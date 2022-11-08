What truly makes the Chase United Quest Card a “must-have” for United customers are the many perks exclusive to this card. While the power to earn miles is good, the true value comes from the anniversary flight credits, free checked bags and trusted traveler program fee credit.
$125 annual United purchase credit
Starting on the first day you open the card, you qualify for an up to $125 statement credit each year on purchases directly from United. The credit counts on most purchases, including airline tickets, seat upgrades, in-flight purchases and United Card Events from Chase. However, United purchases from discount travel websites, as part of a third-party travel package and United Cruises bookings won’t count.
10,000-mile anniversary award flight credits
After the first year, cardholders booking award travel qualify to get a mileage credit when booking award travel. After taking a trip aboard flights operated by United or United Express using miles, cardholders will get 5,000 miles back in their MileagePlus accounts. This offer is worth up to 10,000 miles.
Using the projected value of United Miles based on our latest points and miles valuations, this annual 10,000 miles bonus is worth roughly $90. Combined with the $125 annual United purchase credit, cardholders — before any rewards calculations for spending — reap the benefits of at least $215 in cardholder perks from these two offers. This number is just short of the card’s $250 annual fee.
First and second checked bags free
While most credit cards offer only one free checked bag for the cardholder and companion, the United Quest card doubles the value for frequent flyers. The primary cardholder and one companion traveling on the same reservation can each receive their first and second checked bag for free when flying on United-operated flights. If both flyers take advantage of the offer, they would save up to $80 each way — or a total value of $320 per flight.
25 percent rebate back inflight
As is customary with airline credit cards, the United Quest Card offers flyers a 25 percent rebate back on in-flight purchases. Food, beverage and in-flight Wi-Fi all qualify for 25 percent back in the form of a statement credit.
Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit
Once every four years, the primary cardholder can get a fee credit for enrolling in either TSA PreCheck or Global Entry trusted traveler programs. To qualify, the cardholder must use their United Quest card to pay for the enrollment fee, which will be returned as a statement credit.
Travel insurance benefits
What would a travel credit card be without travel insurance? When using your Chase United Quest card to pay for your airfare, travelers can qualify for certain protection benefits, including baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement, trip cancellation or interruption insurance and travel accident insurance.
Complimentary DashPass from DoorDash
The United Quest card includes a complimentary DashPass membership from DoorDash. Cardholders and authorized users can get 12 months of DashPass when they activate their subscription with a United Quest card by Dec. 31, 2024.