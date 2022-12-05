How the IHG Rewards Club Select credit card compares to other hotel cards

Picking the best hotel credit card will depend on what properties you spend the most time at when you travel. You may also want to evaluate aspects like point values, annual fees and ongoing APRs if you ever have to carry a balance.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn up to 9 points total for Hyatt stays – 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships

Earn 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 More Bonus Points by earning 2 Bonus Points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 Bonus Point, on up to $15,000 spent.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

IHG Rewards Club Select vs. Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card

If you stay in a hotel at least a couple of nights a year and you tend to stay within the Marriott portfolio each time, the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card is probably a smarter addition to your wallet than the IHG Rewards Club Select. The rewards rate for stays within the Marriott portfolio of properties is generous and you’ll earn a free night each year of card ownership, similar to the annual card membership anniversary free night you’d get with the IHG Rewards Club Select (with a 40,000 point redemption cap).

The points for both cards have the same value according to Bankrate’s point valuation model, with each point being equivalent to the value of 0.7 cents. At this valuation, the welcome offer from the Marriott Rewards Premier card is slightly more lucrative at 75,000 bonus points, but the required spend is higher, given you’d need to spend $3,000 within the first three months of card ownership to secure the welcome offer. The required spend of $1,000 in the first three months of card ownership to secure 60,000 bonus points with the IHG Rewards Club select is significantly lower for a fairly low value difference.

While both cards also recommend having an excellent credit score (740 to 850 on the FICO scale), the two start to diverge more significantly in terms of affordability. Both cards charge an annual fee, but the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus card charges $95 to hold the card compared to the $49 charge you’d get on the IHG Rewards Club Select. Also, the IHG card waives this annual fee for the first year, making it a more appealing choice for the frugal traveler. You’d also be spending a bit more on interest if you have to carry a balance with the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus given its 18.24 percent to 25.24 percent variable APR, though the IHG Rewards Club Select’s variable APR range isn’t much lower at 17.24 percent to 24.24 percent variable.

Ultimately, your pick between these two cards will come down to which hotel property portfolio you spend most of your nights away at so you can get the most value out of your card.

IHG Rewards Club Select vs. The World of Hyatt Credit Card

If Hyatt properties are where you frequent most on your travels, the World of Hyatt Credit Card should definitely be on your radar. This card is a great example of how point value can differ significantly across hotel cards. While the IHG Rewards Club Select card has a points valuation of 0.7 cents, the World of Hyatt point valuation is a whopping 2.1 cents according to Bankrate’s calculations. This valuation difference alone adds a lot more to the World of Hyatt card, from the value of the base rewards program, the welcome offer and more.

One key difference between the IHG Rewards Club Select and the World of Hyatt card is the barrier of entry for approval. The World of Hyatt card recommends a good to excellent credit score (670 to 850 on the FICO scale) compared to the excellent score (740 to 850 on the FICO scale) the IHG Rewards Club Select requires. This slightly lower score requirement makes the World of Hyatt card a bit more accessible, but keep in mind that you’ll still have to invest more in this card overall to benefit from the greater value.

The World of Hyatt card has a lot to offer in worthwhile value to frequenters of Hyatt hotels. However, the IHG Rewards Club Select is a more affordable alternative overall, and could be the most valuable if you spend the most time at IHG properties.

Best cards to pair with this card

The best cards to pair with a co-branded hotel card is a general, non-branded travel card or some of the best cash back credit cards that will reward you most in your highest spending categories. If you want to stick with Chase as an issuer, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® rewards you highly for travel-related purchases, and also covers popular spending categories like dining (restaurants, takeout and delivery) and even drugstore purchases.