- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.624%
- APRAPR
- 6.808%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,841
- Points
- 1.544
- Upfront costs
- $11,259
- 8-year cost
- $313,250
- Customer score
Best mortgage lenders of September 2026
To find our list of the best mortgage lenders, Bankrate evaluated more than 1,900 mortgage providers, representing 87% of the market. Our top picks earn 5 stars for having solid records of customer satisfaction, broad geographic reach and competitive costs — whether that’s on Bankrate’s marketplace or elsewhere.
Mortgage rates today
Showing results for: Single-family home, 30 year fixed and 5 year ARM mortgages with all points options.
For live offers, represented by the solid button on each, we earn a fixed fee if you connect with the lender.
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.590%
- APRAPR
- 6.810%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,828
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $13,395
- 8-year cost
- $313,746
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.750%
- APRAPR
- 6.903%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,903
- Points
- 1.055
- Upfront costs
- $8,030
- 8-year cost
- $315,734
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.748%
- APRAPR
- 6.947%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,891
- Points
- 1.761
- Upfront costs
- $12,060
- 8-year cost
- $320,038
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.000%
- APRAPR
- 7.168%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,992
- Points
- 1.515
- Upfront costs
- $10,040
- 8-year cost
- $330,204
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.000%
- APRAPR
- 7.209%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,992
- Points
- 1.875
- Upfront costs
- $12,425
- 8-year cost
- $332,589
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.375%
- APRAPR
- 7.581%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,144
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $12,000
- 8-year cost
- $351,194
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.625%
- APRAPR
- 7.853%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,247
- Points
- 1.769
- Upfront costs
- $13,114
- 8-year cost
- $363,081
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.374%
- APRAPR
- 6.616%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,743
- Points
- 1.868
- Upfront costs
- $13,203
- 8-year cost
- $306,992
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.740%
- APRAPR
- 6.247%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,888
- Points
- 1
- Upfront costs
- $7,395
- 8-year cost
- $319,726
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.500%
- APRAPR
- 6.674%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,792
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $13,175
- 8-year cost
- $326,411
- Customer score
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About our Mortgage Rate Tables: The above mortgage loan information is provided to, or obtained by, Bankrate. Some lenders provide their mortgage loan terms to Bankrate for advertising purposes and Bankrate receives compensation from those advertisers (our “Advertisers”). Other lenders' terms are gathered by Bankrate through its own research of available mortgage loan terms and that information is displayed in our rate table for applicable criteria. In the above table, an Advertiser listing can be identified and distinguished from other listings because it includes a “Next” button that can be used to click-through to the Advertiser's own website or a phone number for the Advertiser.
Availability of Advertised Terms: Each Advertiser is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its own advertised terms. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any loan term shown above. However, Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of the advertised terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. Click here for rate criteria by loan product.
Loan Terms for Bankrate.com Customers: Advertisers may have different loan terms on their own website from those advertised through Bankrate.com. To receive the Bankrate.com rate, you must identify yourself to the Advertiser as a Bankrate.com customer. This will typically be done by phone so you should look for the Advertisers phone number when you click-through to their website. In addition, credit unions may require membership.
Loans Above $832,750 May Have Different Loan Terms: If you are seeking a loan for more than $832,750, lenders in certain locations may be able to provide terms that are different from those shown in the table above. You should confirm your terms with the lender for your requested loan amount.
Taxes and Insurance Excluded from Loan Terms: The loan terms (APR and Payment examples) shown above do not include amounts for taxes or insurance premiums. Your monthly payment amount will be greater if taxes and insurance premiums are included.
Consumer Satisfaction: If you have used Bankrate.com and have not received the advertised loan terms or otherwise been dissatisfied with your experience with any Advertiser, we want to hear from you. Please click here to provide your comments to Bankrate Quality Control.
Best mortgage lenders
Choosing the right mortgage lender can feel overwhelming. There are so many options, and it’s not always obvious what separates one from another. But lenders differ in major ways, and with the right data, you can make a better decision.
The lenders we picked offer competitive rates and reach most Americans. Many also have a solid record of customer satisfaction, as reflected in complaint data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Citibank
Citibank
Overview
Citibank's biggest advantage isn't available to everyone: Existing Citi customers can tap relationship pricing for a better rate and a $500 credit at closing, on top of the bank's already competitive pricing. Add in low-down-payment options for low- and moderate-income buyers and closing cost assistance, and Citi is worth a look even if you don't already bank there — just know the best deal is reserved for people who do. These factors helped Citibank earn a 5 Overall Rating.
First Federal Bank
First Federal Bank
Overview
First Federal Bank is a smaller name with a lot to recommend it. Alongside a 5-star Bankrate Rating for pricing, it specializes in VA loans and doesn’t charge lender fees for the products. It also carries USDA loans, which can be tough to find, even at other companies that offer FHA and VA loans, as First Federal does. But beyond government-backed loans, First Federal mainly offers the basics — something to consider if you’re after financing for construction or another specialty loan.
loanDepot
loanDepot
Overview
Even as a relatively young company, loanDepot was the fifth-largest mortgage lender in the U.S. in 2025. It accepts credit scores as low as 520 for FHA and VA loans, well below what many competitors require, and offers niche products like FHA 203(k) renovation loans. Its Lifetime Guarantee waives all lender fees if you refinance with them, and it earned a 5-star Bankrate Rating.
