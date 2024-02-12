Best cheap car insurance in Brownsville
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Looking for affordable car insurance in Brownsville, TX? According to Bankrate’s research, Geico offers the cheapest car insurance rates on average, whether you’re looking for full or minimum coverage. The average Brownsville driver pays $2,652 for full coverage per year (which works out to $221 per month) and $710 for minimum coverage per year (or $59 per month). To help you find the best coverage that fits your budget, Bankrate’s insurance editorial gathered the best affordable providers based on average rates, financial strength and customer ratings.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Brownsville
Geico, State Farm and Mercury proved to offer some of the best car insurance in Brownsville, as well as the cheapest based on rates from Quadrant Information Services. Each provider also received a Bankrate Score, which was calculated on a five-point scale that assesses multiple metrics, including each provider’s affordability, J.D. Power customer satisfaction score and AM Best financial strength rating.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Texas)
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|801/1,000
|$484
|$1,746
|State Farm
|4.3
|838/1,000
|$502
|$1,794
|USAA*
|4.2
|860/1,000
|$576
|$2,129
|Nationwide
|4.0
|Not rated
|$1,029
|$2,683
|Mercury
|3.8
|Not rated
|$578
|$2,488
*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Geico
If you only need minimum coverage car insurance, Geico is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Brownsville on average. Plus, the company won the 2024 Bankrate Award for Best for Young Drivers and tied for the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall and Best Budget Auto Insurance Company. The provider offers optional roadside assistance, which covers battery jump starts, fuel delivery, lockout service, tire changes and towing. However, options outside of standard coverage are limited. Geico offers customers several ways to save on premiums, including a potential discount for new car purchases and one for cars equipped with anti-theft systems.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
State Farm
As one of our picks for the best cheap car insurance company in Brownsville, State Farm offers low premiums for minimum and full coverage. The provider sells auto insurance through eight Brownsville agencies, offering standard coverage types along with optional rideshare and roadside assistance. State Farm provides 24/7 phone claims support, or you can file online or using the carrier’s mobile app. However, State Farm does not offer gap insurance, which may deter drivers who need coverage for newer vehicles.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
USAA
USAA consistently earns one of J.D. Power’s highest scores for customer satisfaction, but is ineligible for official ranking because the insurer only offers car insurance to military members, veterans and their eligible family members. With USAA’s usage-based auto insurance program, SafePilot, you could earn up to a 10 percent discount just for enrolling, plus up to a 30 percent savings by maintaining safe driving habits. USAA members also enjoy numerous perks such as discounts at select rental car agencies, ADT Home security monitoring discounts, shopping rewards and travel deals.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Nationwide
Although Nationwide’s rates are higher than average for Brownsville drivers, Nationwide gives drivers several potential ways to get affordable rates. The provider’s optional vanishing deductible program reduces your deductible by $100 annually, up to $500, for maintaining safe driving habits. Nationwide policyholders who bundle car and home insurance policies could earn an additional discount on their auto coverage, as well as policyholders who remain accident-free. Although Nationwide is not rated by J.D. Power in Texas for customer satisfaction, the insurer is a trusted household name insurer for many drivers.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
Mercury
Drivers who are looking for robust coverage options might want to consider Mercury Insurance. Although the company does not have local agents in Brownsville, drivers can find agents throughout the state. Drivers aged 16 to 25 could earn a discount for safe driving habits and students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher could also earn savings. Mercury offers several optional coverage types, including mechanical protection, which provides nationwide 24-hour roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, road hazard tire protection and trip interruption coverage.
Learn more: Mercury Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Brownsville
You can shop for cheap car insurance companies online, by phone or by visiting local agencies. Here’s some tips on how to find and lock in your low rates.
- Request quotes from several insurance companies. You may want to look for providers that have excellent financial strength ratings and a history of good customer service, then check which provider’s rates line up with your budget based on the coverage you’re looking for by requesting quotes from each and comparing.
- Maintain a good credit history. Some carriers use your credit-based insurance score as a rating factor (if allowed in your state), so it usually helps to maintain a good credit history to retain an affordable car insurance rate.
- Raise your deductible. Opting for a higher deductible can substantially lower your premiums. Just be sure you have enough savings to cover the out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
Choosing the best car insurance company is based on your particular needs. For instance, you might need an insurer that offers car and home insurance so you can bundle your insurance needs, or you may prefer a company that offers insurance and investment products. When shopping for a policy at an affordable price, also take time to look for a carrier with good financial strength ratings and one that can provide all the coverage types you need.
-
No, Texas is not a no-fault state. However, all Texas car insurance companies must offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage as well as personal injury protection (PIP) coverage as part of the state’s minimum coverage car insurance. You can choose not to carry these coverage types by sending a request in writing to your insurance company.
-
No, your U.S. car insurance policy will not cover you in Mexico. However, your insurer might offer insurance to cover your automobile while in Mexico. Before driving into Mexico, be sure to purchase a short-term Mexican auto insurance policy to cover your trip.
-
The cheapest car insurance company in Texas, like any state, is different for everyone. Car insurance companies use multiple factors to determine your car insurance premium, and each company rates these factors differently. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, experts recommend that you request quotes from multiple companies for the same coverage types and limits.
-
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
-
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
-
Related Articles
Best business CD rates for February 2024
OnDeck vs. Credibly: Which small business lender is right for you?
What is a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)?