Why you might want a different credit-building card

A few sore points ultimately hamper the Surge Mastercard’s usefulness as a credit-building card.

Rates and fees: Excessive monthly and yearly costs

The Surge Mastercard is yet another credit-building card that charges far too many fees for comfort. While it’s not the worst offender we’ve seen, the card’s $75 to $125 annual fee for the first year (then $99 to $125) and potential monthly fee are expenses you don’t want to — and shouldn’t have to — worry about when you’re trying to build credit. This card’s APR is also quite high. Although high APRs are typical of credit-building cards, the Surge Platinum Mastercard poses one of the steepest APRs around — on par with the typical penalty APR for missing payments.

There are also a few optional one-time fees you may run across. These include a $30 fee for an authorized user’s card and a $9.95 “premium card fee” if you want a different card design. You’ll also be subject to a 3 percent foreign transaction fee for international purchases and late and returned payment penalty fees of up to $41.

If you ever call customer service to make a same-day payment, or if the payment needs to be processed after 5 p.m. or on a non-business day, there’s also an undisclosed “expedited service fee” that the customer service representative will inform you of.

Cardholder perks: Bare-minimum benefits

Other than the credit-building features, the Surge Mastercard has no real cardholder benefits to speak of. As a Mastercard, it comes with Mastercard’s zero fraud liability protection, which is a standard protection many cards have.

A plethora of perks and benefits is uncommon on many credit cards for people with bad or no credit, so it’s not unsurprising to see limited perks with the Surge Mastercard.

Rewards: No incentives on your spending

The Surge Mastercard doesn’t come with any rewards or cash back offers. This isn’t totally out of the ordinary for a credit-building card, but a surprising number of similar cards on the market offer rewards on card purchases. For example, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers a flat cash back rate on all purchases and an elevated rate on select purchases.

Earning rewards on your card use can sweeten the credit-building process and compensate for the relatively low spending power credit-building cards tend to offer. However, all the fees that the Surge Mastercard charges would probably eat into any rewards you accumulate anyway.