IRA income limits

There are no income limits on contributing to a traditional IRA — anyone with earned income can contribute.

But if you want to deduct your traditional IRA contribution, then you may run into income limits. However, those income limits only apply if you (or your spouse) has a retirement account at work.

Here are the modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) limits for deducting contributions to an IRA. These limits apply only if you (or your spouse if you’re married) is covered by a workplace retirement plan.

Tax filing status Value of IRA deduction decreases IRA deduction prohibited Single or head of household and covered by a retirement plan at work 2024: $77,000

2025: $79,000

2026: $81,000 2024: $87,000+

2025: $89,000+

2026: $91,000+ Married filing jointly and covered by a retirement plan at work 2024: $123,000

2025: $126,000

2026: $129,000 2024: $143,000+

2025: $146,000+

2026: $149,000+ Married filing jointly and spouse is covered by a retirement plan at work 2024: $230,000

2025: $236,000

2026: $242,000 2024: $240,000+

2025: $246,000+

2026: $252,000+ Married filing separately and either spouse is covered by a retirement plan at work (income limits are not inflation adjusted) $0 $10,000+ Source: IRS 2024, IRS 2025

If you (and your spouse if you’re married) are not covered by an employer plan, your contributions are fully deductible regardless of your income.

Higher contribution limits for 401(k)s and more

The IRS also usually hikes contribution limits for employer-sponsored plans each year.

In 2026, the maximum 401(k) and 403(b) employee contribution is $24,500, up from $23,500 in 2025.

Those 50 and older can make extra catch-up contributions of $8,000 in 2026, up from $7,500 in 2025.

There’s a special catch-up contribution for people aged 60, 61, 62 or 63: They can contribute an extra $11,250 in 2026 (that’s instead of the $8,000 catch-up contribution for most people 50+); the $11,250 figure is unchanged from 2025.

The contribution limit on a SIMPLE IRA, another workplace plan, increased to $17,000 in 2026, up from $16,500 in 2025.

Bottom line

High inflation has increased the cost of living, so the IRS periodically allows you to save more toward retirement because you’ll need to put away more to maintain your standard of living. If you can, try to max out your employer-sponsored plans and your IRA. You might also consider a health savings account, which can be invested and comes with several tax advantages.