Best cheap car insurance in Columbus
The average driver in Columbus, Ohio, pays $1,385 per year for their full coverage car insurance, or about $115 a month. For state-mandated minimum coverage, the average is $387 per year. These rates are above the state averages of $1,266 for full coverage and $338 for minimum coverage, so many drivers may be looking for ways to save on their premiums in the Discovery City.
Based on our assessment of average premiums, coverage options, discounts and other key factors, Columbus drivers may find the best cheap car insurance with Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Auto-Owners.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Columbus
Using data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team determined that Geico, USAA and State Farm offer some of the most affordable average car insurance rates in Columbus. However, we understand that for many drivers, price isn’t the only factor that determines the best car insurance company.
To determine the top carriers, we also looked at coverage options, available discounts, digital tools and third-party scores, like those from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. Using these metrics and more, we assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score out of 5 points. We hope that the Scores and average rates below will allow you to quickly assess carriers to determine which may be able to meet your needs and budget.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (North Central region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|831/1,000
|$789
|$276
|USAA
|4.3
|878/1,000*
|$984
|$260
|State Farm
|4.2
|837/1,000
|$1,035
|$279
|Nationwide
|3.9
|821/1,000
|$1,114
|$424
|Auto-Owners
|4.2
|833/1,000
|$1,160
|$325
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Geico
Geico offers some of the lowest average rates for Columbus drivers. These rates, coupled with a robust list of discounts, may make it an ideal option for drivers on a budget. Potential savings are available for students, active-duty military and veterans, federal employees, and employee or membership groups. Geico scored above the North Central industry average in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study and has robust digital tools, but it does not have as many endorsements as some competitors, which may be an issue for drivers looking for specialized coverage options.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
USAA
USAA only writes policies for active-duty military members, veterans and their eligible family members. If you qualify for coverage, USAA may be a great carrier for low rates, excellent customer service and military-focused discounts. For example, USAA policyholders may save if they garage their vehicle on base or if their vehicle is driven less while they’re deployed. You may be able to build a more robust policy with endorsements for roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Although it is not technically ranked due to eligibility restrictions, USAA had an unofficial J.D. Power score of 900/1000 in the 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which indicates customers are generally very satisfied with the carrier’s claims process.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
State Farm
If you like doing your business face-to-face with a knowledgeable agent, State Farm may be worth considering. The company is the largest in the U.S. by market share and has nearly 30 agents in Columbus itself, with many more in the suburbs. State Farm also has an impressive J.D. Power claims satisfaction score of 891/1,000. For shoppers looking to customize their policy, State Farm offers a handful of optional coverage types, including emergency road service, ridesharing and car rental coverage. In addition to low average rates, State Farm policyholders may save even more with potential discounts for bundling, safe driving, enrolling in a telematics program and more.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Nationwide
Nationwide may be a good carrier for drivers who value endorsements and discounts over customer service. The Columbus-based company’s potential endorsements include vanishing deductible, accident forgiveness and classic car coverage. You might find low rates by qualifying for some of Nationwide’s 10 advertised discounts, but the carrier scored just below average in the North Central region of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study, so it may be worthwhile to speak with existing customers about their experience.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
Auto-Owners
Auto-Owners is a regional carrier writing car insurance policies in 26 states, including Ohio. The carrier is known for top-notch service, as demonstrated by its high score in the North Central region of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study. The carrier has a long list of potential endorsements including gap insurance, roadside assistance and additional expense coverage. Homeowners who bundle their home and auto insurance with Auto-Owners may be able to simplify their billing with a single deductible for both. Although its list of discounts rivals most large carriers, Auto-Owners does not have the same robust digital tools as many national insurance companies.
Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Columbus
Compared to the rest of Ohio, which is predominantly rural, Columbus is more populated, which may contribute to its higher insurance rates. Metropolitan areas generally have higher accident and crime rates, leading insurers to charge higher premiums in these regions. Fortunately, Columbus drivers may still be able to find cheap rates using the following strategies:
- Shop around and compare quotes. Carriers weigh rating factors differently, so one may offer significantly lower rates than another based on your circumstances. Comparing car insurance quotes from a few different carriers may help you identify the cheapest company for you. Experts recommend requesting quotes for the same coverage types and levels from each company to get an apples-to-apples comparison.
- Look for new discount opportunities before your policy renews. You likely qualify for at least a couple discounts with your insurance company, but as your circumstances change, you may qualify for more. It may benefit you to check and see whether you’re eligible for additional discounts when your policy renews. For example, if you recently purchased a home, you may be eligible for a bundling discount if you carry a homeowners insurance policy with the same carrier as your auto insurance.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.