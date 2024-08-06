At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Keeping your property safe and secure is likely a top priority if you are a homeowner. One way to do that is with biometric locks, which use a personal identification number (PIN) or a personal characteristic, such as a fingerprint or retina scan, to maintain your home’s security. It’s natural to wonder if the coverage of these locks and remote devices can net you a discount on your insurance. They can, in some cases, but only if they are part of a complete security system. They may offer benefits by themselves, but insurers don’t see them as something that makes your home necessarily safer. Thus, you generally won’t find a home insurance discount for these locks.

What is a smart lock?

A smart lock uses wireless technology (and your home’s internet network) to lock or unlock your door and offers a more flexible solution than the traditional lock and key. Replacing your home’s lock with a smart lock could save you the cost of having your door rekeyed after someone moves out or a key is lost or stolen. Biometric smart locks use personal biological information, like a fingerprint or retinal scan, to access the lock. Other smart lock technologies may use wireless keyfobs, keypads, touchscreens and apps instead of biometric data.

With a smart lock, you can reprogram access for free and set as many (or few) users as you would like. There is no need to contact a locksmith and pay for a service call. Changes can be made nearly instantly. Depending on the smart lock, you could even set a user up for a limited amount of time, which could come in handy if you have a contractor working in your home. You could give the contractor access for certain hours within a number of days so the worker can complete the project in the time allotted. A smart lock could also enable you to provide access to realtors showing your house if you put it on the market.

Common types of smart locks include:

Keypad door lock: You will need to set and enter a pin to unlock the door.

You will need to set and enter a pin to unlock the door. Wireless door lock: A wireless lock connects to your phone via Bluetooth and comes with a smartphone app that can open and close the front door. You can typically also remotely open or lock the door through the app.

A wireless lock connects to your phone via Bluetooth and comes with a smartphone app that can open and close the front door. You can typically also remotely open or lock the door through the app. Proximity door lock: These door locks often come with a small keyfob that can lock or unlock a door when held within close range of the door lock.

Most smart locks come with a backup key in case your power or internet connection fails, so you are not locked out.

How secure are smart locks?

Smart locks are generally safe if you follow some basic security protocols. Most smart locks are connected to your home’s wireless network. As long as your home network is secured so it can only be accessed using a password that you and trusted individuals know, your smart locks should be a safe security measure.

Keeping and managing your PINS carefully is the key to ensuring that they are secure. It is generally recommended to avoid using passwords or PINS based on personal information, such as your birthday or phone number, as they are more likely to be compromised. Avoid writing down your smart lock code in a way that can be easily found or identified, such as keeping a sticky note labeled “smart lock” in your vehicle or bag. The same goes for any backup keys that may be used if the system is not operating due to an internet outage. Keep the key in a safe, private place, so no unwanted individuals have access to it.

As for the smart lock hardware itself, security experts indicate it may not be any safer than a traditional deadbolt. While you may not have a spare key to worry about, your lock’s system could be overridden by a skilled hacker if its cyber security is lacking, or determined burglars could choose to enter your home through a window or other point. A smart lock is most secure when it is an integrated part of a complete home security system.

Will biometric locks affect my homeowners insurance?

While coverage for your locks and remote devices is likely to be included in your policy, most home insurance companies will not offer a discount solely because you have installed them — unless they are part of a more extensive integrated security system.

In general, insurers don’t see smart locks, alone, as enough of an increase in security to warrant savings. For now, smart locks and other smart home devices are still largely considered a convenience. As technology develops, that may change. However, many carriers offer discounts on homeowners insurance for security systems.

Many other factors go into determining your home insurance premiums. Insurers consider your home’s location and age, safety devices, rebuilding costs and more when calculating rates. Finding the cheapest home insurance company for you can often mean shopping around and comparing multiple providers based on cost, coverage and available discounts.

A homeowners insurance discount for security system installations will likely reduce your home insurance premiums for years to come. Insurance companies that offer a discount for home security systems include:

Security system premium discounts are pretty standard, though, so be sure to shop around to learn more about carriers in your area that offer the best home insurance discounts.

Pros and cons of biometric locks

Biometric locks can provide great convenience and keep unwanted individuals from picking your lock in a traditional sense. Still, software-based locks can still be hacked, although doing so requires a different set of skills and tools than for physical locks. However, many smart and biometric locks can create and maintain logs of when they are activated.

These conveniences do come at a cost. Biometric locks are one of the more expensive types of smart locks around and generally cost significantly more than traditional hardware locks. The biggest downside for some of these locks is that they can depend on your home’s electricity and internet. If the internet or power goes out, some devices won’t work.

Pros Unlock with a touch or glance

Harder to pick or hack for most people

Many provide real-time data about their usage status Cons Typically expensive

Unlikely to lower home insurance rates, alone

Can be dependent on your home’s electricity and internet to function

Frequently asked questions