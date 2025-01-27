Best lenders for low- and no-down payment mortgages in 2025
Published on January 27, 2025 | 3 min read
If you meet eligibility requirements, it’s possible to get a low- or no-down payment mortgage. Bankrate examined several mortgage lenders to uncover the best for these types of loans. Here is our guide to the best low- and no-down payment mortgage lenders in 2025.
Best low- and no-down payment mortgage lenders
|Lender
|Credit requirements
|Down payment minimum
|Bankrate Score
|Veterans United Home Loans
|620 for conventional and VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.9
|U.S. Bank
|620 for conventional loans, 640 for most FHA loans, 740 for most jumbo loans (will approve some borrowers with scores as low as 660)
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|Wells Fargo
|620 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.8
|Bison State Bank
|620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA and VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.6
|New American Funding
|620 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans
|4.6
|Old National Bank
|620 for conventional loans
|Undisclosed
|4.5
|Rate
|620 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.5
Veterans United Home Loans
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional and VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
U.S. Bank
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 640 for most FHA loans, 740 for most jumbo loans (will approve some borrowers with scores as low as 660)
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Wells Fargo
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Bison State Bank
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA and VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Pros
- Customized online quote tool
- No origination or hidden fees
- Available nationwide
Cons
- Standard rate lock period is 30 days
- Not as many contact methods as other lenders
New American Funding
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branches and online
-
Old National Bank
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
- Down payment minimum: Undisclosed
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Rate
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loan
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branches and online
-
Pros and cons of low- and no-down payment home loans
Pros
- Gets you out of renting and into homeownership sooner
- Makes buying a home feasible even for those with little savings or assets
- Allows you to reserve your savings (if applicable) for emergencies or financial goals
Cons
- Less money down means you’re borrowing more, which translates to higher monthly mortgage payments
- Limited equity upfront so you can’t use it in an emergency, and if the market turns, you could owe more than the home’s worth
- Low-down payment loans require mortgage insurance
- Low-down payment loans could come with higher interest rates
- No-down payment loans come with extra fees
- Some sellers consider less money down a negative, which can be a disadvantage in a hot market
Types of low-down payment mortgages
|Conventional 97 loans
|HomeReady/Home Possible loans
|HomeOne loans
|FHA loans
|3% down
|3% down
|3% down
|3.5% down
|620 credit score
|Flexible underwriting
|Flexible underwriting
|580 credit score (500-579 score with 10% down)
|Income limits
|Income limits
|No income limits
|No income limits
|First-time homebuyers
|First-time and repeat homebuyers
|First-time homebuyers
|First-time and repeat homebuyers
Types of no-down payment mortgages
|VA loans
|USDA loans
|No money down
|No money down
|Flexible underwriting
|Flexible underwriting
|No income limits
|Income limits
|Eligible service members, veterans and spouses
|Borrowers in eligible locations
FAQ about low- and no-down payment mortgages
-
Of the mortgage types that require a down payment, the lowest possible amount is 3 percent of the home’s purchase price. This is the minimum requirement for a conventional loan.
Note: Some lenders advertise 1 percent-down mortgages. These are 3 percent conventional loans that only require the borrower to put down 1 percent; the lender pays the other 2 percent as a grant.
-
You don’t have to be a first-time homebuyer to qualify for a low- or no-down payment mortgage. You’ll simply need to meet the lender’s requirements around credit score, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and other factors.
-
To determine the best low and no down payment mortgage lenders, Bankrate periodically evaluates more than 75 lenders for factors relating to affordability, availability and borrower experience, assigning each a Bankrate Score out of five stars. The best low and no down payment mortgage lenders generally have a Bankrate Score of 4.5 stars or higher. Learn more about our methodology.