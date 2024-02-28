Best cheap car insurance in Corpus Christi for 2024
Finding the best car insurance in Corpus Christi can be confusing, especially if you’re switching to a new vehicle or ZIP code. But insurance shopping doesn’t have to be a headache. Bankrate has done the legwork to find the best cheap auto insurance in Corpus Christi. Based on our research, the average cost of full coverage car insurance in Corpus Christi is $2,451 per year, or $204 per month, and $712 per year for minimum coverage. We’ve identified State Farm, Esurance, Geico, Mercury Insurance and USAA as some of the best car insurance companies in Corpus Christi.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Corpus Christi
Based on data provided by Quadrant Information Services, State Farm, Geico and Esurance offer the lowest average auto insurance rates for Corpus Christi drivers. Bankrate rates car insurance companies based on a five-point scale to measure a provider’s affordability, availability, customer satisfaction according to the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, financial strength and rates. This analysis led our editorial team to a short list of options for cheap car insurance in Corpus Christi. Consumers may want to use this to start their quote comparison journey when shopping for an auto insurance policy.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|801/1,000
|$1,604
|$509
|State Farm
|4.3
|838/1,000
|$1,667
|$497
|USAA
|4.2
|860/1,000
|$1,767
|$517
|Mercury
|3.8
|Not rated
|$2,064
|$545
|Esurance
|2.6
|Not rated
|$2,124
|$567
State Farm
State Farm offers affordable rates and has more than 20 Corpus Christi agents. The provider has an impressive line of optional coverage, including car rental and travel expenses and rideshare coverage. However, gap insurance is not an option. State Farm’s bundle options could also net you substantial savings when purchasing some combination of an auto, condo, home, life or renters policy.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Esurance
Esurance, an Allstate company, offers DriveSense, a usage-based car insurance program that offers a discount for enrolling and rewards you with discounts for safe driving habits. The insurer also has a mobile app, which enables you to access your insurance ID card, file a claim and request roadside assistance from your mobile phone. Although the insurer is not rated by J.D. Power, it does receive positive app ratings from policyholders and offers competitive rates compared to the citywide average.
Learn more: Esurance Insurance review
Geico
Geico offers cheap average minimum and full coverage rates for Corpus Christi drivers. Along with all standard coverage types you need, Geico also offers optional mechanical breakdown insurance, which covers all parts and systems, with an affordable deductible. However, its add-on coverage options are limited when compared to the other carriers on our list. Still, the carrier offers more than a dozen ways to lower your premium, including good driver, good student, military, multi-policy, new vehicle and safety and security equipment discounts.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
Mercury Insurance
Mercury offers affordable car insurance in Corpus Christi and provides numerous discounts to lower your rate even further. Beyond standard coverage, Mercury also offers optional roadside assistance coverage, which covers battery jump starts, emergency fuel and fluid delivery, locksmith service, tire changes and towing. Mercury sells auto insurance in Corpus Christi through five independent agencies. Mercury is not available nationwide, which may be worth considering for drivers who plan to move to a state the company does not cover in the near future.
Learn more: Mercury Insurance review 2022
USAA
USAA earned the highest J.D. Power and Bankrate scores, but it does not qualify for J.D. Power ranking because it only sells insurance to members of the U.S. military, veterans and their qualified family members. USAA offers up to a 10 percent discount to members who bundle auto and home insurance policies and up to a 60 percent discount for service members who garage their vehicles while on deployment. The provider’s portfolio includes business, health, life, long-term care, property and vehicle insurance, along with banking, investment and retirement products.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Corpus Christi
Experts say that one of the best ways to find the cheapest car insurance in Corpus Christi is to be smart about how you shop for a policy — don’t just accept your first quote. Keep these tips in mind in order to both find and keep the cheapest rates:
- Shop around and compare quotes. To ensure you are getting the best possible rate, shop around and compare the options that are available to you. Your insurance rates will depend on the type of coverage that you are looking for, as well as other factors including the make and model of your vehicle and your driving history. Be sure to compare plans using the same coverage parameters.
- Ask your insurance agent about discounts. Once you have a policy, you may be able to lower your rate further by ensuring all applicable discounts have been added to your policy, such as any safe driver savings available. Many drivers can get a lower premium if they insure multiple household vehicles with the same company or bundle their car and home insurance policies.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
Some drivers prioritize finding cheap car insurance companies. However, when choosing the best car insurance company, also consider carriers that offer the best combination of coverage types, customer support, financial strength and price. The best car insurance company is the one that fits your needs. For example, you might want a provider that offers one-stop shopping for home and auto policies, or one that has good discounts for teen and young adult drivers.
-
Texas auto insurance laws require all motorists to carry at least:
- $30,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $60,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
Keep in mind that liability insurance only covers damage to another vehicle and/or driver when you are at fault for the accident. It won’t cover your own damages. For this reason, many drivers choose to get a more complete policy that also covers accident costs related to their own vehicle. Comprehensive coverage also helps cover expenses resulting from a non-accident, and collision coverage helps cover costs to repair your vehicle if you are the victim of a hit-and-run accident.
According to the Texas Department of Insurance, all Texas car insurance policies include personal injury protection (PIP). Since the law does not require PIP coverage, automobile owners have the option to drop it by notifying an insurer in writing.
-
There are a number of factors that increase the cost of insuring a car in some parts of Texas. For instance, Texas has some dense cities and highways, which increase the likelihood of accidents. Likewise, there are higher risks of car theft and other incidents that may result in an insurance claim. As a result, Texas drivers in some parts of the state may pay a higher premium than drivers in some other states.
-
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
-
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
-
