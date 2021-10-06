Best overall
Bankrate chose the best medical school loan lenders based on their interest rates, terms and features. We’ve also rounded up advice on choosing, applying for and managing your student loans.
Medical school loans are a type of borrowed money that can help you meet the high costs of a medical degree. As with other student loans, many lenders will allow you to borrow up to the full amount of your degree (minus any financial aid you receive). Some lenders cater to medical students with extended deferment periods during their residencies and fellowships.
It's typically best to start your search with federal student loans, since they come with more extensive borrower protections. However, you may want to shop around with private lenders if you've reached the limits of your federal aid or if you have a good credit score that will qualify you for lower interest rates. Federal student loans offer fixed interest rates of 6.54 percent or 7.54 percent, while private lenders offer fixed or variable interest rates ranging between about 3.5 to 15 percent.
When shopping for medical school loans, compare APRs across multiple lenders to make sure you’re getting a competitive interest rate. Look for lenders that keep fees to a minimum and offer repayment terms that fit your needs. Loan details presented here are current as of Oct. 24, 2023. Check the lenders’ websites to check for any updates. The medical school loan lenders listed here are selected based on factors such as APR, loan amounts, fees, credit requirements and more. To learn more about how we selected lenders, see our methodology section below.
Before you apply for a medical school loan, there are plenty of details to think over. Here are some of the main factors to consider before you borrow money for medical school with a specific lender:
|LENDER
|CURRENT APR RANGE FOR MEDICAL STUDENTS*
|LOAN TERMS
|MIN. LOAN AMOUNT
|MAX LOAN AMOUNT
|Federal student loans
|6.54%-7.54% fixed
|Standard repayment term is 10 years
|Not specified
|$20,500 per year or 100% total cost of attendance
|College Ave
|Fixed: 4.43%-14.47%; Variable: 5.59%-14.47%
|5-15 years
|$1,000
|$150,000
|Sallie Mae
|Fixed: 4.99%-14.46%; Variable: 6.87%-16.44%
|20 years
|$1,000
|100% total cost of attendance
|Citizens Bank
|Fixed: 6.00%-11.54%; Variable: 7.96%-10.75%
|5-15 years
|$1,000
|$350,000
|PNC
|Fixed: 6.69%-13.89%; Variable: 8.44%-15.64%
|5-15 years
|$1,000
|$65,000 per year
When paying for medical school, you can choose between loans offered by the federal government and loans originated from banks, credit unions and online lenders. Both come with their own set of pros and cons.
Federal student loans are originated by the U.S. Department of Education. The two most common options are:
Direct Unsubsidized Loans: These loans have a fixed interest rate of 6.54 percent for all graduate borrowers. They don't require a credit check, and medical school students can borrow up to $20,500 per year and $138,500 total.
Grad PLUS loan: These loans have a fixed interest rate of 7.54 percent for all borrowers, but they allow borrowers to borrow up to the total cost of education. Grad PLUS loans will check that you don't have an adverse credit history, but there is no minimum credit score requirement.
Because federal student loans come with benefits like deferment, forbearance and income-driven repayment plans, they are usually the best option to pay for medical school and all other higher education expenses.
Federal loans also offer robust forgiveness options. For example, you may be able to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness and other forgiveness programs for doctors if you choose to work in an underserved area or in a public service position and you meet the eligibility.
The Free Application For Federal Student Aid opens on Oct. 1 every year. For the 2023-24 award year, the application remains open through June 30, 2024, at the federal level, with some states and colleges instituting earlier deadlines. Students should know that:
Only U.S. citizens and eligible noncitizens may receive federal student loans through the FAFSA.
Medical school students are considered independent; they'll need to provide their own financial details, not their parents'.
Students may update their FAFSA if they experience a major loss of income or another significant financial event.
Borrowers must submit a new FAFSA every year if they want to continue receiving aid.
Students interested in grad PLUS loans will have to submit a separate application after receiving results from the FAFSA.
Private student loans are offered by institutions like online lenders, banks and credit unions. Private student loans often advertise lower starting interest rates than federal student loans for borrowers with good credit, and you can typically choose between fixed and variable interest rates. Some private medical school loans have unique features that benefit medical students, such as extended grace periods or deferment during a residency program.