Mutual of Omaha
Mutual of Omaha
Overview
Mutual of Omaha's two ratings tell almost opposite stories. It earns a full 5-star Bankrate Rating. But if you look at its complete loan history instead, the Overall Rating drops two full stars to 3 — meaning the rate you actually get may depend heavily on whether you found Mutual of Omaha through Bankrate or walked in the door on your own. Beyond price, it's a genuine generalist: it lends to investment-property buyers as readily as first-timers, and its ONE+ program lets qualifying buyers put down just 1% with a reduced (but not eliminated) mortgage insurance rate.
NBKC Bank
NBKC Bank
Overview
NBKC Bank is a community-based bank in Kansas City, and some of its best features — including its down-payment assistance program — are limited to that area. But it also lends nationally and offers unique programs, such as one that helps pilots qualify for mortgages. And it earns a 5-star Bankrate Rating for its mortgage rates on the marketplace.
Northpointe Bank
Northpointe Bank
Overview
Northpointe Bank earns a 5-star Bankrate Rating. Along with solid rates, it offers a wide range of unique loan products, including multiple options for borrowers with low income or credit challenges. For example, its New Start program doesn’t require a waiting period after bankruptcy. It also offers loans for doctors, financing for vacant land or to build a new home, and a delayed financing option that lets you buy a house with cash and refinance after closing.
Sage Home Loans
Sage Home Loans
Overview
Sage Home Loans is a digital mortgage lender that earns a rare double 5-star score for both its Bankrate and Overall Ratings. Beyond its rates, it stands out for some of its perks, including a closing guarantee and waived origination fees for returning customers. (Sage is owned by Red Ventures, Bankrate’s parent company, but that doesn’t affect its rating.)
Tomo Mortgage
Tomo Mortgage
Overview
Tomo Mortgage is among the newer lenders in the mortgage space — it opened for business in 2021 — but it has a lot to recommend it. Its competitive rates earn it a 5 for Bankrate Rating, and it backs that up with perks like Appraisal Coverage, which protects your rate, payment and cash-to-close if your home appraises for less than the purchase price (available to buyers putting down at least 10% who work with a Tomo-partner agent). The company also offers an AI-driven tool that helps homeowners estimate their rate based on their financial profile.
How to compare mortgage lenders
Find the right type of loan for you
Before you call lenders, explore the different types of mortgages to see what fits your situation.
Conventional loans are the most common options, with some requiring as little as 3% down. While you don’t have to put 20% down to buy a home, you will likely have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) if your down payment doesn’t reach that threshold. There are also no- and low-down-payment government-backed loans — VA, FHA and USDA loans — which each have their own qualification requirements. Some lenders also have special programs for first-time buyers.
Your credit score, income, down payment and other factors will affect your ability to qualify, so keep your financial picture in mind as you’re researching.
Choose lenders that fit your needs
Once you know what type of mortgage you want, narrow down your list of lenders. A lender’s reputation matters, but don’t choose one on name alone. Focus more on the interest rate and terms, since lenders often sell mortgage loans to other companies after closing.
If a real estate agent, family member or friend recommends a lender, add it to your list and see how it stacks up against others. Keep in mind that offers vary from borrower to borrower, so the best choice for some else may not be the best one for you.
Compare loan estimates
Once you’ve chosen three or so lenders and you’ve found a house, you can submit your applications. This will get you loan estimates from each company, which you can compare. By law, lenders must provide this document within three business days of you completing an application.
All loan estimates follow the same format, so you can easily compare interest rates, estimated monthly payments and closing costs side by side. The most important number is the APR, which is the total cost of the loan, including fees and other charges.
What to know about getting a mortgage today
Mortgage rates have moved well above their pandemic lows, hitting their highest levels in years in 2026. This makes the prospect of overpaying on mortgages even more significant. According to Bankrate's Hidden Homeownership Tax research, 87% of American mortgage borrowers overpay simply by accepting their first offer and not shopping around — by an average of $3,343 per year.
But you likely won’t want to wait for rates to come down before buying a home, because there’s no way to know if or when that will happen. It just means you’ll need to shop around for the best offer. Even if your loan is sold to another company after closing, your original costs and terms stay the same.
Methodology
Bankrate reviewed 5,538 U.S. lenders in public record home lending data and rated the 1,962 that had enough verified pricing data for us to score accurately. Together, those lenders originated 87% of all mortgages issued between 2022 and 2025.
From there, we applied additional criteria to find the best lenders overall. What matters most to us is telling you where to get the lowest rate. Sometimes that's a lender that advertises with us and shows its rates right on Bankrate. Sometimes it doesn’t, and we'll say so. That's why we use both ratings: the Bankrate Rating covers lenders that advertise with us, and the Overall Rating covers lenders' pricing as reported in public home lending records.
We also look for lenders that treat borrowers well through closing, serve a wide range of customers and write enough loans to handle a complicated process well.
To make the list, a lender must:
- Earn a 5-star Overall or Bankrate Rating
- Lend in at least 30 states
- Have originated at least 1,000 loans
- Serve all borrowers, without membership or eligibility restrictions
Fewer than 1% of the rated lenders meet all four standards.
Learn more about how we calculate our Overall and Bankrate Ratings. Or see how every lender we rated stacks up.
Bankrate's evaluations are editorially independent. Advertising relationships determine which lenders can display rates on our site. What lenders can’t buy is a place on this list.
Meet our Bankrate experts
- Certified HELOC Specialist (NAMU) (2024)
- Home equity
- First-time homebuying