Best cheap car insurance in Las Vegas for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Las Vegas
Based on average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, we found that the three cheapest car insurance companies on our list in Las Vegas are Geico, Country Financial and USAA. On average, car insurance in Nevada is around $2,840 per year for full coverage car insurance, while minimum coverage is $1,01 per year.
When looking for the best car insurance in Las Vegas, we considered more than just price. Each company’s policy offerings and discount opportunities are just as important. On top of this, a company’s financial strength rating, customer service satisfaction and even mobile app and web accessibility are important factors as well. At Bankrate, we analyzed companies based on each of these categories to find the best and cheapest car insurance companies. The higher a company scored in each section, the higher their overall Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5 out of 5. Shoppers can use our scoring system to more quickly and easily identify which car insurance company may be best for them.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Southwest)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|827/1,000
|$1,245
|$402
|Country Financial
|4
|Not Rated
|$1,737
|$439
|*USAA
|4.3
|856/1,000
|$1,900
|$681
|Mercury
|3.2
|Not Rated
|$1,977
|$661
|Progressive
|4.2
|800/1,000
|$2,128
|$728
*USAA is not eligible for official ranking due to eligibility requirements.
Geico
Geico offers some of the cheapest rates for car insurance in Las Vegas on our list for both minimum and full coverage car insurance. Drivers can save even more if they qualify for its long list of car insurance discounts, especially if they belong in an affinity group or hold a certain profession. However, Geico scored right on the regional average for J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study for the Southwest region, indicating that its customer satisfaction for categories such as its claims and interactions was middling.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
Country Financial
Country Financial may be a less well-known name, only operating in 19 states, but the company offers some of the lowest average rates on our list for both full and minimum coverage in Las Vegas. It offers the standard array of auto coverage types but also allows for policy customization through several endorsement options like emergency roadside service, new car replacement, personal effects coverage, safety glass coverage, and more. While the company may be one of the best car insurance companies in Las Vegas, it does not offer online quoting.
Learn more: Country Financial Insurance review
USAA
USAA has always received a high score from J.D. Power, even though it can’t be ranked due to limitations on who it sells policies to. It also has an A++ rating from AM Best for financial strength. The company is known for having exceptional customer service, great prices and good coverage options. However, USAA exclusively sells car insurance to military members and veterans and their qualifying families. But if you’re eligible, it might be worth checking out.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Mercury
Mercury offers average rates in Las Vegas well below the state annual average and maintains a strong network of local agents. The company offers rideshare insurance, which may be ideally suited for app-based drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft. On top of standard coverages, Mercury also offers endorsements for rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. There are also several potential discounts available and a low-mileage insurance program for drivers who drive less. That said, Mercury has some of the higher average rates on our list and was not rated for customer satisfaction in this region by J.D. Power.
Learn more: Mercury Insurance review
Progressive
Progressive’s Name Your Price tool puts the cost of insurance in its customers’ hands to help build a car insurance policy centered around their budget. From there, drivers can add other optional coverages, like a deductible savings bank that reduces the collision and comprehensive deductible by $50 for every claim-free policy period (subject to policy terms) and even rideshare coverage. If you prefer a local agent, Progressive works with some independent agencies in the Las Vegas area, though it seems not all offer personal auto insurance.
Learn more: Progressive Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Las Vegas
Looking for cheap car insurance companies in Las Vegas might take some time, but there some tips you can use to find the most competitive rates:
- Shop around with carriers: The best way to be sure you are finding the most affordable rates is to request quotes from multiple insurance companies. Be sure that all coverage selections are identical (or as close as possible) to be certain that you can compare the quoted premiums accurately.
- Maintain a clean driving record: Insurance providers are keen to insure drivers with clean driving records, a sign that they maintain safe driving habits. It’s the easiest way to keep the Good Driver discount that most companies offer, which can provide significant savings on your car insurance premium.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.