When looking for the best car insurance in Las Vegas, we considered more than just price. Each company’s policy offerings and discount opportunities are just as important. On top of this, a company’s financial strength rating, customer service satisfaction and even mobile app and web accessibility are important factors as well. At Bankrate, we analyzed companies based on each of these categories to find the best and cheapest car insurance companies . The higher a company scored in each section, the higher their overall Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5 out of 5. Shoppers can use our scoring system to more quickly and easily identify which car insurance company may be best for them.

Based on average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, we found that the three cheapest car insurance companies on our list in Las Vegas are Geico, Country Financial and USAA. On average, car insurance in Nevada is around $2,840 per year for full coverage car insurance, while minimum coverage is $1,01 per year.

*USAA is not eligible for official ranking due to eligibility requirements.

Geico

Geico offers some of the cheapest rates for car insurance in Las Vegas on our list for both minimum and full coverage car insurance. Drivers can save even more if they qualify for its long list of car insurance discounts, especially if they belong in an affinity group or hold a certain profession. However, Geico scored right on the regional average for J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study for the Southwest region, indicating that its customer satisfaction for categories such as its claims and interactions was middling.

Learn more: Geico Insurance review

Country Financial

Country Financial may be a less well-known name, only operating in 19 states, but the company offers some of the lowest average rates on our list for both full and minimum coverage in Las Vegas. It offers the standard array of auto coverage types but also allows for policy customization through several endorsement options like emergency roadside service, new car replacement, personal effects coverage, safety glass coverage, and more. While the company may be one of the best car insurance companies in Las Vegas, it does not offer online quoting.

Learn more: Country Financial Insurance review

USAA

USAA has always received a high score from J.D. Power, even though it can’t be ranked due to limitations on who it sells policies to. It also has an A++ rating from AM Best for financial strength. The company is known for having exceptional customer service, great prices and good coverage options. However, USAA exclusively sells car insurance to military members and veterans and their qualifying families. But if you’re eligible, it might be worth checking out.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Mercury

Mercury offers average rates in Las Vegas well below the state annual average and maintains a strong network of local agents. The company offers rideshare insurance, which may be ideally suited for app-based drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft. On top of standard coverages, Mercury also offers endorsements for rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. There are also several potential discounts available and a low-mileage insurance program for drivers who drive less. That said, Mercury has some of the higher average rates on our list and was not rated for customer satisfaction in this region by J.D. Power.

Learn more: Mercury Insurance review

Progressive

Progressive’s Name Your Price tool puts the cost of insurance in its customers’ hands to help build a car insurance policy centered around their budget. From there, drivers can add other optional coverages, like a deductible savings bank that reduces the collision and comprehensive deductible by $50 for every claim-free policy period (subject to policy terms) and even rideshare coverage. If you prefer a local agent, Progressive works with some independent agencies in the Las Vegas area, though it seems not all offer personal auto insurance.

Learn more: Progressive Insurance review