Becoming a medical professional requires significant time, effort and money. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the average medical school debt for the 2021-22 academic year exceeded $200,000. That’s no surprise when the median cost for four years of medical school is $263,488 at public schools and $357,868 at private schools.
As you shop for loans, start thinking ahead to repayment strategies. Many private lenders offer the option to make payments toward your interest or principal while you’re still in school, which can help you get ahead. After you graduate, you may be able to refinance your student loans for a lower interest rate.
If you have federal student loans, you have even more options. An income-driven repayment plan might appeal to you if your initial salary is low. With an IDR plan, your payments are based on how much you earn and your household size. After 20 or 25 years of payments, your remaining balance is forgiven. Depending on your location and employer, you may be eligible for medical student loan forgiveness programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
Additionally, you can seek an employer that offers student loan repayment assistance.
The student loan interest deduction can apply to both federal and private medical school loans. According to the Internal Revenue Service, you may be eligible to deduct the lesser of $2,500 or the amount of student loan interest you paid during the year. This deduction is an above-the-line exclusion from income, so you can claim it even if you don't itemize. Other eligibility requirements apply; you can check those details on the IRS website.
Most medical school loans let you cover any expenses required for medical school, which can include basic living expenses, such as housing and meals. However, only borrow exactly what you need since you’ll need to repay every dollar you borrow plus interest.
Many lenders let you refinance federal and private medical school loans. Doing so can help you secure a lower monthly payment, a lower interest rate or both. Consolidating your student loans can also help you reduce the number of payments you have to make each month. However, refinancing federal student loans will cause you to lose access to federal benefits, like the current administrative forbearance period, and forgiveness options like Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans.
Lenders that offer medical student loans do not charge prepayment penalties if you pay off your loan balances early or make extra payments.
International students are not eligible to take out U.S. federal student loans, but some private lenders do offer loans specifically for international students as long as you have a co-signer who is a U.S. citizen.
An Association of American Medical Colleges report found that the median medical school debt is around $200,000. However, the average medical school debt will vary by school, program and available financial aid. Also keep in mind that medical school has a high return on investment, with Medscape's latest physician report placing the average salary of primary care physicians at $260,000 and specialists at $368,000.
It's critical to choose a loan term with a monthly payment that you can afford. If you have federal student loans, the standard repayment term is 10 years. However, you may be able to lower your monthly payments by consolidating your loans — which gives you a repayment term of up to 30 years — or selecting an income-driven repayment plan.
Private student loan lenders set their own repayment plans and standards, but you generally have a few terms to choose from. Many have term options from five to 20 years, so you can select the one that best fits your budget.
Due to the financial impact of the coronavirus and litigation surrounding Biden’s student debt relief plan, the federal government suspended payments and interest charges on most federal student loans until Oct. 2023.
Doctors and nurses working toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness continued to receive credit toward PSLF during the suspension while on a qualifying repayment plan, even if they didn't make payments.
Driven in part by recent Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, interest rates for medical school loans are starting to rise again after two years of remaining low. Now is a good time to shop around or lock in a fixed rate if you're able to.
Medical school students and graduates may be among the millions eligible for partial student loan forgiveness under Biden's plan, should the Supreme Court rule in favor of forgiveness.
Borrowers may be eligible for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness if their adjusted gross income is under $125,000 annually. Married borrowers who file their taxes jointly and make under $250,000 a year could also be eligible for up to $10,000 each. If you meet income requirements and are a current or former Pell Grant recipient, you are eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness.
If it ends up passing, many medical professionals may not qualify due to exceeding the income limits — for example, pediatricians make a median salary of $198,420, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Many lenders allow students to defer payments while attending school at least half time. Some may also offer deferment while you complete a residency or a six- to nine-month grace period after you graduate.
But if you want to start paying down your loans while still in school, many lenders offer options. You may be able to pay off only your interest each month, make small flat payments against your principal balance or simply begin making payments.
To find the best medical school loan lenders, we first searched for lenders that were reputable and widely available to borrowers across the United States. We then narrowed down the field by ensuring that lenders had low starting interest rates.
To select our final rankings, we looked at repayment terms, number of fees and loan amount ranges to determine which lenders would make the loan process easy and affordable. We particularly liked lenders that offer special perks, like no origination fees or long grace periods.