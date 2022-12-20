USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card: A great low-interest credit card if you qualify

Rates and fees

The USAA Rate Advantage card is a low-cost card to carry. It doesn’t charge an annual fee or foreign transaction fees. It currently comes with a 0 percent intro APR offer for 15 months on balance transfers and convenience checks that post to your account in the first 90 days (followed by a variable rate of 12.15 percent to 29.15 percent).

The intro APR offer is a great benefit if you need to transfer high-interest debt from another credit card, as it will help you avoid adding more interest charges to that debt for more than a year. And since you won’t be paying interest for the first 15 months, more of each monthly payment will go toward your principal balance, helping you pay off debt more effectively.

However, the 5 percent balance transfer fee is on the higher end, even for top balance transfer credit cards that might come with an intro balance fee offer. And a number of cards like the Citi Custom Cash® Card have intro APR offers that cover both balance transfers and purchases — a better option for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of using a convenience check.

The card’s variable APR rate of 12.15 percent to 29.15 percent means those who qualify for the low end of that range will enjoy great rates. The national average credit card interest rate is around 20.72 percent, and low-interest credit cards typically hover around 18 percent. If you qualify for the USAA Rate Advantage card and end up with an ongoing rate that falls around or below 18 percent, this is a great card. But it’s also worth considering another card if you don’t get a great low-interest rate.

For instance, if you don't qualify for USAA Rate Advantage card's lower interest rate, a cash back credit card like the Citi Custom Cash Card is worth considering because of its short- and long-term value. Its variable APR range is comparatively decent; it also comes with a chance to earn rewards on your purchases plus a signup bonus. Or if you prefer a card with an APR range that guarantees a terrific interest rate, you could choose the Titanium Rewards Visa Signature card. Its ongoing variable APR is 14.74 percent to 18 percent, so even if you qualify for the higher end APR, you'll still be below the national average.