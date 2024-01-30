Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Geico vs Liberty Mutual
Geico was founded in 1936 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The company is known for its gecko mascot and low average car insurance costs, and it sells car insurance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., making it a widely available option for drivers across the nation. It is currently the second-largest car insurance company by market share, with 17 million policies underwritten and more than 28 million vehicles insured as of 2019.
Liberty Mutual was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is another national car insurance provider, and like Geico, it also has a well-known mascot, the LiMu emu. In addition to auto insurance, Liberty Mutual offers a variety of insurance products, including property, business and life insurance.
Our verdict
Geico vs. Liberty Mutual comparison
When comparing Geico and Liberty Mutual, each company presents unique advantages and drawbacks for policyholders that merit consideration, particularly in the context of their third-party ratings, coverage options and discounts available.
Both companies are well-regarded in the industry, with strong third-party ratings that reflect their reliability and service quality. Choosing between Geico or Liberty Mutual involves weighing these factors to determine which aligns best with your specific insurance needs and preferences.
Geico pros and cons
Pros
- Range of discount opportunities
- Average rates for drivers with an at-fault accident or moving violation on their record may be more affordable than competitors
- Online and mobile app access
Cons
- Limited endorsement options
- Home and life available but underwritten by third parties
- Does not offer gap insurance
Liberty Mutual pros and cons
Pros
- Variety of discount opportunities
- Online tools and resources available
- Numerous endorsements
Cons
- Rated below average for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power
- Lower financial strength rating compared to Geico
- Higher-than-baseline number of complaints registered with the NAIC for private passenger auto insurance
Is Geico cheaper than Liberty Mutual?
Average car insurance premiums are not available for Liberty Mutual, so it’s difficult to determine if Geico has cheaper car insurance. However, Geico’s average rates, which were calculated by Bankrate’s insurance team with premium data from Quadrant Information Services, are much lower than the national average cost of car insurance nationwide.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|$1,353
|$373
|Liberty Mutual
|N/A
|N/A
|National Average
|$2,014
|$622
Geico is generally cheaper for drivers with poor credit
Depending on your car insurance provider and where you live, your credit score can be used as an insurance rating factor. The only states that don’t allow the use of credit-based insurance scores are California, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan and Massachusetts. In the table below, you can see how Geico’s average rates compare to the national average rates for various credit scores.
|Credit Score
|Geico
|National Average
|Poor
|$1,865
|$3,479
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,176
|Good
|$1,353
|$2,014
|Excellent
|$1,258
|$1,764
Geico is generally cheaper for young drivers
Young drivers who are newly licensed typically pay the highest car insurance rates due to younger drivers having a statistically higher likelihood of accidents and other incidents behind the wheel. However, average rates vary across insurance companies, even for younger drivers. According to our analysis, Geico’s average rates for young drivers are cheaper than the national average. The following table compares Geico’s average rates and the national average rates for young drivers on a parent’s policy.
|Geico
|National Average
|Age 16
|$2,977
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,753
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,523
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,212
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,054
|$3,149
Geico is generally cheaper for adult drivers
As drivers age and gain more experience on the road, car insurance rates typically become more favorable. In our analysis comparing Geico’s average premiums against the national average, we determined that Geico generally offers more affordable car insurance options. This trend reflects the decreased risk associated with more experienced drivers, who often benefit from lower insurance costs due to their higher likelihood of exhibiting safe driving habits.
|Geico
|National Average
|Age 18
|$4,048
|$6,110
|Age 25
|$1,584
|$2,473
|Age 30
|$1,389
|$2,125
|Age 40
|$1,353
|$2,014
|Age 60
|$1,264
|$1,824
Geico is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers
Drivers with a history of accidents, speeding tickets or DUI convictions generally pay higher car insurance rates than drivers with clean records. While some companies will underwrite policies for drivers with a DUI conviction, some insurers will not insure drivers who have gotten a DUI.
While we have average rate information for drivers with a DUI, it does not guarantee that Geico, Liberty Mutual or another carrier will offer coverage to a driver with a DUI conviction. When compared to the national average, Geico’s average premiums are cheaper for high-risk drivers.
|Geico
|National Average
|Clean driving record
|$1,353
|$1,771
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,586
|$2,138
|At-fault accident
|$1,900
|$2,521
|DUI conviction
|$3,196
|$3,421
Geico vs. Liberty Mutual: discounts
Geico and Liberty Mutual both offer unique opportunities for car insurance discounts, which could help you get a lower rate if you qualify.
Geico unique discounts
- Military discount: Active duty military service members may qualify for savings of up to 15 percent on their policy with Geico. There’s also a discount opportunity of up to 25 percent available for drivers who go on emergency deployment.
- Federal employee discount: Federal employees may qualify for a discount of up to 12 percent on their Geico car insurance policy.
- Good student discount: Students who get good grades in school or maintain a minimum GPA may qualify for a discount of up to 15 percent with Geico.
Liberty Mutual unique discounts
- Early shopper discount: If you get a car insurance quote from Liberty Mutual before your current policy expires, you may qualify for a discount.
- Homeowner discount: Liberty Mutual offers a discount to drivers who own a home.
- Online purchase discount: When you purchase your car insurance policy online, Liberty Mutual typically provides an automatic discount at checkout.
Usage-based insurance comparison: Geico vs Liberty Mutual
Geico and Liberty Mutual both offer usage-based insurance programs, also called telematics insurance. When you enroll in a telematics insurance program, your driving habits and mileage are tracked. If you practice safe driving behaviors and/or drive infrequently, you may qualify for a discount or lower rate on your policy.
|Liberty Mutual RightTrack
|Geico DriveEasy
|Device type
|Mobile app
|Mobile app
|How does it impact your rate?
|Can decrease rate
|Can increase or decrease
|Availability
|AL, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and Washington D.C.
|AL, AZ, AR, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, LA, KY, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NV, NJ, NM, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, and Washington D.C.
|Discount potential
|Up to 30 percent
|N/A
|Driving behaviors that are monitored
|Braking force, acceleration, and nighttime driving
|Distracted driving, hard braking, cornering, smoothness, road type, distance driven, time of day, and weather
Geico vs. Liberty Mutual: customer experience comparison
Comparing Geico vs. Liberty Mutual in third-party ratings and other tools, like mobile apps, can also offer insight into car insurance companies. In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, both Geico and Liberty Mutual rated below average with Geico earning a score of 871 out of 1,000 points compared to Liberty Mutual’s 866.
Like many car insurance companies, Geico and Liberty Mutual also offer mobile apps. Both apps are highly rated and offer a variety of features.
|Geico
|Liberty Mutual
|App Store
|4.8 out of 5
|4.8 out of 5
|Google Play Store
|4.6 out of 5
|4.8 out of 5
|J.D. Power
|871 / 1,000
|866 / 1,000
