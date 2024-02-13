Best cheap car insurance in Columbus

To determine the top carriers, we also looked at coverage options, available discounts, digital tools and third-party scores, like those from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study . Using these metrics and more, we assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score out of 5 points. We hope that the Scores and average rates below will allow you to quickly assess carriers to determine which may be able to meet your needs and budget.

Using data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team determined that Geico, USAA and State Farm offer some of the most affordable average car insurance rates in Columbus. However, we understand that for many drivers, price isn’t the only factor that determines the best car insurance company .

*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

Geico

Geico offers some of the lowest average rates for Columbus drivers. These rates, coupled with a robust list of discounts, may make it an ideal option for drivers on a budget. Potential savings are available for students, active-duty military and veterans, federal employees, and employee or membership groups. Geico scored above the North Central industry average in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study and has robust digital tools, but it does not have as many endorsements as some competitors, which may be an issue for drivers looking for specialized coverage options.

Learn more: Geico Insurance review

USAA

USAA only writes policies for active-duty military members, veterans and their eligible family members. If you qualify for coverage, USAA may be a great carrier for low rates, excellent customer service and military-focused discounts. For example, USAA policyholders may save if they garage their vehicle on base or if their vehicle is driven less while they’re deployed. You may be able to build a more robust policy with endorsements for roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Although it is not technically ranked due to eligibility restrictions, USAA had an unofficial J.D. Power score of 900/1000 in the 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which indicates customers are generally very satisfied with the carrier’s claims process.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

State Farm

If you like doing your business face-to-face with a knowledgeable agent, State Farm may be worth considering. The company is the largest in the U.S. by market share and has nearly 30 agents in Columbus itself, with many more in the suburbs. State Farm also has an impressive J.D. Power claims satisfaction score of 891/1,000. For shoppers looking to customize their policy, State Farm offers a handful of optional coverage types, including emergency road service, ridesharing and car rental coverage. In addition to low average rates, State Farm policyholders may save even more with potential discounts for bundling, safe driving, enrolling in a telematics program and more.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Nationwide

Nationwide may be a good carrier for drivers who value endorsements and discounts over customer service. The Columbus-based company’s potential endorsements include vanishing deductible, accident forgiveness and classic car coverage. You might find low rates by qualifying for some of Nationwide’s 10 advertised discounts, but the carrier scored just below average in the North Central region of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study, so it may be worthwhile to speak with existing customers about their experience.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners is a regional carrier writing car insurance policies in 26 states, including Ohio. The carrier is known for top-notch service, as demonstrated by its high score in the North Central region of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study. The carrier has a long list of potential endorsements including gap insurance, roadside assistance and additional expense coverage. Homeowners who bundle their home and auto insurance with Auto-Owners may be able to simplify their billing with a single deductible for both. Although its list of discounts rivals most large carriers, Auto-Owners does not have the same robust digital tools as many national insurance companies.

Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review