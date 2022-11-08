A deeper look into the current card offer

Rewards rate : Earn 3 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases. 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, select streaming services & all other travel. 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. Plus, each year, receive up to a $125 United® purchase credit and up to 10,000 miles in award flight credits each year (terms apply), as well as earn up to 6,000 Premier qualifying points.

The Chase United Quest card currently offers a welcome offer of 70,000 United MileagePlus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after spending $4,000 within the first three months your account is open. Considering we found the average price of domestic economy round-trip awards in United’s busiest markets to be around 13,000 miles, the bonus could be worth over five flights. The actual value you get may vary based on your home airport, the class of service you are booking in and whether you are booking at peak or off-peak seasons. However, we estimate this bonus may be worth about $630, based on Bankrate's latest valuation of 0.9 cents per United MileagePlus mile on average.

Compared to similar airline credit cards, the Chase United Quest Card offers a solid welcome offer, making this a great card to consider if you anticipate spending $4,000 within three months of opening your card. Several other cards only offer 50,000 miles for a minimum spend between $2,000 and $2,500. Granted, you’ll need to spend a bit more to earn the United Quest card bonus, but if you’re already anticipating a high level of spending then the increased earning potential on the United Quest Card’s welcome bonus is ideal.

However, before you apply, make sure you have a plan to use the MileagePlus miles towards award flights after you earn them. If you don’t live near an airport served by United or have to use more miles for a flight, you may want to carefully consider how to choose the best travel rewards card for your future plans.

While earning extra miles for spending with the airline is common on cards for that specific airline, the United Quest Card stands out for three bonus categories: all travel not with United, dining and eligible delivery services and select streaming services. The categories make this card completely unique, potentially making it the best United Airlines credit card for the most loyal customers.

The Chase United Quest Card is the only card offering cardholders 3 miles per $1 spent on United purchases after spending $125 on airfare. Anytime you use the card to purchase United airfare, seat upgrades, in-flight food, beverages or Wi-Fi and other United fees, you could earn one base mile plus two bonus miles per $1.

On the ground, there are three ways to earn bonus miles for everyday spending. Most travel purchases — including airfare on other airlines — restaurants and select streaming services qualify to earn 2 miles per $1 spent.

If you are spending only in the bonus categories, this card could potentially offer you more miles than similar travel rewards cards. However, it may not be the best for everyday spending, because other purchases earn only 1 mile per $1 spent. You may want to consider splitting your spend between cards with different bonus categories, giving you the best return for your dollar. This is certainly the case if other cards you have are in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portfolio, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card. These cards will let you transfer points you earn to MileagePlus at a 1:1 ratio, putting all of your rewards earned in one place.

Travel rewards work by using miles to buy flights (excluding taxes and fees) or upgrades to business or first class on flights purchased with cash. The best way to use United MileagePlus miles is for travel rewards aboard United Airlines and its Star Alliance partners. You could also use the miles for other rewards like merchandise and gift cards but your return is often much smaller than on travel rewards.